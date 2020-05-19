Please send in your wildlife photos, as the tank is running a bit low.
Today’s photos come from a new contributor, who introduces himself. His captions are indented:
My friend, Lorraine Brevig has been submitting some of my photos to your site (with my permission) and I appreciate the exposure! She told me that you were running low on submissions, due to the world wide lockdown. Here are a few that may give folks a bit of inspiration and a reminder that you don’t have to go far and wide to enjoy nature. Lorraine and I live near Forest Hill Park in Richmond, Virginia not far from the James River. Our neighborhood is heavily wooded, so it is not unusual to see everything from Bald eagles to deer roaming the streets and backyards. The two pictures attached are of a mated pair of cardinals that have a nest in our next door neighbor’s yard and are frequent visitors to our backyard. There is a link to my Dropbox account for more pictures.
For the camera nerds, all were shot with a Sony A7R4 mirrorless camera and Sony FE 200-600 zoom lens. The camera has an electronic shutter that can be set to silent shooting which does not disturb the birds.
Here is a link to a Dropbox folder containing more indoor birding photos.
Female Northern Cardinal (Cardinalis cardinalis) preening:
Male cardinal:
These photos were shot from my kitchen in the wee hours of the morning.
Female and male cardinals (Cardinalis cardinalis)—this is a mated pair that are always together. This was an early morning shot of them hanging out in the azalea bush in our front yard. There are also quite a few Northern mockingbirds (Mimus polyglottos) in the area. The last bird is a house sparrow (Passer domesticus).
A white-throated sparrow (Zonotrichia albicollis) on a chilly morning.
House sparrow and fledgling (Passer domesticus):
European starling (Sturnus vulgaris) scarfing some dried mealworms I scattered in the back yard:
A satisfying set – I’d have loved to get such a DIY photo set myself!
Very good photos. I have noticed lots of cardinals around our area as well. They really like my self-cleaning water bath.