Duck duty, malaise, and lack of concentration combine to diminish posting today. Bear with me. Today’s “photos of readers” features Chris Taylor, whose story is indented.

Here are two photos of me. I tried to find photos that showed me in different aspects. I couldn’t find a reasonable one of me as a Fire Brigade member, so here’s one as a dancer, and one as a cyclist.

On the first of May, Morris dancers from all around the world go out before dawn to dance as the sun rises. I’m a member of the Canberra side, the Surly Griffin Morris, and this year of course we could not meet as usual, but we still danced in isolation, them met online for a virtual team breakfast. This is me in my tattercoat trying to keep warm after dancing up the sun at home.