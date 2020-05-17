A pastor, on house arrest, vows to further violate quarantine orders in Louisiana

Talk about Making America Great Again! Why not do it by violating the law?
Reader Ken sent a link to this video, made three days ago, which truly shows a man who serves God by risking the lives of his flock in defiance of Caesar’s order and snarfing up the government pandemic checks given to his parisoners. He’s even wearing an ankle bracelet, but remains defiant. LOCK HIM UP!
Ken’s words:
Louisiana pastor Tony Spell (who has successfully petitioned over 200 members of his flock to donate their pandemic checks to him) was recently allowed off the house-arrest he was placed on for violating state quarantine orders and given permission to hold either outdoor services or indoors services at 25% capacity. (Spell was represented in court by the infamous Judge Roy Moore.)
Below is his video response, in which he says he will comply with the orders “whenever they sell popsicles in hell” and “set up an ice-skating rink on the Lake of Fire,” and promises to operate his church at 125% capacity.
Religion poisons everything, and this dude has drunk deeply of the Kool-Aid.
His coffers must be getting empty and it’s time to fleece the flock again.
Another I – D – 10 – T. Freaking amazing that this person as not yet contracted the virus. Such arrogance is beyond comprehension.
Sub
A humble servant of Our Lord is he.
In one sense at least, the Good Reverend lives up to the billing he hands himself with his quote from 2 Samuel 6:22 to “yet be more vile than thus.”
There is really nothing I can say here that will not involve extensive profanity. So, censorbot-powers-activate!
I’ve left the house (philosophically- house, yard, and local walking path) for a total of less than ten hours of the last eight weeks, all for essentials. I should imagine most here are working it about the same. I’ve been doing remote instruction for that time, with restrictions than make it very difficult for the students to learn and for me to give meaningful instruction or feedback (no real-time interaction permitted until a week ago), so I have been pretty much been doing nothing else (pulling the plug for the day now, and I’ve been at it for 7 of the last 9 hours– took time for lunch and to wash the pollen and dust off my truck and porch)
And this entitled is going to kill a non-negligible portion of “his flock” and make a larger portion miserable in the name of his ego and wallet, justifying it with his god.
Lovely. Will he be charged with any crimes? Not ing likely.
The moron can have 100 percent of my pandemic money which was zero. Does his mother know what he does for a living?
Although I’m no fan of the concept of “privilege” as a social-political force, you do occasionally see egregious examples such as this. Here is a man supremely confident that he will always be given an easy ride by law enforcement and the courts, with a nod and a wink from policemen, lawyers, jurors, and probably the judge as well, in letting him off with a succession of slaps on the wrist. The idea of religion getting a free pass from the rules that govern everyone else seems completely normal and justified to him and those around him. He actually thinks he *deserves* that privilege.