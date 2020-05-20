by Greg Mayer
The New York Times
is dying before our eyes, and for longtime subscribers, such as myself, it is a sad and painful experience. From Orwellian editorial practices
to crusading for wokeism
, the decline has been clear for some time now. I used to think that Jerry was reacting too strongly to some of the Times
‘ missteps, but I’ve realized for a while that, sadly, he was prescient.
One area in which the Times
has stumbled in a major way has been its coverage of woo, everything from “energy healing
” to “non-invasive face lifts
“. Its embrace of astrology has been especially dismaying– why on heaven’s earth would they do this? We’ve noted this before here at WEIT (for example here
and here
), and the woo just keeps coming. Here’s one of the latest:
The online sub-header is exquisite in its irony:
Will Coronavirus Kill Astrology? The pandemic has affected all of us. Who saw it coming?
The answer, of course, is epidemiologists
and virologists
saw it coming, not astrologers. But through journalistic gymnastics that defy common sense, it turns out that, according to the article, astrology is doing a fine job. It’s like all those various millennial cults who have gathered for the second coming (or the rapture, or Armageddon, or whatever), and when it doesn’t happen, they double down, finding some excuse for why the prophecy really is
correct– it’s not just that the believers are fools. It’s textbook motivated reasoning
. I’m reminded of what a colleague said after 9-11: “If this doesn’t give religion a bad name, nothing will.” Nothing did, and I guess the same goes for astrology.
This next example of the Times‘ love affair with woo one goes beyond astrology to ghosts!!
The online sub-header is oh-so dishonest:
For those who believe they’re locked down with spectral roommates, the pandemic has been less isolating than they bargained for.
“For those who believe…” What crap. Do they do articles coddling the idiotic myopia of “those who believe” that Obama is not an American? Or “those who believe” the world is flat?
In an article last summer, which I missed at the time, but which Jerry has recently brought to my attention, the Times actually lays out its strategy and goals for its popularization of astrology. It’s disturbing reading coming from a paper that once aspired to be, and was thought of as, the ‘newspaper of record‘.
Read this, and weep:
“We cover it because people have made it newsworthy,” said Choire Sicha, the editor of The Times’s Styles section, which reports on cultural trends and has published many of the recent articles on astrology. “It is a so frequently used part of people’s Instagram lives and online lives.”
Cicero said there is nothing so absurd that it has not been said by one philosopher or another. And the corollary to that you is don’t have to be a philosopher; masses of people, both small and large, may say and do absurd things (see Wikipedia on Heaven’s Gate; if you click on the immediately previous link, I would not advise clicking on anything within the page it goes to). It may be interesting to explore and understand the motivation for why people hold absurd beliefs. The study of extraordinary popular delusions and the madness of crowds has been well underway since at least the 19th century. But we should take the phenomenon of credulity and delusion seriously, not the beliefs themselves.
The Times used to boast that it had “All the news that’s fit to print.” Now its motto and operating procedure is “Anything that will attract eyeballs.” And they’re willing to swallow their principles—if they still have them—to do so.
Is this not a symptom of the decline of newspapers? Their readership is ageing, dying or unwilling to pay for news, so they must hope, vainly, to find readers elsewhere.
I don’t disagree with you that the Times is fading, but this; “We cover it because people have made it newsworthy…” is, I think, an important point to consider. They are reporting what people have made newsworthy. Maybe there is a growing problem in the credulity that they employ in their reporting, but reporting on “newsworthy” things IS the job of a journalist, is it not?
One other thing, I do believe the NYT has a history of publishing nonsense in addition to and despite its well deserved reputation for journalistic excellence.
Well, at least we now understand how the
1619 project was hatched at the NYT: the planets Venus, Mars, and Hoth were ascendant in the fourth house of Aquarius. As for proof that the American revolution had no purpose other than defending slavery from reform by the King of England, that undoubtedly comes from reading the Tarot.
“As for proof that the American revolution had no purpose other than defending slavery from reform by the King of England, that undoubtedly comes from reading the Tarot.”
You obviously have not kept up with how the NYT is treating the relationship between the Revolution and slavery. The questionable passage has been corrected to this:
“Conveniently left out of our founding mythology is the fact that one of the primary reasons some of the colonists decided to declare their independence from Britain was because they wanted to protect the institution of slavery.”
In a subsequent article the Times says:
“If the scholarship of the past several decades has taught us anything, it is that we should be careful not to assume unanimity on the part of the colonists, as many previous interpretive histories of the patriot cause did. We recognize that our original language could be read to suggest that protecting slavery was a primary motivation for all of the colonists. The passage has been changed to make clear that this was a primary motivation for some of the colonists. A note has been appended to the story as well.”
So, I give credit to the NYT for seeing a mistake and correcting it. Perhaps, the correction doesn’t go far enough. Like many historical issues, historians are usually not always in agreement. You’ll note the many eminent historians the Times referred to. Nevertheless, it no longer intimates that the defense of slavery was the only purpose of the Revolution and that all colonists revolted for this reason. The NYT did what all good journalists do: acknowledge errors and correct them. You don’t seem to recognize this.
“We cover it because people have made it newsworthy,”…and profitable. What with so many believers out there who were buying other papers with more magic in them, we wanted a piece of that action. It was in our stars. 😁
All the woos that’s fit to print.
The quintessential US case being the mid-19th century Millerites — whose post-bust down-doublers eventually morphed into the Seventh Day Adventists.
Having never subscribed to the NYTs I possibly should not comment but I doubt the Times lowering of standards and journalism in general is not so different from other papers. At least the few who survive today.
Really good quality reporting use to come from many big city newspapers in the past but that is all long gone. Massive amounts of news business have gone away completely and small town local news is nearly gone. People get their so-called news from facebook, google and other questionable sources.
However, as bad as it is today, I notice when I turn on the cable channels, such as MSNBC or CNN and they are, as always, covering the national political news of the day, they are almost always referring to stories, articles and journalist from two sources – The NYT and the WP. That is still where serious news is covered and made in this country. I happen to take the WP and I am not saying it is perfect but where else would you suggest?
You make a good point. Maybe the NYT has to engage in publishing some woo for financial reasons. It would be a national catastrophe if it collapsed. In my opinion, the NYT and the WP are still the national leaders in providing hard news. This is perhaps why Trump hates them. These papers are a bulwark in revealing and rebutting Trump’s countless lies and his attempt to subvert a free press. So, I don’t get very excited about their frivolous articles. Keeping a free press is much more important to me than quibbling about the non-important.
And you never know. Maybe in 6 or 7 months when Trump is gone and the republicans are no longer in charge of anything, some rebuilding of our newspapers can be done. Everything will have to be rebuilt and fixed so why not the papers.
And Cicero never had to read any Judith Butler. He could’ve given remonstrations against her that would’ve made Catiline blush.
Some years ago, I kept getting telephone calls from the NYT imploring me to subscribe.
I always asked the telephone voice “Do they have funnies?”, and explained my failure to subscribe by their answer in the negative. But in the last such call, the voice on the phone said “Yes”, they did have funnies. I thought he was just an overzealous salesman, but now we know what he was referring to.