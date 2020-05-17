Photos of readers

Once again I importune you to send me one or two (no more) photos of yourself and kin/friends in lockdown, along with a brief description of what’s going on. This way we can get to know one another.
Today’s readers are Laurie-Ann Sindoni-Jones and her partner Gethyn, with whom I’ve had frequent exchanges over cats (they adopted two black stray sisters from Feline Friends London), poetry, and other sundries. (Geth recites a poem a day in his sonorous Welsh tones on her Facebook page, often doing poems I’ve requested. I’ve found it a great solace in the pandemic.) Laurie’s words are indented:
Some “lockdown” photos: the sisters last week looking out the window (description: Alcestis Jerry and Octavia Sadie: everything the light touches is our kingdom), a still of Gethyn’s daily poetry recitation (description: reciting the opening speech for First Voice from “Under Milk Wood.” Gethyn once played First Voice on stage); and finally me at work. I work for the NHS; so, I go to work (description: isolating in a clinic room at work conducting welfare checks on patients).
Everyone seems pretty serious, even the cats with their lookout duties.
None of us has had a haircut in months 😹
Is there some way to access Geth’s poetry recitations for those of us who don’t do Facebook?
I’d like to have a listen.
Dylan Thomas came up the other day here (Thursday, I think). The opening lines of Under Milk Wood are particularly beautiful.