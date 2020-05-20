Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ question-begging

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “guys”, is the 1002nd strip, but the author forgot to note the 1000th.. There is an addendum:

This is the 1002nd episode of Jesus & Mo. In this strange timeless lockdown I failed to notice the 1000th two weeks ago – which is a shame because I was going to invite all you readers round for a party. Never mind, we’ll have a proper celebration on the 2000th episode.

That will be in 20 years! In the meantime, Moses is quarantining with the boys, and Jesus engages in a J&M speciality: begging the question.