Readers’ wildlife photos

Today is part 2 of John Crisp’s photos of assorted birds—and one insect (part 1 is here). I’ve linked to the species but haven’t provided the Latin binomial. John’s narrative and IDs are indented.

This is the second octet. Most of the titles speak for themselves. Again, all these I photographed within a mile of where I live. I sent you another red kite a few weeks ago, but I am particularly chuffed with this particular photo. The ladybirds (or what you call ladybugs, I believe) are just there because they’re cute. The toucan I was lucky enough to spot in Argentina in January, after returning from Antarctica. The nightjar I saw early one morning, also in Argentina, but this time in the rainforest. If anybody can identify it more accurately, that would be great.

Grey Heron in flight:

Ladybird beetles on sage:

 

Mandarin duck:

Nightjar:

Red kite from above:

Common Reed bunting:

Swans mating:

Toucan:

  1. Lou Jost
    Posted May 15, 2020 at 7:45 am | Permalink

    Nice photos. The “nightjar” is actually a potoo, probably the Common Potoo, Nyctibius griseus.

    Reply
    • Lou Jost
      Posted May 15, 2020 at 10:00 am | Permalink

      Your kite photo is especially beautiful!

      Reply
    • Paul Matthews
      Posted May 15, 2020 at 12:42 pm | Permalink

      My Argentinian bird guide says there is only one other species of potoo in Argentina, the Long-tailed Potoo, which has an extremely restricted range in the country. Given that and the fact the photo corresponds much better to the illustration of Common Potoo in the guide, I think we can definitely say it’s a Common Potoo (unless there’s been a split in the species since the guide was published in 2003).

      The toucan is a Toco Toucan (Ramphastos toco).

      Love the Potoo photo.

      Reply
  2. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted May 15, 2020 at 7:53 am | Permalink

    Awesome set!

    Reply
  3. merilee
    Posted May 15, 2020 at 10:23 am | Permalink

    Gorgeous!

    Reply
  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted May 15, 2020 at 11:38 am | Permalink

    Excellent pictures! The red kite is especially well done.

    Reply

