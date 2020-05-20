I have another duckling!

Short take: somebody found a single duckling that appears to be one day old two blocks away from Botany Pond. I don’t know what happened to the rest of the brood. When I came down to feed Honey’s brood, a bunch of people were gathered around the channel. There was a sodden duckling in it.

Apparently someone brought the duckling to the pond, and somebody tried to stick it with Honey’s brood to “integrate it”. Well, that won’t work with a one-day-old baby and two-week old juveniles. First the juveniles and then Honey tried to attack it. Then they removed it from the brood and dropped it in the channel, where I found it, surrounded by people.

I immediately grabbed it, dried it off, and put it in a box with clean tee shirts, water, and food. This little guy/girl, whom I’ll call Sammy (either Samuel or Samantha) is resting in my house under a warm lightbulb until I see who I can find to rehabilitate it. The duckling is VERY vigorous, leaping about and grabbing my lip with its bill, all while peeping copiously.

UPDATE: Chicago Bird Collision Monitors will take it on Friday morning to the Willowbrook Wildlife Sanctuary or to someone who has lots of experience rehabbing waterfowl.

Duck farming isn’t easy!

Meet Sam: