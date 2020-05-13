Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Jewish conspiracies

This week’s Jesus and Mo strip, called scheme, has the three boys in a car (Moses has joined them so the Abrahamic Brothers can quarantine together). Mo has apologized to Jesus for doubting he was Jewish (see last week’s strip), but then makes matters worse by drawing a distinction between conspiratorial Jews and Rothschild Zionists.
The strip also came with a note: “If you haven’t heard of David Icke, you’re lucky. We’ll take a rest from antisemitism next week.” I had heard of Icke, and he’s worst sort of anti-Semite: a conspiracy theorist who thinks that Jews are alien, lizard-like beings. (He used to be a sports broadcaster). Here’s a precis of Icke’s views from Wikipedia:
Icke believes that the universe is made up of “vibrational” energy and consists of an infinite number of dimensions that share the same space. He claims that an inter-dimensional race of reptilian beings called the Archons (or Anunnaki) have hijacked the earth, and that a genetically modified human–Archon hybrid race of shape-shifting reptilians known as the Babylonian Brotherhood, the Illuminati, or the “elite“, manipulate global events to help keep humans in constant fear. Thus, the Archons can feed off the “negative energy” this creates.
The “shape-shifting reptilians” are clearly supposed to be Jews. So it goes.
“… David Icke, you’re lucky. “
Oh… is that wit to suggest the pronunciation? If so, that’s an interesting combination of rhyme and … the other thing…
His name is usually pronounced to rhyme with ‘like’.
The incredible thing is not that Icke exists, insane though he sounds. It’s that he seems to have a following of some sort. People care about him! That is incredible — at least, to me, who still keep some tiny bit of hope for humanity. (For a while, at least.)
Yeah, it’s quite remarkable he’s got people who take his ideas seriously.
Though I suppose it’s possible that rather than have any actual believers in his pan-dimensional lizard-men, what he really has is a bunch of more run-of-the-mill Nazis and anti-Semites who promote him as a useful idiot.
In his early career in the media he was a broadcaster of the most vanilla variety, reporting on various minor sports and also appearing on breakfast tv. After leaving the BBC he was briefly a spokesperson for the UK Green Party (which it should be stressed does not espouse views that are evenly remotely aligned with Icke’s current expressed views). Since then he has rapidly become increasingly weird in his publicly expressed beliefs.
His views are “weird”? I think you meant “insane”.
I keep – what a prat! The Rothschilds produced some fine scientists particularly the wonderful Miriam, the great flea expert. They also gave us the Tring part of the NHM…
