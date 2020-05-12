“The Duckling Professor”

On Sunday, the local ABC News ran a story about the pond, the ducks, and yours truly. You can see the 3.5-minute video (and a transcript) of the piece below, shot and reported by ABC correspondent Zach Ben-Amots.

It’s a nice piece, I think, but I always cringe when I see myself. And it’s worse this time because I’m all shaggy from a lack of a haircut. And, in the second bit, I admitted to being stressed out (I was!), even though I greatly enjoy tending the waterfowl. This was right after we had another duckling death and the hens were fighting. So I’m not going to watch it again.

Oh well, I submit it for your approval. Just ignore the (lack of a) haircut.

 

  1. BobTerrace
    +1.0e^237

    • Jenny Haniver
      That looks like the name of Elon Musk’s next child.

      • BobTerrace
        It’s pronounced big ernie (earn knee)

  2. Claudia Baker
    The ‘shaggy’ hair doesn’t look bad at all. It suits you, I think. Plus, look on the bright side – you HAVE hair. Love the pink shirt. All-in-all, a great interview!

    • phoffman56
      “I’m all shaggy from a lack of a haircut.”

      Mildly humorous in view of recent pics from the early ’70’s.

  3. Jonathan Dore
    That was absolutely delightful.

  4. Ken Pidcock
    Did I see you let them film you with your feet up on the desk not in boots?

    Reply
    • DrBrydon
      I know, right?

    • whyevolutionistrue
      It’s too muddy and slippery by the pond to wear boots! I have to be in the “wild”; Pinker doesn’t!

  5. Nicholas K.
    Honey is the most famous duck in America! A very nice piece.

  6. Randall Schenck
    That was excellent. Very professional.

  7. Simon Hayward
    That was nice, I’m glad they caught you before you ripped your ear.

  8. rickflick
    They did a nice job with the story. Loved it.
    The hair actually adds drama. I was thinking of how Beethoven and the romantics of that era looked. Keep the ducks, keep the hair.

    • phoffman56
      Bach had more–or was it a wig?

  9. Jim batterson
    Very nice. Great pics of babies. Good to see the facilities guy and hear his enthusiasm. Nice that you gave a great shout out to the university president for his enthusiastic support.

  10. DrBrydon
    I actually saw you getting filmed on the Botany Pond webcam the other day.

  11. boudiccadylis
    Nice recognition. Great report

  12. Reggie Cormack
    Great to see your labours brought to an ever larger audience.

  13. eric
    Nice piece. I thought you did great.

  14. George
    Rewind Duckcam to around 6:55 am (Chicago time) for some interesting video. A heron flew in. Which in and of itself is cool. I saw the heron at around 7:04 and immediately informed Jerry. It was gone by the time he got to the pond. But what was interesting was the reaction of the ducks.

    What I wrote to Jerry:
    The heron showed up around 6:55am and was still there around 7:10am. The ducks were in no way alarmed by it. They simply ignored it. There were four drakes who were mostly concerned with eating. The really scour the beach and clean up after the ducklings. All the ducklings were on the pond. I think 17 – they are hard to count. One hen had the lead the other was bringing up the rear. No alarm from them when the heron showed up. The ducklings are basically one loose brood with a few really adventurous ones. I was surprised none of the ducks had an issue with the heron. I think Honey has an issue with just about everything on the pond.

    After rewatching the video, I have a correction to my initial observation. When the heron arrived, the ducklings, who were scattered as usual, gathered into the megabrood. The mothers moved them away from the heron. But not in a panic. Just very smoothly. Looks like Honey is a bit more accepting of Dorothy’s help .

    I did see the heron by the far island later but there were no ducklings on it. You still have about six hours to rewind the video and watch it. I thought it was really interesting. I may go earlier than 6:55am to see if the heron was there earlier.

    • George
      Go back earlier – at least to 6:45am. The heron was already there – later walking on the sidewalk and the beach. The four drakes are together, not fighting and staying out of the heron’s way. I think Honey and Dorothy took the ducklings under the bridge,

      Best pond action I have seen yet.

      • SDF
        Hard to say since the cam has no sound, but having been at the pond before when the hens think there is danger (I’ve seen it for hawks or herons and I’ve seen it for dogs or cats) they usually make a sound that very much says ducklings assemble and they herd them usually to the water and away from where they think they are in the most danger. It’s actually quite loud and eventually even the ducklings themselves join in the alarm sound.

  15. Rowena Kitchen
    I don’t see as much duck activity as I’d like because, apparently, I’m not awake during duck time. Or, they’re over in the canal where I can’t see them. Even with my glasses, they’re sometimes hard to spot.

    I don’t remember previous broods being quite so adventurous as these guys. I think it probably takes two Mom’s on duty at all times to keep them safe

    Reply
      Posted May 12, 2020 at 1:56 pm | Permalink

      Oh, shucks! I forgot to congratulate the Duckling Professor. One of your very best appearances, hair and all. Did you ever think some fame in your latter years would be due to Botany Pond and all your families of ducks? Couldn’t be happening to a nicer guy. The ducks are lucky.

  16. Miss Ironfist
    My favourite is the trampoline. Jerry, you’re a hero!

  17. Ruthann Richards
    Wonderful report! And I appreciate the shaggy hair, as it indicates that you are taking the distancing seriously. There is no way anyone can adequately socially distance while getting a haircut; those politicians and others who have nicely coiffed hair, unlike the rest of us, are not setting a good example (that’s the teacher in me speaking).

  18. chet Dickson
    Terrific report. Glad it got some press. The shaggy hair is certainly not a bad look – even professorial. At one point though, the untied shoe …. . Bigger battles to fight. Glad there is success with the ducks.

