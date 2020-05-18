Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a dreary Monday, May 18, 2020: National Cheese Soufflé Day. It’s also I Love Reese’s Day (and I do have a penchant for their delicious peanut butter cups), International Museum Day, and National No Dirty Dishes Day. (I never leave dirty dishes after a meal, and do it all by hand, even though I have a dishwasher. I feel moral after I hand-wash dishes, so sue me.)
Today, as you might have heard, is the 40th anniversary of the eruption of Mt. St. Helens, which killed 57 people and did $3 billion worth of damage.
Stuff that happened on May 18 includes:
- 1096 – First Crusade: Around 800 Jews are massacred in Worms, Germany.
- 1631 – In Dorchester, Massachusetts, John Winthrop takes the oath of office and becomes the first Governor of Massachusetts.
- 1804 – Napoleon Bonaparte is proclaimed Emperor of the French by the French Senate.
- 1860 – Abraham Lincoln wins the Republican Party presidential nomination over William H. Seward, who later becomes the United States Secretary of State.
- 1896 – The United States Supreme Court rules in Plessy v. Ferguson that the “separate but equal” doctrine is constitutional.
This is a shameful episode in the history of America. Homer Plessy, who was 7/8 white (an “octaroon,” which always makes me think of an 8-sided coconut cookie) was arrested for riding in a “whites only” train car in Louisiana. On appeal, the Supreme Court upheld the law by a 7-1 vote. It wasn’t overturned until 1954’s decision Brown v. Board of Education.
- 1912 – The first Indian film, Shree Pundalik by Dadasaheb Torne, is released in Mumbai.
This is not universally regarded as the first Indian film as it’s simply a silent recording of a play. The first made-for-movies film was, Raja Harishchandra, released a year later. Here’s that whole movie if you want to watch:
- 1926 – Evangelist Aimee Semple McPherson disappears in Venice, California.
She reappeared with a fishy story, and the truth was never known (she said she was kidnapped). Mired in controversy, Sister Aimee was noneless a sensation in America in the 1920s as a glamorous evangelist. (She was also a staunch opponent of evolution.) Below: a photograph of one of her elaborate services (she always wore that flowing gown), Aimee in preaching regalia, and then a program about her, well worth watching, from American Masters.
- 1974 – Nuclear weapons testing: Under project Smiling Buddha, India successfully detonates its first nuclear weapon becoming the sixth nation to do so.
- 1980 – Mount St. Helens erupts in Washington, United States, killing 57 people and causing $3 billion in damage.
Here’s a commemorative tweet found by Matthew, and the thread has a lot of stunning photos:
- 1990 – In France, a modified TGV train achieves a new rail world speed record of 515.3 km/h (320.2 mph).
In 2007 the record was increased to 575 km/hr (357 mph); here’s a short clip of that record, which is also the world record for the fastest wheeled train.
- 1994 – Israeli troops finish withdrawing from the Gaza Strip, ceding the area to the Palestinian National Authority to govern.
- 2006 – The post Loktantra Andolan government passes a landmark bill curtailing the power of the monarchy and making Nepal a secular country.
- 2009 – The LTTE are defeated by the Sri Lankan government, ending almost 26 years of fighting between the two sides.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1048 – Omar Khayyám, Persian mathematician, astronomer, and poet (d. 1131)
- 1822 – Mathew Brady, American photographer and journalist (d. 1896)
- 1850 – Oliver Heaviside, English engineer, mathematician, and physicist (d. 1925)
- 1872 – Bertrand Russell, British mathematician, historian, and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1970)
- 1897 – Frank Capra, Italian-American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1991)
- 1919 – Margot Fonteyn, British ballerina (d. 1991)
- 1944 – W. G. Sebald, German novelist, essayist, and poet (d. 2001)
- 1970 – Tina Fey, American actress, producer, and screenwriter
Those whose lives were snuffed out on May 18 include:
- 1911 – Gustav Mahler, Austrian composer and conductor (b. 1860)
- 1980 – Victims of Mount St. Helens eruption
- 1995 – Elizabeth Montgomery, American actress (b. 1933)
- 2012 – Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, German opera singer and conductor (b. 1925)
