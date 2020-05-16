Photos of readers

I’ve attached a picture of my wife Aleda and son Marc for you to post if you like. Marc loves to see your duck pictures and hear the stories. His birthday, May 4, is close to the day of “the big hatch” and I’ll have him blow out a candle for your ducklings when the time comes.

They are about to embark on their regular morning constitutional. The picture was taken early last week and mornings in central NJ have been ridiculously cold. It is May, correct?

The walk has been a staple of their “social exclusion” due to the pandemic, which we discretely refer to as “the sickness”. My wife is a teacher, my son a pre-k student, and getting out once or twice a day helps with remote learning.

Several times a day, they travel circular 1 or 2 miles around our neighborhood. Both keep a reasonable pace (30 to 40 minutes for 2 miles) and Marc takes the distance in stride. And he always reports back on the numbers of bunnies, birds, or stumps he sees. Daddy will join them for a walk after lunch or dinner when operational levels of caffeine are no longer a concern.

So, this is how we have passed the time for exercise by Walking. Wearing clothes fit for darkest winter during what likely is the darkest spring of our lives.

Marc misses his friends and it breaks our hearts that he can’t play with or interact with anyone in a normal fashion. Although, he will still yell hello to anyone he sees, even after they’ve crossed the street!