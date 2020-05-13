Duckling pics

I’m busy farming ducks (we have a goodly crop this year). So here are just a very few of many photos (and videos) that I have. I’ll post a video of the battle between Dorothy and a drake shortly (Dorothy won).

Below: Honey and her brood keeping warm on a chilly day (yesterday). All 17 from both broods have survived two chilly nights, but now the weather is getting warm and I’m more optimistic.

Honey and Dorothy are doing well, as are all the ducklings, but the two moms still swap ducklings, with Honey getting most of them, and Honey does chase Dorothy to purloin her brood. Happily, much of the time both moms have at least some ducklings. When Dorothy is broodless, she quacks mournfully, and it breaks my heart. Still, it’s better to have all the ducklings alive than to try fruitlessly to apportion them among moms.

What a good mom!

Keeping warm.

Mom’s always keeping watch.

There are few animals cuter than a newborn duckling. In about two weeks they’ll grow their spiky feathers and become awkward teenagers.

The one-legged, one-eyed watchful nap:

The bill shows that it’s Honey:

