Photos of readers

Reader Bonnie L sent some interesting photos taken just before quarantine. One of her jobs, apparently, is to make sure that, if you’re in Washington State, your legalized recreational marijuana is safe!
I thought this might be a fun Photo of Readers selection. This was an LC-MS/MS training at the lab – just before the lockdown went into effect. Engineer Peter came from SCIEX to do a multi-day training with our laboratory staff. In the first photo, Peter has dismantled the instrument going over various preventative maintenance steps. In the second photo, colleague Robert and I listen as Peter gives us some software navigation tips.
We’re lucky to be deemed essential, so the lab is still running full speed ahead. We just purchased an ICP-MS, so will be looking forwarded to the expanded opportunities for testing that will provide.
Sure thing – we’re an ISO 17025:2017 certified quality assurance testing lab in Washington state. In addition to our environmental, food and beverage industry clients, we’re also a WSLCB certified I502 (that means cannabis- I502 was the initiative that legalized recreational cannabis in Washington state) testing laboratory. The LC-MS/MS is used primarily for pesticide residue testing and mycotoxin screening. We’re really looking forward to the addition of heavy metal screening with the ICP-MS.
Very cool. I smoke Washington weed; thanks for your work in quality control and safety.
Yes, that test uses specified solvents to extract materials and then mass spectrometry to determine what was extracted (bad stuff, mainly it looks for).
We use that for biocompatibility testing of our implantable products (among many other tests).
In that regard alone during the quarantine, I’d say you are an “Essential Employee” engaged in “Essential Work.” It took me a minute to realize that heavy metal wasn’t the rock genre.