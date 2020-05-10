Sean Carroll on the shows “Westworld” and “Devs”: free will, simulations, and multiverses

In the May 4 New York Times, culture reporter Reggie Ugwu interviewed Sean Carroll about the recent television series “Westworld” (HBO) and “Devs” (FX on Hulu). Sean watched both shows and gives his reactions, then discusses the premises of the shows. Since I’ve seen only two episodes of one show (“Westworld”), and none of the other, I’ll let you read Sean’s take. Instead I’ll concentrate on one of the big topics of the interview as well as a pet interest of mine: free will.
Sean is a “compatibilist”: someone who, while admitting that our behaviors are determined in the sense that that laws of physics “fix the facts”, as Alex Rosenberg claims, including the facts of our behaviors, still avers that we can sensibly speak of “making a choice”. That is, while we could not have “chosen” other than what we did, we can still talk about “making a choice” and even pretend to ourselves that we really did make a “libertarian” choice where, at a given point, we could have made several alternative decisions.
I have no objection to saying that we have “free will” in the sense that we behave as if we did, though what rankles me are two things. First, philosophers dealing with the issue tend to concentrate on the “we really have a free will” part and downplay the determinism part, which to my mind is the part that has real ramifications for human behavior. Second, I think they do this (Dan Dennett has said so explicitly) because they think that if people realize that they don’t have a “free” choice and could not have made other choices, society will fall apart, with all of us, feeling like automatons or puppets, becoming nihilists unable to rise from our beds. That, of course, is false. I’m a “hard determinist” and get out of bed every day, and I realize that my “agency” is illusory even though I feel that it’s real. And if you’re a philosopher who argues for compatibilism in this way, it is condescending, for it tries to buttress most peoples’ feelings that they have libertarian free will. It’s exactly like those cynical theologians who don’t really believe in God, but think that it’s good for people to do so, as it keeps them on the straight and narrow. It’s odd that Dan Dennett, who’s demolished the theological argument as “belief in belief”, does nearly the same thing with free will.
There are a few more issues that compatibilists like to bring up.
Nobody really accepts libertarian I-could-have-chosen-otherwise free will. That may be true among non-theological philosophers, but not among the public, with 60-85% of people surveyed in four countries saying that we live in a universe that has libertarian free will. And ask a religionist, one who thinks that one has a free choice to accept Jesus, God, or Allah, if they are really determinists at bottom. With the exceptions of Calvinists and a few other sects, they’ll say “Hell, no!” (Well, they’d probably leave out the “hell.”)
Even if our behaviors are determined, it wouldn’t make a difference to society if we espouse some form of free will. This is palpably untrue. Although some philosophers as well as some readers here say, “there are no consequences of determinism”, I think that’s cant and, indeed, somewhat disingenuous. Our whole legal system has a retributivist bent that comes from punishing people because we think they could have made a better choice than they did. Likewise, poor people are often held responsible for their own circumstances (viz. Reagan’s “welfare queens”), so that people ultimately get what they deserve. This is called the “Just World” view of life.
And if you don’t believe that, look at the Sarkissian et al. study of those four countries: 60-75% of people surveyed thought that if they lived in a deterministic universe and could not have chosen other than they did, then people would not morally responsible for their actions. This, I believe, is the reason why some philosophers like Dan Dennett, though avowing otherwise (but contradicting himself in other places), espouse compatibilism: if you tell people they have free will, they consider themselves morally responsible for their actions. And, said Dennett, if they don’t, then society will fall apart.
My response to that is that we can have more justifiable and more ethically based systems of reward and punishment if we don’t accept that people could have done other than what they did. They can be held responsible for their actions, and rewarded or punished (the latter on the basis of deterring them, sequestering them from the public, or reforming them), but not morally responsible for their actions. For “moral responsibility”, as with the people surveyed above, implies libertarian free will and can justify retributive punishment. (That said, I don’t object to the use of “moral” to characterize” what comports with human ethics”. But I dislike the term “morally responsible”, which smacks of free choice.
Compatibilists have not settled on a definition of “free will”. To one compatibilist, free will means freedom from obvious coercion. To another, it’s that we have complex processing in our brain that spits out a decision that’s gone through an involved (and evolved) program. To a third, it’s somebody who’s sane enough to understand the consequences of their actions. There are as many definitions of “free will” as there are compatibilist philosophers. So when you say “we have free will”, you better be damn sure that you add exactly what you mean, explain why your compatibilistic “free will” is not only different from others, but is better than others.
Enough. In his interview, Sean not only admits that he’s a determinist (and a compatibilist, which he lays out in his book The Big Picture), but comes surprisingly close to saying that determinism should affect our view of human behavior. I’ll quote a few of his answers (indented) and make a few comments:
First, Sean’s definition of determinism:
A common thread between the two shows is the conflict between free will vs. determinism. Can you explain what determinism is?
Determinism is basically the idea that if you knew everything that was happening in the universe at one moment, then you would know, in principle, everything that was going to happen in the future, and everything that did happen in the past, with perfect accuracy. Pierre-Simone Laplace pointed this out in the 1800s using a thought experiment called Laplace’s Demon.
Well, that’s his view of determinism, but I would rather use the world “naturalism”. For, if quantum mechanics be true, there are things that we couldn’t predict even if we had perfect knowledge of the Universe—like when a given radioactive atom will decay. And this means that even if we knew everything happening in the universe at one time, predictions might be inaccurate. I myself have argued that perhaps even evolution is unpredictable with perfect knowledge if mutation involves quantum processes. If that’s the case—and we don’t know—then the fuel for evolutionary change is unpredictable, and hence so is evolution.
Below is Sean’s compatibilism. Most readers here probably agree with it, and I don’t disagree unless one emphasizes the free will part and not the determinism part. All the following emphases in bold are mine, in which Sean makes it clear that we could not have done other than what we did.
Let’s talk about free will. Do we have it?
It’s complicated, and I apologize for that, but it’s worth getting right. The very first question we have to ask is: Are we human beings 100 percent governed by the laws of physics? Or do we, as conscious creatures, have some wiggle room that allows us to act in ways that are outside of the laws of physics? Almost all scientists will tell you that of course it’s the former. If you jump out of a window, the laws of physics say that you are going to hit the ground. You can use all of the free will you want, but it’s not going to stop you from hitting the ground. So why would you think that it works any differently when you go to decide what shirt you’re going to wear in the morning? It’s the same laws of physics. It’s just that one case is a more crude prediction and the other case is a more detailed prediction.
Good, Dr. Carroll! We obey the laws of physics when we “choose” a shirt to wear.
Did I make the choice to pick up the phone and call you?
Short answer: yes. Long answer: It depends on what you mean by “you” and “make the choice.” At one level, you’re a collection of atoms obeying the laws of physics. No choices are involved there. But at another level, you are a person who pretty obviously makes choices. The two levels are compatible, but speak very different languages. This is the “compatibilist” stance toward free will, which is held by a healthy majority of professional philosophers.
I think this is a bit confusing given that most people think that the words “you are a person who pretty obviously makes choices” means “FREE” choices. Now Sean takes care to make the distinction between determinism and the illusion of free choice, but I couch the distinction in a way very different from Sean, emphasizing the determinism. The rest is semantics, often (not with Sean!) constructed to fool people into behaving morally.
Here Ugwu asks a good question, and Sean answers with the traditional form of compatibilism.
But isn’t that a rhetorical sleight of hand? If our choices are fully predetermined by physical processes outside of our control and beneath our consciousness, are they really choices? Or is that just a story we’re telling ourselves?
I think it’s the same as the chair you’re sitting on. Is it an illusion because it’s really just a bunch of atoms? Or is it really a chair? It’s both. You can talk about it as a set of atoms, but there’s nothing wrong with talking about it as a chair. In fact, you would be dopey to not talk about it as a chair, to insist that the only way to talk about it was as a set of atoms. That’s how nature is. It can be described using multiple different vocabularies at multiple different levels of precision.
At the level of precision where we’re talking about human beings and tables and chairs, you just can’t talk that way without talking about people making choices. There’s just no way to do it. You can hypothesize, “What if I had infinite powers and I knew where all the atoms were and I knew all the laws of physics.” Fine. But that’s not reality. If you’re reality based, then you have to talk about choices.
In his response below, Sean comes about as close as he ever has to saying that there are tangible social effects of accepting determinism (again, the emphasis in the third paragraph is mine).
On both shows, the laws of physics are used to reframe the idea of morality. On “Devs,” Forest makes the argument that determinism is “absolution.” And there’s an idea in “Westworld” that humans are just “passengers”; forces beyond our control are behind the wheel. When you see people on the news, or even when you think about the people in your own life, does your belief in determinism affect the way you judge their behavior?
Not really, no. As long as you’re talking about a human-scale world. This idea that we are just puppets is clearly a mistake. It’s mixing up two different ways of talking about the world. There’s a way of talking about human beings going through their lives and making choices. There’s another way of talking about the laws of physics being deterministic and so forth. Those are two different ways — pick one.
[Carroll] Now, there are situations where we might learn that the choices that we thought people had are more circumscribed than we knew, either because of their biology or because of mental health issues, or what have you. By all means, take that into consideration. But that’s very human-scale stuff. If a person could not have acted otherwise, then you don’t hold them responsible in the same way. It’s not a matter of cutting edge science, it’s ancient law.
Well, ancient law isn’t that clear cut! For law, ancient and modern, is largely based on the premise that in some cases people could have acted otherwise. But they couldn’t—not ever! So we shouldn’t hold people responsible as if they could have acted otherwise. And that has enormous ramifications for the legal system. We already have “not guilty by reason of insanity”, but we should have “guilty of doing an act, but punished in light of the knowledge that they couldn’t have acted other than what they did.” I’ve always thought that the court should determine responsibility, but another agency should determine “punishment”, and in light of determinism.
I wish that Sean would discuss the ramification of that “human-scale stuff”, because that’s what’s important to society. Sean clearly implies that the law under determinism would be different from the law under libertarianism (or perhaps even compatibilism). And in that he does differ from people like Dennett and many of the readers here. I’d love to have a discussion about all this with Sean some day.
I wish I could convince Ceiling Cat that compatibilists really are not his enemy!
That is not compatibilism! Compatibilism entails a thorough acceptance of determinism. We make a “choice” just as a chess-playing computer makes a choice of move.
The compatibilist then uses “responsible” and “moral” in the same way. The only difference is that the compatibilists also use the two words adjacent to each other, whereas Jerry thinks that implies libertarianism. The difference there is only semantics.
Also, the compatibilist is not saying that there would be no consequences at all for the legal system, of accepting determinism, just that they wouldn’t be as far-reaching as suggested.
Also, Dennett has explicitly denied making the “little people argument”. All he’s saying, as Jerry indeed does in the bit quoted, that we do need to hold people responsible for their actions, and we do need notions of right and wrong conduct (= conduct that “comports with human ethics”).
I disagree with compatibilists who say that
a. society will fall apart without their efforts to persuade people to have free will and
b. there are no societal consequences of determinism.
Their attempts to downplay determinism in favor of emphasizing their new definitions of “free will” have profoundly inimical social consequences. They should be working on the social consequences of determinism rather than confecting various new and different definitions of free will. They may not be my enemies, but they are, in my view, wasting their time when they could be working on a philosophical problem of great and practical import.
And, Coel, I’ve written several times where Dennett did make the Little people argument, so he’s wrong if he says he didn’t make it.
What do you make of these quotes? If you say that he’s not talking about the social consequences of accepting determinism, you’re going to do some fast tap dancing!
Hi Jerry, it seems to me that, in those quotes, Dennett is saying what you are saying when you write: “[People] can be held responsible for their actions, and rewarded or punished (the latter on the basis of deterring them, …)”.
We do need a system of punishing behaviour that we want to deter. We do need to hold people to contracts such as a mortgage, so we need to treat them as “agents” who can be held responsible for their actions.
We can’t just declare that no-one is “responsible” for anything, and so never deter or punish behaviour, never expect anyone to pay their debts, hold to contracts, obey laws etc.
That’s what Dennett is saying, and that’s also what you would say (I expect you’d fully agree with the last two paragraphs?).
There is no substantive difference (indeed, as you write in this post, you and Carroll are pretty close on all that matters).
The only difference is semantical — you think that certain words and phrases have dualistic/libertarian connotations, and so want to avoid them, whereas compatibilists want to use those phrases (to avoid re-writing the language) but consider them to be stripped of dualistic connotations.
I agree with Jerry regarding Dennett. I do think you are tap dancing real fast. I mean, you are right in that you simply reiterated, rephrased what Dennett has said. But though I’ve read and understood your response, and similar ones in the past, I don’t see how you can conclude that Dennett is not making a “little people” argument.
Dennett has clearly said, on more than one occasion, that if experts go around telling everyone that free will is an illusion and this becomes generally accepted that there could be dire consequences for human society. He has even gone as far as saying that experts saying that free will is an illusion are being irresponsible. He has said that with some obvious feeling too.
He’s admonishing experts to not tell people that free will is an illusion (which he himself acknowledges as far as “libertarian” free will is concerned) because the people won’t be able to deal with it, aren’t capable of having a sophisticated understanding of the issue such as experts like Dennett are capable of and therefore they will succumb to nihilism and lawlessness in such numbers that it could be a disaster for society. This is an ideal example of a little people argument.
Thanks for this; you answered better than I have. Yes, it’s clear that although Dennett believes that libertarian free will is indeed an illusion (most people think they have it, but they’re wrong), we have to keep that fact from people lest society fall apart. I can see no other construal of his words in the second quote.
I don’t think Dennett is making a “little people” argument but simply saying that allowing “determinism made me do it” to be a valid defense of wrongdoing would cause all hell to break loose.
As others here have noted, considering determinism at the level of our legal system wouldn’t only apply to desirable court reforms but to all human actions, good and bad.
So, in your view it doesn’t make sense to talk about coercion either?
Can you point out where he said that?
Care to share any ideas regarding how such an “agency” would be constituted and how it would go about performing its task?
I don’t see why the legislation cannot determine the punishment, even if they need to explain the parameters of some penalties to the jury for the decision. First degree murder should be easier to say – 25 to life. Second degree might be 15 to 30. Both crimes are well defined enough, the penalty should not be that hard. Other crimes such as Flynn lying to the FBI could be something like 3 years to ten years. It sure as hell should not be none.
In our extant criminal justice system, state legislatures (and in the federal system, congress) already set the maximum sentence (and as to some crimes, the minimum-mandatory sentence) that can imposed on an offender who has been convicted of a crime.
In addition, in the federal system (and in some state systems), congress and legislatures have also enacted “guidelines” systems establishing the specific factors courts are to consider in setting the range of appropriate punishments a court should impose on particular offenders within the statutory maximums.
But what I understand Jerry to be urging in the OP is that the authority to sentence offenders should be taken away from the court system entirely and given to a separate agency — something like “the ministry of punishment,” I should think.
Well, I am of the same belief as PCC regarding free will but I do not think a separate agency or committee is necessary or even useful. Who is there at the trial – the jury and the judge. Is this separate agency there, no. I think you have to be there to make the proper adjustment within the penalty. Where possible, mandatory sentences are okay. For instance, in California, if you are convicted of murder & a rape is involved, it is mandatory life. That is good for the jury because they do not have to figure out anything but the crimes. If guilty of it, you get life.
If you think punishment should involve rehabilitation, then mandatory sentences don’t make sense. Even Anders Breivik, who killed 60 or more in Norway, got only 25 years or so. If some people can be rehabilitated and others can’t, then I don’t understand why there should be absolute fixed sentences for a crime.
I just don’t see it that way. If you committed first degree murder and are convicted of this, a minimum of 25 years is still a good sentence. The fact that you might be rehabilitated while in prison is fine, then you get out after 25 yrs. Who knows if you are rehabilitated after two years or 7 years and even if you are pretty sure, do you get this early out because of rehab? My lack of free will does not allow me to do this. I think if pronouncing rehabilitation gets the person released then rehab becomes the game. If they kill again, then what, more rehab?
The attack was in Norway, not Sweden.
Yes, you’re right, of course. Thanks; I’ll fix it.
Don’t we have it? A jury determines “responsibility” and a judge decides on “punishment”.
That’s generally the division of labor, yes. But in some cases — notably capital murder cases — the jury also determines punishment.
