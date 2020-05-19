Photos of readers

Today’s reader is Terence Geoghegan, who posts under the name “Brujo Feo.” He sent two pics and commentary (indented).

Be sure to send in your readers’ photos as well (maximum two per submission, and don’t forget a short commentary). Over to Terence:

In response to your “reader photos” invitation, here are a couple. As the file names attest, neither is recent.

The first was from about 23 years ago, outside my law office in Ventura, CA. From an interview by a local reporter.

The second was nine years ago at the Willow Springs raceway near Lancaster, CA. I had to wait a year for another racer to retire and give up that license plate number! The tower announcer would announce me as Terence “The Pagan” Geoghegan (it rhymes–Irish spellings…), which didn’t exactly make sense theologically, but it was whimsical enough for my tastes.

Both that violin (a lovely Harold Meissner) and that motorcycle (one of my favorites–a 1990 Yamaha FZR 400) went up in flames in the Thomas Fire of December, 2017.

15 Comments

  1. jblilie
    Posted May 19, 2020 at 2:38 pm | Permalink

    Sorry to hear about the fire! Damn!

    Fun photos. I assume you are into martial arts as well.

    Love the plate and “Pagan Geoghegan”! 🙂 (That’s the only way I’ve heard your last name ever pronounced: In various spellings; but always the same pronunciation.)

    Reply
    • JezGrove
      Posted May 19, 2020 at 2:44 pm | Permalink

      Ditto. Violin, karate, motorcycle racing, law… You truly are a renaissance man, Terence!

      Reply
  2. jblilie
    Posted May 19, 2020 at 2:43 pm | Permalink

    Terence, was the violin, by chance, a Henry Meissner (Carpenteria, CA)?

    Reply
  3. GBJames
    Posted May 19, 2020 at 2:45 pm | Permalink

    That was a bad, bad fire. I had colleagues at the time who were living/working in Ojai. They were luckier and didn’t lose their property. Another colleague lost his home in the Camp Fire the year after your loss.

    Reply
  4. Miss Ironfist
    Posted May 19, 2020 at 2:45 pm | Permalink

    Magnificent! The martial artist in me likes him!

    Reply
  5. Mark R.
    Posted May 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm | Permalink

    Those are a couple of cool pix.

    I always thought Brujo Feo was your real name (and I thought it was a cool name). LOL! Though Geoghegan is pretty cool too…esp. Pagan Geoghegan.

    California’s wildfires in recent years are beyond depressing. Sorry about your bike and violin…I’m sure you lost a lot more than that.

    I have a friend who was getting new license plates at a DMV in Reno. He was standing in line and a DMV worker yelled “anyone want a license plate with 666?” I guess a bunch of people passed on it and they wanted to get rid of the evil plate. Anyway, my atheist friend was more than happy to take it.

    The best plate I’ve ever seen was in California on a cherry red vintage Mustang; it read: SATAN. I drove by (we were on I-80) and gave him a thumb’s up. I don’t know if he knew why, he probably thought I was praising his car, but that plate cracked me up.

    Reply
  6. Jim batterson
    Posted May 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm | Permalink

    Tnx for the pics and backstories. You live in a really magnificant part of the country going from ocean through mountains and into high desert for a weekend race. I spent some time in lancaster and environs while on travel to nasa dryden (now armstrong) flight research center in the 80s and 90s. High desert is really unique place.

    Reply
  7. boudiccadylis
    Posted May 19, 2020 at 3:10 pm | Permalink

    Isn’t it about time we had some new pics of the ducklings? I can see they’re growing but no details.

    Reply
  8. Kevin Henderson
    Posted May 19, 2020 at 3:19 pm | Permalink

    Sorry about the violin. Never good to loose an instrument.

    Reply
  9. rickflick
    Posted May 19, 2020 at 4:27 pm | Permalink

    I’m not into bikes. Too tipsy. But the violin is a nice balance – I guess. 😎

    Reply
  10. darrelle
    Posted May 19, 2020 at 4:33 pm | Permalink

    Reading that the bike was lost to a fire brought a tear to my eye. I’m sure it was a blast riding that on the track.

    Reply
  11. Joe
    Posted May 19, 2020 at 5:34 pm | Permalink

    Sorry for your losses.

    Dad and mom had a 36 Chevy, for 16 years. I was born in 39. Il License plate was 600-066.
    When it was first assigned, they decided they liked it, and requested it upon each renewal.
    No one ever called attention to the magic 6’s as far as I know.

    Reply

