Sunday Duck o’ the Day

John Avise has once again favored us with a Mystery Species of Duck. Guess the species! Below the fold you’ll see the answer, some interesting facts about this duck, and a range map.
Click “read more” to see the ID, information, and a range map:
Green-winged Teal (Anas crecca)
Teal (of which there are several species) are small dabbling ducks that often show striking sexual dimorphism, with the breeding drakes sporting colorful plumages and the hens being far more somber and camouflaged. In North America, Green-winged Teal breed across Canada and Alaska and winter across most of the lower-48. A vertical white bar on the sideof the drake is a good field-mark. Interestingly, drakes of a related Eurasian subspecies (which some, but not all, ornithologists think merits status as a separate species) display a horizontal rather than vertical white sidebar (see photo). I took all of these pictures in Southern California, where the North American race of this species is a common winter resident whereas the Eurasian individual was a rare
vagrant.
And a range map from the Cornell site:
Nice!
I guessed the Teal part easily enough anyway!
Very handsome birds. Thank you for these posts, I look forward to learning something special on Sunday mornings.
Wow! That is one handsome duck! Thank you for sharing.
I guessed the common European teal. Since it was called a mystery duck I thought it must have been a European vagrant, but I see they occur in North America too.
Thank you, gorgeous birds
He almost doesn’t want you to know who he is. The green on the wing is pretty minimal. Anyway, a real charmer of the duck family.
Great in-flight shot, and a good looking duck.
I thought it was a teal, so got that part right. Very pretty drakes.