Sunday Duck o’ the Day

John Avise has once again favored us with a Mystery Species of Duck. Guess the species! Below the fold you’ll see the answer, some interesting facts about this duck, and a range map.

Click “read more” to see the ID, information, and a range map:

Green-winged Teal (Anas crecca)

Teal (of which there are several species) are small dabbling ducks that often show striking sexual dimorphism, with the breeding drakes sporting colorful plumages and the hens being far more somber and camouflaged. In North America, Green-winged Teal breed across Canada and Alaska and winter across most of the lower-48. A vertical white bar on the sideof the drake is a good field-mark. Interestingly, drakes of a related Eurasian subspecies (which some, but not all, ornithologists think merits status as a separate species) display a horizontal rather than vertical white sidebar (see photo). I took all of these pictures in Southern California, where the North American race of this species is a common winter resident whereas the Eurasian individual was a rare

vagrant.