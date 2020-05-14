Today’s contribution comes from reader John Crisp, whose notes are indented (installment 2 is to come). As I’m on duck duty, I’ll link to the birds but won’t provide the Latin binomial:

Here’s the first of two octets of birds. I photographed all these eight within a mile of my house in the last couple of weeks of self-isolation, having come back to England for the duration of the pandemic. Nothing special about the birds, just what you find near the Thames in an English spring. As this is my first UK spring for nearly 10 years, I particularly enjoy the blackbird, which was of course singing its heart out, and the bluetit.

Blackbird, sunset: