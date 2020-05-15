Mary Schmich’s new column on Honey the Duck and Botany Pond

Thanks to columnist Mary Schmich of the Chicago Tribune, who’s syndicated in hundreds of papers (and won a Pulitzer Prize), Honey the Duck is certainly the most famous duck in the Midwest—if not America. Mary just wrote a followup column about Honey, Dorothy, and their babies in the paper (first column here), and you can read it in the link below. If you’re paywalled, you can get 8 weeks of subscription for just 99¢ (no commitments beyond that, or get a free one-time read by clicking on the link below and entering your email address. Or make a judicious inquiry.

Here’s Mary’s story, with two lovely photos taken by Trib photographer Terrence Antonio James.

Well, perhaps I am a bit obsessive about the ducks, as it says, but it’s no picnic to care for 17 newborn waterfowl and their mothers, not to mention Wingman, especially when you’re dedicated to the proposition that all ducks must live.

Enough. Honey, Dorothy, and their mixed brood had a rough day and night yesterday, with heavy rains flooding the duck islands yesterday morning and thunderstorms with lightning last night. Fortunately, roll call at breakfast revealed 17 little heads, all of whom ate heartily.

Dorothy is nowhere to be seen, but perhaps, like yesterday, she’ll reappear in the afternoon. It’s sad that she had to relinquish her brood, but they’ll be well taken care of under Honey’s wing.

Spurning the watery and flooded duck islands (they’ll dry out and be habitable in a day or so), Honey’s taken to sleeping with her brood on a clump of grass by the beach. If you go see her, please tread softly and don’t disturb the sleepers.

Here they are snapped a short while ago. You can see that mom and offspring are tired. And there are too many ducklings to fit under her, so most rest in a heap, each trying to get into the warm middle.

Thanks to Mary and Terrence for coming out and spending an hour interviewing me, seeing the ducks, and taking photos.