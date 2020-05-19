Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a dreary Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (We have now set a record in Chicago for rain in May, and it’s barely halfway through the month!) It’s National Devil’s Food Cake Day: an estimable comestible (as is Angel Food cake). It’s also Malcolm X Day, celebrating the day he was born in 1925, Dinosaur Day, and Celebrate Your Elected Officials Day (nope, not all of them!)
News of the day: Well, Trump admitted yesterday that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, apparently as a preventive measure. But why? It doesn’t work! What kind of doctor does he have? Now we have a president who, among other things, is taking ineffective and even dangerous medication.
His admission:
The drug sometimes causes hallucinations, which may explain some stuff, like Trump threatening yesterday to permanently pull American funding from the World Health Organization. We can’t get rid of this President soon enough.
Finally, on top of all this, the official death toll from coronavirus in the U.S. is 90,694, and in the world is about 319,000.
The good news is that we still have all 17 ducklings on the pond, though Honey is being harassed by the Devil Drake (he seems to disappear by late morning but he’s a real pain).
Stuff that happened on May 19 includes:
- 1536 – Anne Boleyn, the second wife of Henry VIII of England, is beheaded for adultery, treason, and incest.
The supposed incest was with her brother, George Boleyn.
- 1568 – Queen Elizabeth I of England orders the arrest of Mary, Queen of Scots.
- 1743 – Jean-Pierre Christin developed the centigrade temperature scale.
Well, that’s not quite true; the scale was developed a year earlier by Anders Celsius, a Swedish astronomer, but was published as a thermometer design by Christin the next year.
- 1919 – Mustafa Kemal Atatürk lands at Samsun on the Anatolian Black Sea coast, initiating what is later termed the Turkish War of Independence.
Atatürk is a great secular hero, a secular reformer who was in all likelihood an atheist. He instituted many reforms, among them the banning of the veil in women and the fez in men. Here he is:
- 1962 – A birthday salute to U.S. President John F. Kennedy takes place at Madison Square Garden, New York City. The highlight is Marilyn Monroe’s rendition of “Happy Birthday”.
Here’s that famous and salacious rendition by Monroe, introduced by Peter Lawford, about which Wikipedia notes:
Afterwards, as an enormous birthday cake was presented to him, President Kennedy came on stage and joked about Monroe’s version of the song, saying, “I can now retire from politics after having had Happy Birthday sung to me in such a sweet, wholesome way,” alluding to Marilyn’s delivery, skintight dress, and image as a sex symbol.
The performance was one of her last major public appearances before her death less than three months later on August 4, 1962. First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, who rarely attended Democratic Party events, spent the day at the Loudon Hunt Horse Show with her children, John and Caroline.
- 1963 – The New York Post Sunday Magazine publishes Martin Luther King Jr.’s Letter from Birmingham Jail.
- 2018 – The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is held at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, with an estimated global audience of 1.9 billion.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1861 – Nellie Melba, Australian soprano and actress (d. 1931)
- 1909- Nicholas Winton, (d. 2015)
Do you remember Winton, one of history’s little-known heroes. Visiting Czechoslovakia in 1938, he decided to stay and participate in the rescue of Czech children as the Nazis occupied the country. Using forged documents and getting permission for trains of children, mostly Jewish, to cross the Netherlands on their way to England, he saved 669 children. Most of their parents were sent to Auschwitz, where they died.
Here’s Winton in 1988 on the BBC television programme That’s Life!, where he was surprised by several of the many children he saved. The television clip will surely make you tear up, if not weep outright (I was blubbering in bed this morning when I watched it around 5 a.m.):
- 1914 – Max Perutz, Austrian-English biologist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2002)
- 1925 – Pol Pot, Cambodian general and politician, 29th Prime Minister of Cambodia (d. 1998)
- 1925 – Malcolm X, American minister and activist (d. 1965)
- 1941 – Nora Ephron, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2012)
For a young Jewish intellectual manqué, Ephron was the equivalent of Sarah Silverman: a talented goddess. Here she is:
- 1945 – Pete Townshend, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
Those who began full-body necrosis on May 19 include:
- 1536 – Anne Boleyn, Queen of England (1533–1536); second wife of Henry VIII of England (b. c. 1501)
- 1795 – James Boswell, Scottish biographer (b. 1740)
- 1935 – T. E. Lawrence, British colonel and archaeologist (b. 1888)
Lawrence is another hero of mine —a man of both thought and action. I visited his last home in Dorset (the Cloud Hill cottage) and paid homage to the spot where he was killed in a motorcycle accident. There’s a marker there that I photographed in 2006; oddly, a car had just crashed on the same spot:
- 1969 – Coleman Hawkins, American saxophonist and clarinet player (b. 1901)
- 1971 – Ogden Nash, American poet (b. 1902)
- 1994 – Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, American journalist, 37th First Lady of the United States (b. 1929)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is hungry—of course:
Hili: When did I eat last time?A: An hour ago.Hili: That’s a very long time ago.
