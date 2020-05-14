Today’s contribution comes from reader John Crisp, whose notes are indented (installment 2 is to come). As I’m on duck duty, I’ll link to the birds but won’t provide the Latin binomial:
Here’s the first of two octets of birds. I photographed all these eight within a mile of my house in the last couple of weeks of self-isolation, having come back to England for the duration of the pandemic. Nothing special about the birds, just what you find near the Thames in an English spring. As this is my first UK spring for nearly 10 years, I particularly enjoy the blackbird, which was of course singing its heart out, and the bluetit.
Blackbird, sunset:
Eurasian Blue tit, willow:
Great cormorant in tree:
Mallard drake in flight:
Mallard hen by path:
Grey heron on stump:
Great photos, thanks!
Nice to see what’s on the across the great blue sea. Thanks.
Very good pictures! I enjoyed these.
Great to see birds I instantly recognise. Good shot of the blue tit.
Beautiful! I especially love the Canada goose and mandarin duck photo, but all wonderful photos. Thanks!
Love these pictures! I agree, the blue tit is the sweetest. And Mandarin ducks are always special; I’ve ever seen one in the wild, Thanks, John!
….I’ve never… that is.
These are really nice shots. Thanks for sharing.