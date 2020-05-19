Photos of readers

Today’s reader is Terence Geoghegan, who posts under the name “Brujo Feo.” He sent two pics and commentary (indented).
In response to your “reader photos” invitation, here are a couple. As the file names attest, neither is recent.
The first was from about 23 years ago, outside my law office in Ventura, CA. From an interview by a local reporter.
The second was nine years ago at the Willow Springs raceway near Lancaster, CA. I had to wait a year for another racer to retire and give up that license plate number! The tower announcer would announce me as Terence “The Pagan” Geoghegan (it rhymes–Irish spellings…), which didn’t exactly make sense theologically, but it was whimsical enough for my tastes.
Both that violin (a lovely Harold Meissner) and that motorcycle (one of my favorites–a 1990 Yamaha FZR 400) went up in flames in the Thomas Fire of December, 2017.
Sorry to hear about the fire! Damn!
Fun photos. I assume you are into martial arts as well.
Love the plate and “Pagan Geoghegan”! 🙂 (That’s the only way I’ve heard your last name ever pronounced: In various spellings; but always the same pronunciation.)
Ditto. Violin, karate, motorcycle racing, law… You truly are a renaissance man, Terence!
Terence, was the violin, by chance, a Henry Meissner (Carpenteria, CA)?
That was a bad, bad fire. I had colleagues at the time who were living/working in Ojai. They were luckier and didn’t lose their property. Another colleague lost his home in the Camp Fire the year after your loss.
Magnificent! The martial artist in me likes him!
Those are a couple of cool pix.
I always thought Brujo Feo was your real name (and I thought it was a cool name). LOL! Though Geoghegan is pretty cool too…esp. Pagan Geoghegan.
California’s wildfires in recent years are beyond depressing. Sorry about your bike and violin…I’m sure you lost a lot more than that.
I have a friend who was getting new license plates at a DMV in Reno. He was standing in line and a DMV worker yelled “anyone want a license plate with 666?” I guess a bunch of people passed on it and they wanted to get rid of the evil plate. Anyway, my atheist friend was more than happy to take it.
The best plate I’ve ever seen was in California on a cherry red vintage Mustang; it read: SATAN. I drove by (we were on I-80) and gave him a thumb’s up. I don’t know if he knew why, he probably thought I was praising his car, but that plate cracked me up.
My son’s cell phone exchange (the three digits following the area code in the US) are: 666. He picked it. He loves it. 🙂
Lucky he didn’t want 555: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/555_telephone_number#Fictional_usage
My phone number begins with 666. For a while my recorded message was delivered in diabolical tones: “Welcome to the vestibule of hell. Please leave a message”
Tnx for the pics and backstories. You live in a really magnificant part of the country going from ocean through mountains and into high desert for a weekend race. I spent some time in lancaster and environs while on travel to nasa dryden (now armstrong) flight research center in the 80s and 90s. High desert is really unique place.
Isn’t it about time we had some new pics of the ducklings? I can see they’re growing but no details.
Sorry about the violin. Never good to loose an instrument.
I’m not into bikes. Too tipsy. But the violin is a nice balance – I guess. 😎
Reading that the bike was lost to a fire brought a tear to my eye. I’m sure it was a blast riding that on the track.
Sorry for your losses.
Dad and mom had a 36 Chevy, for 16 years. I was born in 39. Il License plate was 600-066.
When it was first assigned, they decided they liked it, and requested it upon each renewal.
No one ever called attention to the magic 6’s as far as I know.