I get emails from loons

Here’s an email I got this morning from someone named Robert. What a lovely morning!
Hello Mr Fraudster,
Scientists ten times your worth (Ronald Fisher, Pauli, Freeman Dyson, B Josephson and many others) understand that ESP is entirely within the realms of scientific possibility. So I suggest you pipe down your propaganda/business PR (meant to sell more of those “atheist” books/magazines and popularize your blog). Mind you, your statements are not in the least unexpected since you have been trained by the lying, anti-science pseudomarxist Lewontin, who deliberately miscalculated genetic distances and pushed his propaganda through the american anthropological association. THAT is the new, prevalent anti-science argument in academia these days, same as the old anti-science argument.
Of course I don’t deny that ESP is within the realms of scientific possibility. Almost everything is that’s not inherently self-contradictory (i.e., a grasshopper that’s also a platypus). But the sad fact is that there is not a scintilla of evidence for ESP.
What’s curious about his email is that I myself wrote some criticisms of Lewontin’s “genetic distances between races” arguments—or rather reproduced Lou Jost’s criticisms. I’m not sure exactly what is bugging Robert here. All I know is that it takes all kinds to make a world. To call this man a jackass would be an insult to jackasses everywhere, who are cute and amiable.
Sounds like you made him cry. I will out of kindness remind Robert to watch where he steps. He wouldn’t want to fall of the edge of our flat earth.
Guess you get a few bad emails. But, Loons are very good birds. And this one is not a good bird!
If the man has ESP then it’s pointless to post our thoughts here, he must already know them.
I don’t think he claimed to have ESP but as a test maybe he can complete this sentence for me: “Right now, I’m thinking that Robert is a daft ____.” I will do my best to send the answer to his brain but it’s a pretty small target.
Robert may be a Russian bot. 😉
Or just your standard evangelical Republican.
Do evangelicals go for esp? I thought they’d see it as a sin or black magic or something.
Isn’t that what prayer is all about?
Our emotions often diminish reading comprehension performance.
If Robert were truly clever, he’d drop the “fraudster” moniker and just address you as “counterfeit coyne.”
Invoking Gresham’s Law?
In their long string of interviews, Howard Cosell once told Muhammad Ali (who was describing what he was going to the other boxer), “My, you’re mighty truculent today.” Ali, without skipping a beat, said fiercely, “Whatever ‘truculent’ is, if it’s good, I’m it.” Well substitute “Gresham’s Law” for “truculent,” and I’m all about Gresham’s Law!
The problem with a nasty letter like this is its ability to hurt the most generous and genuine of people. In my opinion it is best to dismiss it with an expression of sympathy for all those suffering mental health difficulties… and there are a lot of them…
George
If ol’ Robert’s got himself some ESP, he just received a very rude telepathic message from me as I read this post.
Not if he’s still wearing the tinfoil hat, Ken!
“Scientists ten times your worth ”
I suppose this was measured by Google Scholar citations…? And is it supposed to mean something? Like a Steel Cage Citation Match? And what exactly would that prove?
Robert could do something positive and join the American Society for Psychical Research and help them in their quest to prove that esp is real. They were founded in 1884 and still haven’t made a single step of progress.
Narrow-minded materialist scientists with their dogmatic beliefs meanwhile are busy flying around in space ships, reading and editing the genome, and developing trampolines for ducklings.