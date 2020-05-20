I have another duckling!

Short take: somebody found a single duckling that appears to be one day old two blocks away from Botany Pond. I don’t know what happened to the rest of the brood. When I came down to feed Honey’s brood, a bunch of people were gathered around the channel. There was a sodden duckling in it.

Apparently someone brought the duckling to the pond, and somebody tried to stick it with Honey’s brood to “integrate it”. Well, that won’t work with a one-day-old baby and two-week old juveniles. First the juveniles and then Honey tried to attack it. Then they removed it from the brood and dropped it in the channel, where I found it, surrounded by people.

I immediately grabbed it, dried it off, and put it in a box with clean tee shirts, water, and food. This little guy/girl, whom I’ll call Sammy (either Samuel or Samantha) is resting in my house under a warm lightbulb until I see who I can find to rehabilitate it. The duckling is VERY vigorous, leaping about and grabbing my lip with its bill, all while peeping copiously.

UPDATE: Chicago Bird Collision Monitors will take it on Friday morning to the Willowbrook Wildlife Sanctuary or to someone who has lots of experience rehabbing waterfowl.

Duck farming isn’t easy!

Meet Sam:

 

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 20, 2020 at 4:11 pm and filed under ducklings, ducks. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

17 Comments

  1. kategladstone
    Posted May 20, 2020 at 4:16 pm | Permalink

    Although I don’t know any wild fowl we have center in or near Chicago, I found a reliable-looking one through the Bing search-engine: https://www.birdmonitors.net/WildlifeCenters.php

    On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Why Evolution Is True wrote:

    > whyevolutionistrue posted: “Short take: somebody found a single duckling > that appears to be one day old two blocks away from Botany Pond. I don’t > know what happened to the rest of the brood. When I came down to feed > Honey’s brood, a bunch of people were gathered around the channel. ” >

    Reply
  2. darwinwins
    Posted May 20, 2020 at 4:17 pm | Permalink

    Oh no. What a cute little fellow. Might Dorothy adopt it?

    Reply
  3. JezGrove
    Posted May 20, 2020 at 4:18 pm | Permalink

    Good grief! Just when we hoped the heron had moved on and thought that things on Botany Pond were going to settle down, the drama steps up a notch…!

    Reply
  4. GBJames
    Posted May 20, 2020 at 4:19 pm | Permalink

    Looks like this guy may be around for a while.

    Reply
  5. Jenny Haniver
    Posted May 20, 2020 at 4:20 pm | Permalink

    Awww, Sure wish I could take on the little peeper but I’m way out west. Hope you find someone before the little one bonds to you.

    Reply
    • Jenny Haniver
      Posted May 20, 2020 at 4:22 pm | Permalink

      The little one was incredibly fortunate to end up in your pond at that particular time. No proof of g*d though I might give some credence to Dame Fortuna.

      Reply
  6. jorgensen28ryan
    Posted May 20, 2020 at 4:37 pm | Permalink

    There’s a nature center that rehabs animals in the west suburbs called Willowbrook Wildlife Center. They typically will take in migrating birds from window collisions, as well as various animals that are hit by cars and take care of them. Since a Mallard is a relatively common species, I am not sure if they have the space, but it may be worth checking in.

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted May 20, 2020 at 4:56 pm | Permalink

      They are short of space but I think I can squeeze it in, and if not an experienced person who rehabbed waterfowl at Willowbrook will take it. I have him/her till Friday morning. It’s an adorable little thing, and very vigorous!

      Reply
  7. Randall Schenck
    Posted May 20, 2020 at 4:42 pm | Permalink

    Just a thought…although I don’t need it, will be getting a hair cut Friday.

    Reply
  8. rickflick
    Posted May 20, 2020 at 4:43 pm | Permalink

    Good that you’ve found a new home for Sammie.

    Reply
    • JezGrove
      Posted May 20, 2020 at 4:52 pm | Permalink

      Yes, great to see i update.

      Reply
  9. geckohale
    Posted May 20, 2020 at 4:59 pm | Permalink

    Sammie is darling and very fortunate to find a savior in you! 🥰

    Reply
  10. aljones909
    Posted May 20, 2020 at 6:01 pm | Permalink

    What’s he/she eating?

    Reply
  11. amyt
    Posted May 20, 2020 at 6:39 pm | Permalink

    That’s just ducky 😉 Glad you rescued Sam. Be super careful with warming with a lamp. It is easy for your patient to get overheated. Working in a lab setting with convalescing animals we found that placing lamp only at one end allowed them to self regulate where they needed to be.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: