Today we have one of my favorite creatures—jumping spiders (“salticids”)—photographed by Tony Eales from Brisbane. His notes are indented below:
I’m a big fan of ant-mimicking jumping spiders. Some of them have extreme modifications to the basic spider body plan as well as behaviours like holding their forelegs up to imitate antenna. However this is the first time I’ve seen this. This ant mimic Myrmarachne sp. imitates rattle ants, Polyrhachis (Cyrtomyrma) sp. These are formicine ants, meaning they have no sting and instead spray a nasty formic acid chemical cocktail at attackers and prey. When threatened, they sling their abdomens underneath their body ready to spray anything that gets too close. This ant-mimicking spider seems to also be able to mimic this distinctive posture.
Males like this one are very easy to distinguish from ants, at least to our eyes because of the extraordinary long jaws. The females however are indistinguishable at a glance from the ants they mimic.
These male jaws are amazing sexual features. I had the good fortune to find a male the other day that seemed to be obsessed with opening and flexing its jaws, not something they tend to do for more than a quick second usually.
And remember: six legs ant; eight legs spider.
JAC: A female. Note how their first pair of legs resembles the antennae of an ant:
JAWS!
I found another ant mimic, Myrmarachne cf bicolor, in my back yard. As you can see from this one on my finger, they are very small. These ants mimic strobe ants, Opisthopsis sp. Again, not a stinging ant. In fact, we have a number of rather painful stinging ants, but I can’t think of any jumping spiders that mimic these ants. They always seem to mimic formicine ants.
Finally a few cute pictures of tiny juvenile jumping spiders having a munch.
I presume those jaws are for jousting with other males. Or are they just display?
That baby jumping spider is kinda cute, this coming from someone who has a deep atavistic loathing of spidery looks, which I struggle to contain (though I never kill them and I always save them from those who would!).
I would have guessed the jaws are to hang on to the female during copulation. And I also notice that jumping spiders seem less creepy, somehow.
Nice photos Tony!
The mimicry is incredible! So is the photography!
Great stuff, Tony! That is amazing. Always a pleasure too to see how species a long ways away can resemble related species up here. Your Myrmarachne is a close match to a species we have, for example. Probably b/c some of our ants are similar, come to think of it.
Not overly fond of spiders but I will try to rescue abd relocate those tiny jumpers when they come inside. Armed with a tissue (hopefully the idea is they are supposed to jump inside an open tissue) it can prove to be an episode and a half to capture one.
One of your photos though … Eek! That ant looks too much like an earwig to me.
Gart pictures. I love the way the feeding spider’s eyes appear to be popping out of its head with anticipacion of the meal.
