My friend, Lorraine Brevig has been submitting some of my photos to your site (with my permission) and I appreciate the exposure! She told me that you were running low on submissions, due to the world wide lockdown. Here are a few that may give folks a bit of inspiration and a reminder that you don’t have to go far and wide to enjoy nature. Lorraine and I live near Forest Hill Park in Richmond, Virginia not far from the James River. Our neighborhood is heavily wooded, so it is not unusual to see everything from Bald eagles to deer roaming the streets and backyards. The two pictures attached are of a mated pair of cardinals that have a nest in our next door neighbor’s yard and are frequent visitors to our backyard. There is a link to my Dropbox account for more pictures.

For the camera nerds, all were shot with a Sony A7R4 mirrorless camera and Sony FE 200-600 zoom lens. The camera has an electronic shutter that can be set to silent shooting which does not disturb the birds.

Here is a link to a Dropbox folder containing more indoor birding photos.