The Wall Street Journal touts “the science of prayer”

Reader Frank sent me a copy of this article, which, being in the Wall Street Journal, is paywalled (judicious inquiry might yield you a copy). Since I’ve become a more vociferous atheist, I tend to notice these things more often, and to me this sounds like a paean to God pitched as a “scientific” analysis of why prayer is good for you.
Now I’m perfectly prepared to accept that prayer might have salubrious results. After all, it’s a break from quotidian tasks, can be a form of meditation, and could serve, as it often does, as a conversation with an imaginary friend. As the WSJ admits, however, there’s not a whole lot of “science” to this, only a few studies and some anecdotes:
Scientists have no way to measure the existence of a higher power, of course. And they’ve done little research on any health benefits of prayer, largely because of a lack of funding in the medical community for spiritual research, says David H. Rosmarin, assistant professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School and director of the Spirituality and Mental Health Program at McLean Hospital, in Belmont, Mass.
How would you “measure” the existence of a higher power? Does it have a size? Either there is one or there’s not one, but that’s detected, not measured. And here are three studies:
A 2005 study in the Journal of Behavioral Medicine comparing secular and spiritual forms of meditation found spiritual meditation to be more calming. In secular meditation, you focus on something such as your breath or a nonspiritual word. In spiritual meditation, you focus on a spiritual word or text. Participants were divided into groups, with some being taught how to meditate using words of self-affirmation (“I am love”) and others taught how to meditate with words that described a higher power (“God is love”). They then meditated for 20 minutes a day for four weeks. Researchers found that the group that practiced spiritual meditation showed greater decreases in anxiety and stress and more positive mood. They also tolerated pain almost twice as long when asked to put their hand in an ice water bath.
This is a bit unclear to me: was the “spiritual” meditation all invoking the divine (“God is love”—a deepity if ever there was one)? What is their definition of “spiritual”? Well, I can’t be arsed to read that study, or to find out if the effects were permanent (I doubt it; I wonder if they did just one assessment at the end of the study.) As for the ice water bath, well, that’s not something most of us are prone to encounter.
Here’s another study:
People pray for many reasons, including for guidance, thanksgiving, solace or protection. But not all prayer is created equal, experts say. A 2004 study on religious coping methods in the Journal of Health Psychology found that people who approach God as a partner, or collaborator, in their life had better mental- and physical-health outcomes, and people who are angry at God —who feel punished or abandoned—or who relinquish responsibility and defer to God for solutions had worse outcomes. It’s similar to the way a loving relationship to a partner brings out the best in you, says Dr. Pargament, the lead researcher on the study.
This says nothing about the efficacy of prayer itself, but about the relative outcomes of “loving” versus “angry-at-God” prayer. Were all the outcomes, good and bad, better than those placebo non-pray-ers or of “secular” prayers? And isn’t there a complication of those people who pray benignly having different personalities from those who are angry at God? Frankly, this description tells me nothing about “the science of prayer.”
Finally, there’s this:
Prayer can also help your marriage, according to several studies at Florida State University, in Tallahassee. Researchers there have found that when people pray for the well-being of their spouse when they feel a negative emotion in the marriage, both partners—the one doing the praying and the one being prayed for—report greater relationship satisfaction. “Prayer gives couples a chance to calm down,” says Frank Fincham, eminent scholar in the College of Human Sciences at Florida State University, who conducted the studies. “And it reinforces the idea that you are on the same team.”
Perhaps this is the case, though of course there are secular alternatives, like discussing problems with your spouse in a structured way, or having couples therapy.
At the end, author Elizabeth Bernstein recounts her own episode of prayer, uttered when her father had a heart attack and a stroke, and she prayed with the medical staff for his life to be saved (it was). Now she says the “serenity prayer” (“God grant me the serenity”, etc. etc) over and over again.
I find almost none of this convincing “scientific” evidence for prayer over other forms of meditation—save for the supposedly more favorable (and probably short term) outcome of “spiritual” prayer over “secular” meditation—and yet calling on your imaginary friend may indeed be a good strategy. But what it doesn’t do, and what the Wall Street Journal touts ever so subtly, the suggestion that there’s somebody up there who’s listening. Yes, “scientists have no way to measure the existence of a higher power”, but I claim that the underlying message of this article is that such a power exists. We just can’t “measure” it!
And, if prayer improves your mental health, and praying to numinous beings gives the best results, are we supposed to pray in that manner even if we have no evidence for such beings?
“The Power of Placebo: Many people are praying now, and scientists say the practice may boost confirmation bias.” There, I fixed that for the Journal.
When facing a personal crisis, many people also experience a psychological breakdown. Praying helps them calm down and provides a degree of serenity. It’s a substitute for taking a Xanax. It matters little if they are supplicating to a non-existent invisible friend. All they care about is the psychological relief that prayer affords.
And if there were a higher power that interacts with the material world at the level of human experience, science would have discovered it by now, since the laws of physics regarding the particles and forces capable of interacting with the material world at the level of human experience are fully understood.
Unless, as Brian Cox noted on Infinite Monkey Cage, the interaction is at a level of energy higher than that probed by the LHC. The gaps for god may shrink in an inverse relationship to the levels of detection available, but you can never squeeze the gaps down to zero.
One of Dawkin’s laws was something like, “as knowledge expands, gods shrink, then redefine themselves to restore the status quo”
Interactions at a level of energy higher than those probed by the LHC might well lead to new discoveries in physics. But those discoveries would not have an impact at the level of human experience.
If, for example, a “higher power” were capable of communicating with humans, that communication would need to effect changes in human neurons for humans to be cognizant of it. Any force discovered at a level of energy higher than what has been probed by the LHC would be orders of magnitude too weak to bring about such changes in human neurons.
I don’t think sticking your head in the LHC proton beam would be good for your health:
https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2017/01/what-happens-when-you-stick-your-head-in-a-particle-accelerator/512927/
That blog post you linked to was written by Sean Carroll in 2010. I just saw this on Google News: “Milestone evidence for anyons, a third kingdom of particles” https://www.quantamagazine.org/milestone-evidence-for-anyons-a-third-kingdom-of-particles-20200512/. It’s all beyond my ken but I offer it hoping that others will elucidate. Wonder what Sean Carroll has to say.
Insofar as I can understand it, it’s fascinating but I certainly don’t think we’ll find god in the gap between bosons and fermions.
I certainly would defer to an expert in physics on this, but I think the answer is that such a discovery has no impact at the level of human experience. It’s not gonna change water into wine or provide a means of communication between man and god.
Prayer is like masturbation. Feels good to the person doing it, but is useless for the person being thought about.
I think this should be the last word on the subject (of prayer).
My reading of the article is consistent with your summation. It’s all about how things feel to the person praying. Essentially talking down a broken phone line.
Yeah, well, so can goin’ fishin’ in Canada and falling asleep humming the tune to “Louie, Louie.”
Rather than a non-spiritual meditation focusing on a word or reality or “I am love,” if atheists meditated on a “perfect” place of their choosing or really amped up the “bliss” part of meditation, we could probably tie or do even better with the meditation results than they do.
You just have to pretend the best!
“I am love” isn’t a secular meditation according to the criteria set in the article:”In secular meditation, you focus on something such as your breath or a nonspiritual word.” it’s a bullshit woo affirmation, therefore in a category of its own.
From what I’ve read about affirmations, while they work as a positive influence for some, they’re quite deleterious for others, and I fall into that category – don’t give me no damned affirmations. I once saw an affirmation alarm clock for sale. The person records an affirmation into the clock and when it’s time to wake up, you’re awakened by your affirmation. I was repulsed and beat a hasty retreat: I didn’t even want to be in a store that sold such crap.
Personally, Jerry, when I am frustrated and angered by what other people do, I meditate on your conclusion that free will does not exist. I don’t believe it to the very end, but I do believe 90% of the actions that 90% of people do (at least) are due to compulsions built into their personalities by social pressure, upbringing and circumstances. Truly, they can’t help it.
I find this oddly comforting.
Prayer is talking to yourself. It can’t be seen any other way, excepting the public ritual versions that are just signaling to the other members of the tribe. If people understood this more clearly, they might be shocked at themselves.
Also is the WSJ trying to get on the right side of God?
“Praying is like a rocking chair – It’ll give you something to do, but it won’t get you anywhere.”
― att. Gypsy Rose Lee
My friend Ed F., a noted northwest ceramic artist, went through a very bitter divorce which reduced him to penury. Despite the resulting bitterness, and in line with spiritual teachings, he took to praying for his ex, and sure enough, it worked: she died. I wish this tale had a happy ending, but, alas, Ed was killed in an auto accident a few years later. We can only surmise that someone was praying for him.
God is love…Satan is forty. This is match point.