Mark Sturtevant has graced us again with some lovely insect photos—and odonates (dragonflies) are one of his favorite groups. His notes are indented:

Going out to photograph nature, one of course hopes to come across something unusual or special. But the truth is the outcome is a matter of randomly choosing this park or that park; and turning left versus right on a trail. So the reward of a special find has a lot to do with luck. Here are two examples, taken just days apart, that for me were very special. I might not ever have this much luck again.

The Magic Field backs up to a forest, and farther into the forest is the Flint river. As a result, there are a number of different dragonfly species that patrol the Magic Field.

There was a late summer species of mystery dragonfly that would patrol the forest margin, and I had no idea what it could be. They were large and black with neon green eyes, and they were especially nimble fliers even by dragonfly standards. Very discouraging to me. But the Magic Field is sometimes very generous in her gifts.

One day I was walking along the forest margin when one of the mystery dragons zipped past me from behind and continued along the trail ahead. But this one was behaving differently as it was regularly pausing to probe the forest edge. Far ahead, the dragonfly suddenly ducked into the trees and clearly settled onto a twig!

Hurrying toward it, I got to where I could inspect it through the zoom lens. What I saw was a wondrous sight shown in the first picture.

Two of the mystery dragons! I later learned that these were a species called royal river cruisers (Macromia taeniolata). They were both females.

I hustled to get in front of them, and what followed was an extraordinary time as they proved so tolerant to my presence that even taking pictures with the macro lens was permitted. One of the cruisers would periodically take off to land on a different twig, but after a few moments it would fly back to settle next to its partner. Were they seeking each other out, or did they simply like the same twig?