Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ question-begging

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “guys”, is the 1002nd strip, but the author forgot to note the 1000th.. There is an addendum:
This is the 1002nd episode of Jesus & Mo. In this strange timeless lockdown I failed to notice the 1000th two weeks ago – which is a shame because I was going to invite all you readers round for a party. Never mind, we’ll have a proper celebration on the 2000th episode.
That will be in 20 years! In the meantime, Moses is quarantining with the boys, and Jesus engages in a J&M speciality: begging the question.
I hope I’ll be around to see #2,000. According to my calculations, on 6 June of this year, sometime around 15:38, I will be 2,000,000,000 seconds old, unless COVID-19 or something else strikes me down in the next 17 days.
That’s really good.
It’s the Truthiness of Crucifixion and Resurrection that hold the Turtles in balance all the way down.
Hey Paul, you said it, I didn’t!
In the event that non-interfering time travel showed that the crucifixion and resurrection didn’t happen there would still be plenty of people who would continue to believe.
Religous belief is not a matter of facts.