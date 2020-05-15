Today is part 2 of John Crisp’s photos of assorted birds—and one insect (part 1 is here). I’ve linked to the species but haven’t provided the Latin binomial. John’s narrative and IDs are indented.

This is the second octet. Most of the titles speak for themselves. Again, all these I photographed within a mile of where I live. I sent you another red kite a few weeks ago, but I am particularly chuffed with this particular photo. The ladybirds (or what you call ladybugs, I believe) are just there because they’re cute. The toucan I was lucky enough to spot in Argentina in January, after returning from Antarctica. The nightjar I saw early one morning, also in Argentina, but this time in the rainforest. If anybody can identify it more accurately, that would be great.

Grey Heron in flight: