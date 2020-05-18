Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a dreary Monday, May 18, 2020: National Cheese Soufflé Day. It’s also I Love Reese’s Day (and I do have a penchant for their delicious peanut butter cups), International Museum Day, and National No Dirty Dishes Day. (I never leave dirty dishes after a meal, and do it all by hand, even though I have a dishwasher. I feel moral after I hand-wash dishes, so sue me.)

We still have all 17 ducks, and yesterday was rough for them: continual storms and rain that inundated both duck islands. I was overjoyed to count 17 little heads at breakfast roll call this morning.

News of the Day: It’s so depressing that, for the first time, I can’t watch the evening news all the way through. According to the New York Times, Brazil (once a leader in response to health crises), is coping poorly with the pandemic, with people violating space restrictions and the country becoming a new focus for an outbreak. In the U.S., confirmed deaths from coronavirus have reached 89,932, and the world total now stands at about 315,000.

Today, as you might have heard, is the 40th anniversary of the eruption of Mt. St. Helens, which killed 57 people and did $3 billion worth of damage.

Stuff that happened on May 18 includes:

1096 – First Crusade: Around 800 Jews are massacred in Worms, Germany.

1631 – In Dorchester, Massachusetts, John Winthrop takes the oath of office and becomes the first Governor of Massachusetts.

1804 – Napoleon Bonaparte is proclaimed Emperor of the French by the French Senate.

1860 – Abraham Lincoln wins the Republican Party presidential nomination over William H. Seward, who later becomes the United States Secretary of State.

1896 – The United States Supreme Court rules in Plessy v. Ferguson that the “separate but equal” doctrine is constitutional.

This is a shameful episode in the history of America. Homer Plessy, who was 7/8 white (an “octaroon,” which always makes me think of an 8-sided coconut cookie) was arrested for riding in a “whites only” train car in Louisiana. On appeal, the Supreme Court upheld the law by a 7-1 vote. It wasn’t overturned until 1954’s decision Brown v. Board of Education.

This is not universally regarded as the first Indian film as it’s simply a silent recording of a play. The first made-for-movies film was, Raja Harishchandra, released a year later. Here’s that whole movie if you want to watch:

She reappeared with a fishy story, and the truth was never known (she said she was kidnapped). Mired in controversy, Sister Aimee was noneless a sensation in America in the 1920s as a glamorous evangelist. (She was also a staunch opponent of evolution.) Below: a photograph of one of her elaborate services (she always wore that flowing gown), Aimee in preaching regalia, and then a program about her, well worth watching, from American Masters.

1974 – Nuclear weapons testing: Under project Smiling Buddha, India successfully detonates its first nuclear weapon becoming the sixth nation to do so.

1980 – Mount St. Helens erupts in Washington, United States, killing 57 people and causing $3 billion in damage.

Here’s a commemorative tweet found by Matthew, and the thread has a lot of stunning photos:

Photos taken by climbers atop Mt. Adams when #MtStHelens erupted on May 18, 1980. pic.twitter.com/5XXZfUaXOQ — Mount St. Helens (@MtStHelensNVM) May 18, 2018

In 2007 the record was increased to 575 km/hr (357 mph); here’s a short clip of that record, which is also the world record for the fastest wheeled train.

1994 – Israeli troops finish withdrawing from the Gaza Strip, ceding the area to the Palestinian National Authority to govern.

2006 – The post Loktantra Andolan government passes a landmark bill curtailing the power of the monarchy and making Nepal a secular country.

2009 – The LTTE are defeated by the Sri Lankan government, ending almost 26 years of fighting between the two sides.

Notables born on this day include:

1048 – Omar Khayyám, Persian mathematician, astronomer, and poet (d. 1131)

1822 – Mathew Brady, American photographer and journalist (d. 1896)

1850 – Oliver Heaviside, English engineer, mathematician, and physicist (d. 1925)

1872 – Bertrand Russell, British mathematician, historian, and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1970)

1897 – Frank Capra, Italian-American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1991)

1919 – Margot Fonteyn, British ballerina (d. 1991)

1944 – W. G. Sebald, German novelist, essayist, and poet (d. 2001)

1970 – Tina Fey, American actress, producer, and screenwriter

Those whose lives were snuffed out on May 18 include:

1911 – Gustav Mahler, Austrian composer and conductor (b. 1860)

1980 – Victims of Mount St. Helens eruption

1995 – Elizabeth Montgomery, American actress (b. 1933)

2012 – Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, German opera singer and conductor (b. 1925)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili smells meat upstairs (her favorite is beef):

A: Why are you sitting here on the stairs? Hili: Because it smells good at our neighbours’.

In Polish:

Ja: Czemu tu siedzisz na tych schodach?

Hili: Bo u sąsiadów ładnie pachnie.

Here is Szaron frightened by a bunch of lilacs:

A meme from reader Simon: When haircuts resume after the pandemic:

From Casey:

Another pandemic meme from Bruce Thiel:

A tweet from Titania. Genders are now more numerous than letters of the alphabet. What on earth can we do now? LGBTQ + ∞?

For all you boomers who struggle with new gender categories, here’s a list of the ones you should already know. It really isn’t that difficult. pic.twitter.com/vnR7UeFU2x — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) November 28, 2019

From Barry: a video of a Thailand cat cafe. Pity these can’t be open in the U.S. during the pandemic, as they’re great stress relievers.

The friendly felines at this cat café in Thailand are helping calm people 🐈 pic.twitter.com/j6ghxIq5b3 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 16, 2020

Simon says, “Apostrophes matter.”

Tweets from Matthew.

Newly found video footage of the now-extinct thylacine, or “marsupial wolf”:

21 seconds of new footage of the #thylacine has been uncovered, lost in the National Archives. Taken in 1935 with 16mm film camera. High quality. Amazing discovery! https://t.co/jWNVbfKe42 — Barry Brook (@BraveNewClimate) May 16, 2020

Hazel the Wombat occupies the washing machine. Sound up, please!

World is a bit crazy right now… ,but it could be worse, you could have a wombat in your washing machine! pic.twitter.com/Abmhrkxa6J — 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝙋𝙨𝙮𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙜𝙞𝙨𝙩 (@PsychologyDoc) March 17, 2020

Look at this sweet Scottish wildcat and her kitten. (Be sure to play the video.)

A little more of new Wildcat mother Brora and her kitten!

📷: @benslost pic.twitter.com/QioiipydcF — Aigas Field Centre (@Aigas) May 16, 2020

COMMON bronzewing? Seriously? Read more about it here, it actually is one of Australia’s most common pigeons.

"Hey, my eyes are up here!" Common bronzewing

Albany, Western Australia#wildoz pic.twitter.com/OJtl67VOQb — 🌻🐝🐞Nash Turley🐐🦋🐦 (@NashTurley) May 16, 2020