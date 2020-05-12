Tara Reade vs. Joe Biden: What’s the truth?

I haven’t found much about the author of this piece: Clifford MacArthur. He appears to have written just this one article on Medium (click on screenshot to read it). Nevertheless, if his assertions are correct, Tara Reade, who’s accused Joe Biden of sexual misconduct, is an outright liar. And MacArthur has a theory, which is his, about why she’s lied.
You’ve probably heard a bit about this case on the news, though the facts seem confusing. Reade, an employee of Biden, originally said that he inappropriately rubbed her on the shoulders and neck in 1993. Then, over time, the story became more serious: this year she said that Biden actually cornered her and digitally penetrated her vagina, which is, legally, rape. Her changing story (there has been more than one change) is made less credible by the contradictions in her story, the failure of anyone to corroborate her accusations, her record of praising Biden, her history of duplicity in other venues, and at least enough evidence to suggest that her altered story was concocted because Reade was a Bernie Sanders fan and wanted to sink Biden to get her candidate nominated.
Now one can find plausible reasons why her story might be true and yet become more serious over time, and also that in the interim she could praise Biden. Sexual assault victims sometimes don’t want to come forward immediately. But what doesn’t hold here are the repeated changes in her story, her continuing practice (according to MacArthur) of lying, even up till now, and her apparent fabrication of details.
Altogether, MacArthur makes a pretty good case that Biden is innocent of sexual assault, even though we know he has a tendency to be “handsy”.
MacArthur wrote this piece because he was peeved that, according to the mainstream media (especially on the Right), they have bought Reade’s story, or at least found it a he said/she said affair despite numerous holes in Reade’s accusations. Apparently The Young Turks are also advocating for Reade’s account, and I believe they were big Sanders supporters as well.
Here’s MacArthur’s rational for putting together and analyzing all the data:
The mainstream media, for its part, has been focused on “reaction pieces” rather than direct coverage. What are the consequences of the story? What does it mean for #MeToo? What does it mean for the Democratic Party? How should Biden respond? There is little interest in verifying the story itself. For the most part, the media has reported Reade’s account uncritically. CNN and POLITICO, like the political extremists on social media, are motivated to sensationalize the story and present it as true.
Missing from all this coverage is an answer to the most important question: Is the story true? Did Joe Biden sexually assault a staffer in 1993? The public deserves to make an informed decision based on all the available evidence. Analyzing Reade’s statements, as well as her past and present behavior, reveals a pattern of lies and deception.
Indeed it does, and one reason I believe MacArthur’s account is that he documents most of his claims with evidence. Further, since he’s accusing Reade of lying in an attempt to damage her character and debunk her accusations, what he’s saying would be libelous if it’s false.
Here are the eight reasons, some with data, for MacArthur’s conclusion:
1.) Reade’s story has changed continuously, right up to the present (e.g., it changed between January and March, when she had already made her allegations of assault).
2.) The story is also self-contradictory. For instance, Reade has claimed since last year that she left Biden’s employ voluntarily to work in the California governor’s race, then that she left to protest American imperialism, that she voluntarily resigned because of bullying in the workplace, and, finally, that Biden fired her.
3.) There appear to be arrant lies on the part of Reade. For instance, Reade has repeatedly claimed that she filed a complaint against Biden with Senate Personnel, which should be in the National Archives. Nobody remembers that claim and there’s no record of it in the Archives. Also, Reade claims she told five people about her story, but four of them deny it, and the fifth, who says she agrees, refuses to go on the record about it.
4.) Reade appears to have fabricated “evidence”. This is a bit complicated, but involves Reade’s claim that her mother called the Larry King Show in 1993 to talk about Biden’s assault. There was a call from mom to King, but it didn’t say that, and so Reade apparently changed what she said: that the call involved sexual harassment and retaliation. It didn’t.
5.) Reade has apparently lied repeatedly about other matters over the years, and tried to scam at least one charity. She has also fabricated details of her biography, for example claiming that she qualified for the Junior Olympic in ski racing. She didn’t.
6.) Reade says she repeatedly complained about Biden, both formally and informally. Nobody seems to remember those complaints.
7.) Reade has a political motive for trying to bring down Biden. Apparently, in 2018, Reade became a big admirer of Putin, joining those who claimed that “Russiagate” had been a big hoax designed to excuse Clinton’s defeat in the 2016 election. Many of these people were convinced that the Democrats were supposedly trying to rig the nomination in favor of Biden and against Bernie Sanders. In March, Reade started broadcasting on social media that she hoped her accusations would promote Sanders and destroy Biden’s chances.
8.) Reade has a personal motive for trying to bring down Biden. This is really a variant of #7, but with a twist. Reade seems to have been miffed at being called a Russian dupe, and was using her accusations to quash those who called her that. One excerpt:
Reade’s obsession went beyond mere tweets. When she went to Time’s Up with her sexual assault allegation, they put her in touch with several lawyers. Salon interviewed those lawyers, and they all told the same story: Reade didn’t care about pursuing a case against Biden, she wanted the lawyers to stop people from calling her a Russian agent on Twitter. Salon contacted Reade herself and she confirmed that was her goal.
In the end, MacArthur says “this is not a story of sexual assault, but of anger and revenge.” His “Conclusions” section at the end sums up his case, even if you don’t want to read the longish piece, and I’ll let you read that for yourself.
What bothers me about how Biden has been treated here is that he’s been very conciliatory towards Reade while denying her claims. He hasn’t attacked her or explicitly impugned her credibility. Yet many women have called for Biden to apologize, almost admitting that he committed sexual assault. But, if you assume he’s innocent of Reade’s claims—which I think he is—he couldn’t have responded in a more civil way. As MacArthur says, the slogan “Believe All Women” should not mean we take their accounts at face value, or continue to publicize them if they can’t be verified. Rather, it means that their claims should be taken seriously and not dismissed, and then those claims investigated and judges. In the case of Reade, if MacArthur’s account be true, we can use Hitchens’s razor: “What can be asserted without evidence can be dismissed without evidence.”
The Vox article last week paints a similar picture: https://www.vox.com/2020/5/7/21248713/tara-reade-joe-biden-sexual-assault-accusation
I hope this fades before the election. It would be a cruel joke if tRump was reelected because of a perceived Biden indiscretion – in light of tRump’s history and amoral character.
That’s the game, isn’t it? Accuse someone on the left of what Trump has actually done – then hold the left to it’s own, higher standard on such an action. I think this whole Reade thing is really unfortunate – and Halper- the ‘journalist’ who championed the story, is hardly reputable.
It seem the GOP is on a permanent low road.
The argument I’ve seen is: “your side does it too, so the problem can’t be that serious, right? So in particular, you’re criticizing [whoever] for ‘political only’ reasons.”
This is a horrible argument – hypocrites can be *right*, after all. (This is granting that the allegations in any particular case are correct.)
Yes, of course a hypocrite can be “right”, but they can’t then complain that they are doubted. You lie with dogs, you have to expect fleas.
Yes, and a real possible effect of this is not that people would vote for Don rather than Joe, it would be that people would choose to not vote. That is in effect a vote for ‘Don’.
Morally, it’s a tough situation. In a perfect world, the claims against Biden get settled before we consider him for high office. Pragmatically, however, it’s not a tough call (at least, not for me). I won’t lose any sleep voting for, what is in the worst case scenario, Biden-the-sexual-assaulter over Trump-the-sexual-assaulter.
But in the real world claims like this will be made regardless of whether they are legitimate or not. It is easy for Republicans to exploit this feature of Democrat attitudes. What else would you expect once you’re in “believe women no matter what” territory?
That’s the problem with the kind of trap they’ve set; sure it can help whip up support in the party when an enemy falls into it, but what do you do when one of your own does?
Try and act responsibly and humanely towards both parties, as best you can.
I think some deference to experts is reasonable here. If a prosecutor says ‘I wouldn’t believe this story,’ I think that’s valuable input to me as a layperson. Likewise, when a reporter says ‘I wouldn’t report this story,’ given their bend towards sensationalism, I think I should pay attention to just how crappy such a story would have to be to elicit such a reaction. The former happened here. (The latter happened in a different case, not related, but I include it as another good example of when I think it’s valuable to listen to experts.).
I posted this last week. This to me is the definitive statement on the matter by a former federal prosecutor. It appears McArthur may have cribbed some of his points from the Stern piece. This should be a dead story.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2020/04/29/joe-biden-sexual-assault-allegation-tara-reade-column/3046962001/
Agreed – I saw the same piece last month.
There’s also this piece from an ex-prosecutor:
I remember vaguely something from Bill Mahr stating she was a bit of a nut case. Had some information about her love for Putin and some other stuff.
The Bill Maher section on this is really good.
Now I wonder if the media will give as much time to each of the women who have accused Trump of worse?
My understanding of Biden is he’s a ‘touchy feely’ kind of guy. He loves to give and receive hugs. There are people who find a spontaneous hug inappropriate. By his own admission, he has had to learn to curb the hugs. Did he hug her? Probably. Did she not like it? Who knows. At this point, who cares? Her story has changed way too many times to be believable. She reminds me of those kids at the day care many years ago, who brought several people down who didn’t deserve it. Did they lie? Yeah, maybe, but they were coached by the questions the police asked and their body language, and kids are like dogs, they want to please the adults/humans in their lives.
Frankly, I’m more bothered by this guy Amash (??), the libertarian who is running as a third party ticket. How much money is Tearm 45 dumping into his campaign. A vote for Amash is a vote for 45!
MacArthur’s article is pretty damning stuff, and so is the corroborating evidence he links to (not least the edits she made to her own earlier Medium article).
A similar, excellent, and apparently apolitical take by Michael Stern from April 29:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2020/04/29/joe-biden-sexual-assault-allegation-tara-reade-column/3046962001/
Someone give the odds; if Reade someday confesses that, yes indeed she’d made the whole thing up, what is the likelihood we will hear from certain quarters, in rabid sincerity, that the fact that she admitted she lied is proof that Biden is guilty?
Whether Biden did anything wrong or not, he deserves to accused and found guilty in a media, circus trial. He does not believe in due process and examining the evidence at colleges. He deserves the same lack of due process.
I love the smell of schadenfreude.
Yes, it would be nice if he issued a statement:
“I now recognise the importance of due process, and now see what was wrong with the Obama/Biden Title IX “Dear Colleague” letter; when I am President I will retain the Besty DeVos reforms”.
Or would that lead to Bernie supporters abandoning him in droves?
I still have the opportunity to vote for Tulsi Gabbard.
Indeed. You have discovered a bulletproof strategy for liberals to take if they want to guarantee a Trump victory.
Well, even judged on “the preponderance of evidence” as proposed in the infamous “Dear Colleague” letter, Mr Biden should be let off the hook. Ms Reade keeps changing her stories (from resigning/fired to neckstroking/digital rape)and hence lacks any credibility.
Her accusation does not pass the sniff test, even regardless of the Bernie or Putin angles.
We should let Andrea Herrera Katahira do a complete investigation on her own. She should speak only with Reade and her friends. She should not allow Biden or any of his friends to have a chance to speak. She will be investigator, judge, jury and executioner.
In case you are wondering, Katahira is the Title IX coordinator at Seattle University. It does not really matter that the act took place off campus, does it?
This situation has a nightmarish similarity to the “but her emails” crisis in 2016 not to mention the Al Franken mess of 2018. The Dems seem to be incapable of standing up against false or questionable allegations and always rush to judgement while the media feasts on Democratic timidity. They could learn a valuable lesson from the Republicans on that score. I agree with Bill Maher that women must be taken seriously, but the many variations of the Tara Reade story makes me question her credibility.
“The Dems seem to be incapable of standing up against false or questionable allegations and always rush to judgement while the media feasts on Democratic timidity.”
The problem for the Dems in this and many other cases is that they’ve decided in recent years to adopt standards that, when they finally have to meet them, end up forcing them into the corner of either being hypocrites or shooting themselves in the foot. In order to appease the far-left wing, they’ve been banging the “believe women” drum for several years. Even the liberal portion of the media looks terrible in the midst of all this, as the way they treated the accusations against Kavanaugh makes it seem like they’re giving preferential treatment to Biden now. It was never even proven that Blasey-Ford and Kavanaugh were ever in the same room together, which is much less than can be said for Reade and Biden, but the media and the Democrats said that Ford’s accusation alone made Kavanaugh unfit for the Supreme Court. If they use their own standards, Biden is unfit for the Presidency.
Do I believe Biden sexually assaulted Reade? No, absolutely not, based on the evidence at hand. Furthermore, I don’t think the media should treat him as if he did, nor should his party. Unfortunately, both the Dems and most of the media have painted themselves into a corner on this and look like fools for doing so. I don’t want them Dems to shoot themselves in the foot and I don’t want the media to treat Biden like a rapist, but hopefully both parties will learn through this that they set an unfair standard and permanently back down from it.
Thanks for covering this, Professor. Sadly, the “news” venues are Covid-19 24/7, so the details dropped through the cracks. Remember when polls found that most (younger) Americans got their news from Comedy Central’s Daily Show? Seems I get most of mine from this website. Thanks, again.
It’s very hard to refute these sort of claims in the age of Metoo.
Maybe Biden should demand a congressional investigation of Reade’s story and all the accusations against tRump. Of course, this might make it worse. I’m sure there are women out there who will accept her very questionable changing accusations and not vote at all, helping the evil orange one. Maybe someone should hire private investigators to see if Republicans are paying off Reade. Democrats should not do this to avoid blow back, but again a dangerous strategy.
Imagine what this would have been like in the early weeks of the #MeToo surge. Poor Al Franken…
One of them is lying. If Biden knows he did not do it, then he has to believe Reade is lying. I don’t see how he can continue to try not impugning her integrity. He has to risk offending the Believe Women crowd by saying Tara Reade is lying. If he waffles, he will be thought guilty.
It is quite likely that both think they are telling the truth. Memory is a funny thing.
Yup, Reade’s fluctuating memory would be very funny indeed if there wasn’t so much at stake.
If what you say were widely true (I think not), then why give any weight to allegations not corroborated with physical evidence? It should not be “Believe Women”. It should be “Pics or it didn’t happen.”
I don’t understand why Biden took two weeks to deny the accusation.
If you, good reader, were accused of digital penetration of an employee, wouldn’t you adamantly deny it within a nanosecond??!!
So what’s Biden’s problem? — I realize that none of us are running for president. For some reasons of political calculation, Biden apparently had to think it over. Well, I’ll vote for Biden. But I wish he didn’t have to spend two weeks contemplating whether or not he raped someone.
Reminds me somewhat of the false-memory cases of a few decades ago and which led to the bumper stickers “Believe the Children.” The children in those cases had been hypnotized, in effect, by their counselors or interrogators (I forget) into believing fantastic accusations against their day-care teachers. Many people believed these children, partly because they were thought to be too young to lie.
The psychologist Elizabeth Loftus, as an experiment, told fictituous memories to adults and found later that some of the adults believed the “memories” and were convinced that the events were real. Piaget also reports believing a false memory for years.
I have no doubt that Mr. Biden is feely-touchy. I do not know whether Ms. Reade is being truthful or not. But is it possible that she is not lying but rather confabulating false memories that, for example, begin with something relatively innocuous, something that Mr. Biden could not be expected to remember? The memory of that event gets, so to speak, better and better as it is retold.
Since this is a somewhat delicate question, I offer this disclaimer: I ask it as a simple question for someone who might know about those things and not as an attack on Ms. Reade or anyone else. As I said, I do not know whether her account is veridical.
I saw two comments that convinced me of Biden’s innocence.
One was that Ronan Farrow, who won a Pulitzer for his hand in bringing down Harvey Weinstein, investigated Reade’s accusations and declined to pursue the story for lack of evidence and corroboration.
The other comment was from David Axelrod, who said that Biden was thoroughly vetted for the position of VP by top investigators on Obama’s team, and if they had found anything like this, Biden would not have been offered the VP position.
Reade is quite possibly lying. Blasey Forde definitely was.
What makes you think Blasey Ford was lying???
Regardless of the merit of the claims against Biden, what were the chances he would be falsely accused of everything from defrauding the Ukraine to making billions in China to sexual assault to whatever else by Trump operatives before the 2020 election? Pretty close to 100%, I would say.
I remember reading recently about a woman who had been paid to falsely accuse Dr. Fauci of sexual assault, then confessed and published the texts exchanged with the people who paid her. This is the world we are living in. We *know* Trump and his enablers are liars. I expect them to lie incessantly about Biden, and I expect many people to assume that since everyone lies, it doesn’t matter who they vote for (if anyone). That’s the point.
Personally, I’m just turning it all off. I’ve seen Biden’s work over several decades, and am convinced he’s an overall good guy with a good record of public service. There is no comparison with the current parasitic occupant of the WH. The focus should be on Trump and his lies and perfidies. Don’t let’s get drawn into distractions like Tara Reade’s.
I think the meaning of this case is not “what happened”. It is impossible at this point to make a case against Biden even if the accusations were entirely true. The problem is that Biden himself floated the “believe the victim” idea.
Once more, in a 2018 interview on the Blasey Ford vs Kavanaugh case:
The real problem is that it’s not possible anymore to walk this back. It turns out that his idea is self-sealing. Any increased scrutiny or doubt can be construed as “abused again by the system” as Biden himself said — which is also how the Democrat blue tribe overall sees or saw such situations: believe the victim.
There is no way out but secretly abandoning the hill in the privacy of the voting booth, and becoming a secret hypocrite.
Worse of all, Joe Biden’s only visibility is related to these accusations. Otherwise he plays no role whatsoever, and has no apparent presence as a contender. He’ll probably lose which is obviously fine for the Democrat leadership — why else would they nominate a barrel bursting candidate like him, serial producer of cringe and gaffes now in cognitive decline?
Plan to see an effectively endless array of false accusations against Biden in 2020. It’s what the Trump supporters do. And I can’t quite believe that, from a Bayesian standpoint, the credibility of the Reade accusation is conditionally independent of those. Lying to bring down political opponent is SOP on the Right as never before, so the prior probability of this type of accusation being a straight-up lie is very high. One of the finer points of the legacy Trump has left us with.
For my part, I will ignore it all. It’s intended to be a distraction from Trump’s perfidies, and I refuse (to the best of my ability) to be manipulated that way. The choice is between Biden, a good guy and good public servant, and having a Barr-annointed king coincident with the total dissolution of the Constitutional order in this country.
As a decades-long feminist and a woman who has experienced sexual harassment in most of its forms, I pay particular attention to such claims, including the one(s) by Ms. Reade, and normally believe the woman. However, my friends and I have been suspicious of her claims for different reasons, but none of us had access to the article by Mr. MacArthur. He summarizes all of our reasons quite succinctly and affirms my feeling that she is not telling the truth. Thank you, PCC, for including this article in your posts.
“Reade has repeatedly claimed that she filed a complaint against Biden with Senate Personnel, which should be in the National Archives.”
It appears that Biden stated that it should be in the National Archives, when asked about the issue.
What I am hearing is people using the logic that since the complaint is apparently not in the National Archives, it must not exist. As though a search OF Biden’s records there was conducted. But the truth seems to be that a search FOR Biden’s archives was conducted there, and was unsuccessful.
Politico puts it this way- “In response to Biden’s request on Friday, the Archives said it did not possess the records the former vice president said it did and that the documents in question were instead maintained by the Senate. But Senate rules suggest that those documents are maintained by the General Services Administration, which, in turn, said the records are at the National Archives.”
The latest on this is that the Secretary of the Senate has “has no discretion to disclose any such information as requested” because of privacy laws. And of course the bulk of his records seem to be under seal at the University of Delaware. Biden has repeatedly dodged questions about why he is not allowing those records to be examined.
https://www.newarkpostonline.com/news/article_8a684c3a-b59d-11e1-9cdc-0019bb2963f4.html
So nobody really knows if the complaint exists, or if it does, if there are others like it. There is probably an archivist somewhere who knows.