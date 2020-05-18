Photos of readers

I thought this might be a fun Photo of Readers selection. This was an LC-MS/MS training at the lab – just before the lockdown went into effect. Engineer Peter came from SCIEX to do a multi-day training with our laboratory staff. In the first photo, Peter has dismantled the instrument going over various preventative maintenance steps. In the second photo, colleague Robert and I listen as Peter gives us some software navigation tips.

We’re lucky to be deemed essential, so the lab is still running full speed ahead. We just purchased an ICP-MS, so will be looking forwarded to the expanded opportunities for testing that will provide.