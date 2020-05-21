I’m watching ducklings grow to fledging, and reader Patrick May is doing that with another bird: the American Robin (Turdus migratorius). His notes are indented:
A few weeks ago my wife hung two pots of strawberry plants outside our front door. The very next morning a robin (turdus migratorius, according to the Audubon guide) was making a nest in one. We’ve been using the garage and back doors for the past month.
When first hatched, the chicks aren’t as appealing as your ducklings:
Momma Robin didn’t appreciate my attention to her babies (they’re showing their dinosaur ancestry here):
I think this was her in the back yard, bringing lunch to the nest:
The babies grew quickly:
And they were always hungry:
It wasn’t long before the mother couldn’t even cover all four at once:
The last of the fluffiness started to fade a few days ago:
I got this last shot yesterday and found the nest empty this morning. My wife saw the last fledgling fly away while I was in the shower.
The experience was well worth the sacrifice of a couple of strawberry plants!
Thank you for sharing these wonderful photos.
They do always look hungry!
Great documentation of their beginnings.
It’s great to this timeline of their growth and I’m glad they launched.