Lori Loughlin and Massimo Giannulli finally plead guilty in “Admissiongate”

After insisting for months that they were not guilty of bribing their daughters’ way into the University of Southern California by presenting fake resumes as athletes, actor Lori Laughlin and her husband, fashion designer Massimo Giannulli, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges. The details are in the article below from CNN (click on screenshot). The upshot: both of the privileged and wealthy parents are going to jail, though not for that long.
An excerpt:
Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, had been accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake crew team recruits. They had pleaded not guilty for more than a year and moved to dismiss charges as recently as two weeks ago.
As part of the plea agreement, Loughlin will be sentenced to two months in prison and Giannulli will be sentenced to five months in prison, subject to the court’s approval, according to authorities.
In addition, Loughlin faces a $150,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service, and Giannulli faces a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.
They are scheduled to plead guilty on Friday at 11:30 a.m., prosecutors said.
. . .Loughlin will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. The actress, best known for her role as Aunt Becky on the sitcom “Full House,” and her husband had previously been charged with three counts of conspiracy.
“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case,” said US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling. “We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions.”
They were facing up to 20 years in prison if they pleaded “not guilty” but were then convicted, though nobody thought they would serve that much time (some thought “several years”). Loughlin and Giannulli are the 23rd and 24th parents to plead guilty in this case; the most famous was actor Felicity Huffman, who also pleaded guilty from the outset and served 11 days.
I’ve followed this case more closely than usual for such a scandal, probably because it involves something that I consider unconscionable: forging one’s credentials to get into college. By so doing—and both daughters were accepted, though they are no longer students—you take the place of someone more deserving.
And USC is a good school, which somehow makes it seem worse. Thus I was hoping for a fairly stiff sentence, probably as a deterrent. Two to five months in stir seems pretty weak to me, though both parents will be convicted felons and their ability to make money will be reduced (their famous fashion-blogger daughter Olivia Jade has already had several of her contracts dropped, most probably on the grounds that they were probably complicit in this scam).
The couple always insisted that they were simply doing what is common practice: donating money to a school in return for favorable consideration for their daughters’ admission, and that it was not tit-for-tat bribery. But that doesn’t explain the phony applications listing their daughters as crew coxswains.
Why did they change their plea? The Los Angeles Times says this:
It’s unclear, and Loughlin’s attorney declined to comment Thursday, but the reversal followed a significant legal setback.
Earlier this month, a judge declined to dismiss the fraud, bribery and money laundering charges against Loughlin and her co-defendants, ruling that federal agents and prosecutors did not pressure Singer, their chief cooperator, to mislead his clients on recorded phone calls and draw out flawed evidence of criminal intent.
And, in a levying of the “not guilty plea tax”, prosecutors heaped additional bribery charges on the pair, raising the stakes—and potential jail time—considerably.
From what I’ve seen of the documents in the case, which includes the phony admissions forms, Loughlin and Giannulli seemed clearly guilty. Some of the people calling for their heads undoubtedly wanted some Schadenfreude, perhaps because of Loughlin’s squeaky-clean role as Aunt Becky in the t.v. show
“Full House”, but what I wanted was a sentence that would deter others from cheating.
Will it? Is two or five months in jail, along with fines and community service, fit punishment for these crimes?
You can weigh in in the poll below (please respond):
Their change of plea at this late stage and under heavy pressure indicates that they do not really feel remorse or repentance for what they have done, and minimal weight should have been ascribed to it – a punishment close to but just below the maximum permissible should have been imposed.
I think they copped the plea b/c they came to understand that the jig was up. They was nabbed; caught red handed with the goods.
Of course not. But the way plea bargaining works in the U.S. court system, you have to assume that prosecutors will use charges “tactically” to put pressure on a defendant to plead guilty, and that defendants will use plea negotiation tactically to minimize their likely sentence.
It’s why I really don’t think any plea bargain should include an admission of guilt. You’re basically coercing the person to either claim guilt or play a high stakes, likely very expensive, game of legal crap shoot. Very reasonable, not-guilty people will lie and plead guilty under those circumstances.
Not that I think these two are innocent. I think they’re guilty. But I also think the U.S. plea bargain system needs to be a bit more realistic about what it means to defendants, and have some sort of ‘third result’ such as “plead out” which neither admits guilt nor lets them claim exoneration. Because realistically, both innocent and guilty people will (and do) take that choice for pragmatic reasons.
What you’ve described is essentially a nolo contendere (or “no contest”) plea. Such pleas are widely used for all but the most serious felonies in many state courts. They exist in theory in federal court (and Spiro Agnew famously entered such a plea to a federal income-tax fraud beef after resigning the vice-presidency), but they are virtually never used.
Federal judges refuse to accept guilty pleas unless a defendant admits in open court to the accuracy of a factual proffer that would establish guilt if the case went to trial. And federal prosecutors maintain that they decline to seek indictments in cases that might be appropriate for a nolo plea.
They were so evidently guilty from the start that they should have paid a heavier price for wasting prosecutorial resources.
I read this whole mess as rich parents with spoiled, and not-too-bright kids who couldn’t possibly have gotten into college any other way.
Assuming the kids ARE bright, don’t they feel embarrassed that their parents think they are stupid, and showed the world?
That was my thought too. I sure wouldn’t want the world to think my parents thought me too stupid to get myself into college if I wanted.
Whether bright or not the two girls evidently were not going to get into USC based on their HS grades and test scores. And Jade, at least, seemed to be uninterested in college, USC or elsewhere.
