Readers’ wildlife photos

Today’s contribution comes from reader John Crisp, whose notes are indented (installment 2 is to come). As I’m on duck duty, I’ll link to the birds but won’t provide the Latin binomial:

Here’s the first of two octets of birds. I photographed all these eight within a mile of my house in the last couple of weeks of self-isolation, having come back to England for the duration of the pandemic. Nothing special about the birds, just what you find near the Thames in an English spring. As this is my first UK spring for nearly 10 years, I particularly enjoy the blackbird, which was of course singing its heart out, and the bluetit.

Blackbird, sunset:

Eurasian Blue tit, willow:

Canada goose and mandarin duck:

Great cormorant in tree:

 

Mallard drake in flight:

Mallard hen by path:

Great Crested Grebe:

Grey heron on stump:

 

 

8 Comments

  1. JezGrove
    Posted May 14, 2020 at 8:30 am | Permalink

    Great photos, thanks!

    Reply
  2. rickflick
    Posted May 14, 2020 at 10:22 am | Permalink

    Nice to see what’s on the across the great blue sea. Thanks.

    Reply
  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted May 14, 2020 at 11:54 am | Permalink

    Very good pictures! I enjoyed these.

    Reply
  4. Frank Bath
    Posted May 14, 2020 at 12:13 pm | Permalink

    Great to see birds I instantly recognise. Good shot of the blue tit.

    Reply
  5. Debra Coplan
    Posted May 14, 2020 at 12:21 pm | Permalink

    Beautiful! I especially love the Canada goose and mandarin duck photo, but all wonderful photos. Thanks!

    Reply
  6. Smokedpaprika
    Posted May 14, 2020 at 12:46 pm | Permalink

    Love these pictures! I agree, the blue tit is the sweetest. And Mandarin ducks are always special; I’ve ever seen one in the wild, Thanks, John!

    Reply
  7. Mark R.
    Posted May 14, 2020 at 4:18 pm | Permalink

    These are really nice shots. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply

