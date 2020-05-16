Caturday felid trifecta: Cat-shaming photos, putting stuff on cats, racism in Manchester dispelled with cat stickers

It’s Caturday again, and by (semi)popular demand, we have the usual trifecta of items. First, from the site “give it love,” we have a selection of cat shaming photos. I did a similar “cat confessions contest” about readers shaming their cats, and be sure to see that one.

Click on the screenshot to see the pics:

Maybe it’s time for another contest. . . .

***************

From Sad and Useless, we have photos of people putting stuff on cats. The “title” photo, as you should know, was of the chillest and most stack-on-able cat ever: Kagnonekoshiro (“white basket cat”) a Japanese cat who died not long ago. Click on the screenshot to see the pics:

Do try this at home!

The tuxedo cat guard the pandemic’s most precious commodity:

This is my favorite:

***************

Reader Paul sent me this from the Manc, a Manchester, England news site.

He commented, Matthew Cobb may already have sent you this, or I may even have missed it on the site, but just in case you haven’t seen it this is brilliant. “Ailurophiles against racism” could become “a thing”!

The sticker and then the short item from the site, titled: “Someone is using cat stickers to cover racism in Manchester.”

They’re believed to be covering up fake Extinction Rebellion posters. What do you do when you see posters with fake ‘racist rubbish’ plastered across the city? Cover it with a cat sticker, obviously. It’s believed that the fake posters in question are part of a smear campaign against the global environmental movement Extinction Rebellion. Posters with the well-known hourglass logo and distinctive typography have been shared across social media platforms, but these have not been crated by the climate action group. Many of the posters have extremist messages about race and immigration, which do not reflect the views of Extinction Rebellion. Extinction Rebellion notably took over Deansgate in the city centre for four days of protests towards the end of August last year. Manchester isn’t the only place that these posters have been found either, with sightings also being reported in Brighton, but us Mancunians have of course taken our own rather unique approach to the cover-up process – cat stickers. The cat stickers feature the words “There was some racist rubbish here but I covered it up with this picture of a cat”. Well done Manchester, well done!

Is that censorship? It would be if people had a right to put stickers everywhere in public, but I don’t think they do.

h/t: Merilee