I’m watching ducklings grow to fledging, and reader Patrick May is doing that with another bird: the American Robin (Turdus migratorius). His notes are indented:

A few weeks ago my wife hung two pots of strawberry plants outside our front door. The very next morning a robin (turdus migratorius, according to the Audubon guide) was making a nest in one. We’ve been using the garage and back doors for the past month.

When first hatched, the chicks aren’t as appealing as your ducklings: