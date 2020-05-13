Fierce battle between Dorothy and a drake: Dorothy kicks butt

On May 6, one day after Dorothy and her brood of ten jumped from the ledge and the babies had their first swim, Dorothy was investigated by a curious drake. Or an aggressive drake, because she and the drake quickly got into a huge tussle, biting each other’s necks and circling each other in the water while the peeping babies looked on.

I didn’t know which way it would go, but I took a video, and another video was recorded by the ever-running webcam (University IT captured the fight below). Dorothy prevailed and the drake fled, and as it paddled away quickly, she followed him and pecked his butt! A victory for the hen!

I’m not sure who the male is, and whether it’s Wingman. All I know is that she sensed a danger to her brood and fought it off.

The same fight as seen from the PondCam at On Botany Pond. If it doesn’t start at the fight, the pugilism begins at 4:15:20.

h/t: Sara Lackie