Still I can’t summon much outrage, since the parents probably could have obtained admission with the right donations.
Their offense seems to be trying to get special treatment on the cheap.
One of the reasons I think this story has struck a nerve with many Americans is that these rich kids had every opportunity and never lacked for educational resources — and their parents still cheated!
It is not a question of whether or not the kids were smart enough. It is a question about having everything handed to you and you still rather game the system than put in the hard work necessary for success.
I taught for many years at a Community College in the gritty Uptown neighborhood of Chicago. I loved it — those students, mostly poor and immigrant, actually appreciated the opportunity they had. They worked at improving themselves educationally. It was a joy to teach them.
Yep, the privileged are quick to cheat: https://golf.com/lifestyle/celebrities/how-why-president-trump-cheats-golf-playing-tiger-woods/
I will suggest it was a fair sentence, and with the public attention and scorn + now the likelihood that admissions officers will look for this sort of thing, we have an effective deterrent to the majority of the well- heeled.
Of course one can rightly say that poorer people, especially minorities, get harsher sentences for lower value non-violent crimes. To that i would agree and say their sentencing should be less for them as well, coupled to effective job training and counseling.
I’m okay with the light jail sentence. Heck I’d be fine with Massimo getting a lighter sentence, as neither of these folks are a danger to society (but maybe not Huffman’s 11 day sentence).
I think the fine should’ve been higher, given that it was less than what they spent to get their kid into college in the first place! For deterrent value, it should be 2x or 3x what they spent.
I voted “about right” although I’d rather see a much heftier fine rather than incarceration. They pose no threat to society so taking their money is better than the cost to taxpayers of incarceration.
+1
Will they see even a day in an actual jail with the pandemic strictures? Or just a house arrest sort of thing?
That’s my thought as well. Michael Cohen has now been let out, because of the risk of COVID-19 in prison.
As an aside to this story, I would just like to ask all of you to consider whether you would plead guilty in exchange for a 2 month sentence when the alternative was facing a good chance of getting as much as twenty years in prison. I submit that most of you would, even if you knew you were not guilty…unless you have an entirely unwarranted faith in the criminal justice system.
I’m not suggesting that these people didn’t do anything wrong, or that they don’t merit punishment, but the plea bargain system is extortionate, and it disproportionately affects those in lower socioeconomic classes by a large margin, (though not exclusively).
I agree. Plea bargaining is extortion distilled to its purest state.
I agree; the U.S. plea bargain system has some “perverse incentives” built into it. Prosecutors are incentivized to multiply charges and get a plea (it counts as a win for them); innocent defendants are incentivized to lie. The state is incentivized to accept a plea at face value with little thought to it’s actual justice, since that saves the state lots of time and money.
What I don’t understand is why they had to take these measures to get their daughters into USC. The University of Spoiled Children exists for kids like theirs.
I once had a freshman advise whose SAT scores were very low even though he had gone to the prep school that was the setting for “Dead Poets Society.” While he was my advisee I received two calls from Development, the fund raising people, asking how he was doing. I then understood how this not very well qualified student had been admitted. This was about 20 years ago: I recently saw his house in Architectural Digest so he must be doing well.
I’m not sure that this is a good enough deterrent for this behavior. I’d go for a longer jail sentence and/or a much heftier fine.
I don’t expect the elite and the wealthy to have much of a moral code or anything that resembles scruples, but they will modify their behavior if the penalty is severe enough.
I don’t know what the proper length of time was but the fact that the prosecutor threatened 240 months but accepted 2 months shows the absurdity of the plea bargaining system. It’s clearly extortion but because it’s done by a prosecutor, it’s legal.
You should not risk 120 times more severe sentence in order to a fair trial.
I wonder what kind of legal fees they racked up? They also paid a price in terms of their reputation. Everyone will know that they were guilty. Although I voted for more time, I’m ok with the outcome.
What is more corrupt, the people or the system of justice? The fact that the penalty for such a crime is from nothing to several years just makes the system corrupt before you even start. And wherever you find money, you will find corruption. Just spend five minutes with Donald Trump or 10 minutes in congress if you think otherwise. Nothing is changed and nothing is fixed. Rich people will continue to fill the schools with their kids and you can take that to the bank.
The sentences seem about right to me for first-time offenders convicted of nonviolent offenses that were not part of a pattern of overall criminality. I suspect the sentences conform to the range set by the federal sentencing guidelines. Certainly the sentences imposed on the parents in this case shouldn’t exceed whatever punishment was imposed on the scam’s ringleader, Rick Singer, after he snitched off all his co-conspirators.
As for “deterrence,” hardcore offenders given to serious criminal conduct may need to face much longer sentences in order to deter them from engaging in such conduct. But what has the greatest deterrent effect — especially upon “square-johns” like the parents in this case, who may be contemplating cutting legal corners but do not make their living from criminal activity — is knowing that there are effective law-enforcement investigation mechanisms likely to lead to their being caught, as well as the prospect of facing some punishment if they are.
For such people, it is generally sufficient to deter criminal conduct to know that, as the saying goes, even if they beat the rap, they won’t beat the ride.
In New York State, the average sentence for drug possession is 20 months (as of January 2019). Lori Loughlin will get two months. Mike Flynn will probably get zero months. Where is the justice?
https://www.nycriminaldefenders.com/blog/2019/january/what-is-the-average-sentence-for-drug-possession/