In Polish:
Hili: Kiedy ja ostatni raz jadłam?
Ja: Godzinę temu.
Hili: To bardzo dawno.
And here’s the lovely Szaron, who share’s Hili’s space during the day on weekdays:
From Barbara Hermel Bach’s Public Facebook Page, a lovely mother frogmouth and chick. Is there any bird more cryptic than this one (in behavior, too)?
A meme from Nicole:
From Jesus of the Day:
A meme from reader Paul:
Ah, Titania and the Guardian: Always good for a laugh:
A tweet from reader Barry:
Tweets from Matthew. This is the best tweet EVER!
Here’s a thread full of groaners; I’ll show three:
A lovely illusion; I suppose it’s on a curved screen (please turn sound up and enlarge):
This is a lovely tweet: a partly paralyzed man, once a diver, is determined to still dive once a year.
The color-shifting hogfish:
I’m as sure as I can be that I took the red pill this morning (of course, that could be a side effect of taking the blue one, I suppose). Anyway, this post is here, complete with Hili talking about eating (not that that narrows things down much).
It is also very likely Trump is lying about taking Hydroxychloroquine. The product had another round of bad press just a day or two before this so the great lying president had to up the game a bit more. When it comes to Trump, a lie is always the better way to go.
“Well, Trump admitted yesterday that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, apparently as a preventive measure. But why?”
He likes that people take care about him, him, and him. He is even able to use bullshit in order to attract attention. So he may have lied. But I do hope he takes those pills.
Hydroxychloroquine has negative effects on the heart in some people. It may lead to cardiac disfunctions and cerebrovascular accidents. I don’t really see a problem if Trump wants to jeopardize his reelection.
I suspect that someone at the whitehouse wrote Hydroxychloroquine on a bottle of Flintstones vitamins just to get Trump to stop asking for it.
I’m certain that Trump announced he’s taking Hydroxychloroquine to distract us from another Friday night firing of an investigator.
Trump says he’s taking HCQ. It’s not the same thing as Trump is taking HCQ. The note from his Dr. on the subject was a lesson in evasiveness.
More like; Trump fired the IG investigating the Saudi arms deal, the distraction that the IG was investigating the walking of the secretary of state’s dog by the secret service might not wash so let’s throw up another smoke screen.
That sounds about right.
And also he’s probably just plugging the product. Trump family trusts all have investments in a mutual fund whose largest holding is Sanofi, the manufacturer of Plaquenil, the brand-name version of hydroxychloroquine. Trump is basically a carny and whatever else he may be doing at any given moment he’s also always hawking whatever scams he’s got going.
After her college days at Wellesley, the lovely and talented Ms. Ephron was an intern in JFK’s White House (although, unlike Mimi Alford, or secretaries like Fiddle and Faddle, Kennedy never hit on her or invited her to take a dip in the White House swimming pool).
Ephron was a pretty good filmmaker, but I always thought her true talent lay as a prose stylist. I started reading her in the Seventies when she had a regular column in Esquire, which included her classic piece, “A Few Words About Breasts.”
Max Perutz had a collection of articles & essays published as “I Wish I’d Made You Angry Earlier” OUP. One is ‘Darwin was right’ that looked at Popper on Darwin.
I took Hydroxychloroquine for well over a year while working in the field (and I still caught malaria!). My doctor warned of side effects and cautioned me not to take it for a longer time than necessary. It is not a drug you should just pop like an aspirin.
The only side effects I noticed were incredibly vivid and violent-themes dreams. I do not typically dream in color, but my Hydroxychloroquine dreams were wild technicolor fantasies full of blood and violence. It was wild. So, there are definitely psychological effects with this drug.
I cannot believe that any responsible doctor would prescribe it to a patient like Trump (not fit, obese) as a preventative drug. I think Trump is either lying about taking it or he is being lied to about taking it.