Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ question-begging

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “guys”, is the 1002nd strip, but the author forgot to note the 1000th.. There is an addendum:

This is the 1002nd episode of Jesus & Mo. In this strange timeless lockdown I failed to notice the 1000th two weeks ago – which is a shame because I was going to invite all you readers round for a party. Never mind, we’ll have a proper celebration on the 2000th episode.

That will be in 20 years! In the meantime, Moses is quarantining with the boys, and Jesus engages in a J&M speciality: begging the question.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 20, 2020 at 9:00 am and filed under Jesus and Mo. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. E.A. Blair
    Posted May 20, 2020 at 9:12 am | Permalink

    I hope I’ll be around to see #2,000. According to my calculations, on 6 June of this year, sometime around 15:38, I will be 2,000,000,000 seconds old, unless COVID-19 or something else strikes me down in the next 17 days.

    Reply
  2. rickflick
    Posted May 20, 2020 at 9:42 am | Permalink

    That’s really good.

    Reply
  3. W.T. Effingham
    Posted May 20, 2020 at 9:49 am | Permalink

    It’s the Truthiness of Crucifixion and Resurrection that hold the Turtles in balance all the way down.

    Reply
  4. Peter N
    Posted May 20, 2020 at 9:52 am | Permalink

    But if there be no resurrection of the dead, then Christ is not risen: and if Christ be not risen, then is our preaching vain, and your faith is also vain.

    — 1 Corinthians 15:13-14

    Hey Paul, you said it, I didn’t!

    Reply
  5. A C Harper
    Posted May 20, 2020 at 9:54 am | Permalink

    In the event that non-interfering time travel showed that the crucifixion and resurrection didn’t happen there would still be plenty of people who would continue to believe.

    Religous belief is not a matter of facts.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: