Photos of readers

Once again I importune you to send me one or two (no more) photos of yourself and kin/friends in lockdown, along with a brief description of what’s going on. This way we can get to know one another.

Today’s readers are Laurie-Ann Sindoni-Jones and her partner Gethyn, with whom I’ve had frequent exchanges over cats (they adopted two black stray sisters from Feline Friends London), poetry, and other sundries. (Geth recites a poem a day in his sonorous Welsh tones on her Facebook page, often doing poems I’ve requested. I’ve found it a great solace in the pandemic.) Laurie’s words are indented:

Some “lockdown” photos: the sisters last week looking out the window (description: Alcestis Jerry and Octavia Sadie: everything the light touches is our kingdom), a still of Gethyn’s daily poetry recitation (description: reciting the opening speech for First Voice from “Under Milk Wood.” Gethyn once played First Voice on stage); and finally me at work.  I work for the NHS; so, I go to work (description: isolating in a clinic room at work conducting welfare checks on patients).

 

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted May 17, 2020 at 2:53 pm | Permalink

    Everyone seems pretty serious, even the cats with their lookout duties.

  2. Miss Ironfist
    Posted May 17, 2020 at 2:59 pm | Permalink

    None of us has had a haircut in months 😹

  3. Ken Kukec
    Posted May 17, 2020 at 4:11 pm | Permalink

    Is there some way to access Geth’s poetry recitations for those of us who don’t do Facebook?

    I’d like to have a listen.

  4. JezGrove
    Posted May 17, 2020 at 5:06 pm | Permalink

    Dylan Thomas came up the other day here (Thursday, I think). The opening lines of Under Milk Wood are particularly beautiful.