And in 2005, in the case United States v. Booker, a fractured US Supreme Court came very close to holding that the US constitution requires that juries make express findings by proof beyond a reasonable doubt as to all factors that are to be considered in calculating an offender’s sentence.
I agree with Jerry that the US legal system has a retributivist streak, but that’s a moral mistake, not a metaphysical one. Restorative justice is the way to go – and incidentally, doesn’t shy away from attributing moral responsibility. As Randall points out, this seems like a matter for legislation.
Under our current criminal justice system, the two most crucial factors considered in setting an offender’s sentence are the extent of the harm caused to the victim(s) (whether individual victims or society writ large) and the blameworthiness of the offender’s state of mind in committing the crime.
If first degree murder is defined as premeditated and a person is killed, you already have what is needed. The defenders state of mind and a dead person.
Typo?
“then people would not morally responsible for their actions.” was meant to be “…would not be morally…”
Either Alex Rosenberg misspoke, or he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. The laws of physics don’t fix the facts – you also need all the detailed physical information – quark, lepton, and boson fields, etc. But some of those quarks, leptons and bosons are you. So what happens depends on you.
Now sure, you could consider a time in the history of the universe before or after your life, and say “I don’t see me here.” I would suggest that’s because you don’t know all the details and can’t reason your way through the necessary calculations, but never mind for now. More importantly, fundamental physics doesn’t elevate any particular time – like the Big Bang, as everyone seems to think – above the others. You can start your laws of nature calculations at any point, and work your way forward or backward, with equal sense. And pragmatically, what makes the most sense is to start here and now, with your immediate action. The Big Bang will turn out to be whatever it needed to be, to accommodate your decision.
Laws of nature are not one-way streets. They just look that way to macroscopic beings living in an age of rapidly increasing entropy. (Read Mlodinow and Brun to start seeing why.) The “free will problem” is every bit as illusory as its traditional solution.
“Either Alex Rosenberg misspoke, or he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. The laws of physics don’t fix the facts …”
I think that Rosenberg’s statement was simply “physics fixes all the facts” (not “laws of …”). What he meant by that was the reductionist idea that, if one exactly replicated all of the low-level status and behaviour of a system (the physics) then the high-level behaviour of that system would be entailed. I think he’s right.
Yes, that’s what he meant. I took the quote from an article I just read by him. Talk about a hard determinist!
“with 60-85% of people surveyed in four countries saying that we live in a universe that has libertarian free will”
I’m not sure how we should take this statistic. I suspect many of these people have not really thought through the free-will and determinism issue. It’s rather too subtle for a quick answer. You need scientific literacy and a smattering of particle physics to really wrap your head around it. I think many people go with their instinct, which make the survey result less important.
I’m really liking Westworld Season 3 because they have an actual Laplace’s Demon. Dan Dennett would enjoy them all losing their shit when they realize they have no free will though I think they are more upset that Laplace’s demon was used to control them.
“Second, I think they do this (Dan Dennett has said so explicitly) because they think that if people realize that they don’t have a “free” choice and could not have made other choices, society will fall apart, with all of us, feeling like automatons or puppets, becoming nihilists unable to rise from our beds. That, of course, is false.”
Or perhaps it’s the counterpart of a false dilemma.
I like Sean Carroll’s chair analogy. It’s just a matter of different levels of human description. Mixing them is just not very useful. After all, “free” is, and has always been, a relative term. I live in a so-called free country but it doesn’t let me do absolutely anything. We sometimes talk about “free variables” in equations but they are still limited by their context. Incompatibilists want us to treat “free” as an absolute term but only when talking about free will and determinism.
I think you just need to explain how consciousness works, and most of the problems here will be resolved.
Of course that is easier said than done. For instance, we will need to know if consciousness actually does anything, or if it is just epiphenomenal gravy and we are just along for the ride.
I’m not sure you can really work out the consequences of a “no fault” criminal justice system until the workings of consciousness are properly sorted out.
Surely the ‘could not have acted otherwise’ principle applies to exactly the same extent to the policeman, the jury-member, the judge and the prison warder (and everyone else involved in the justice system including voters) as it does to the person accused of a felony? If we are focusing on ‘everything must obey the laws of physics’ determinism it seems to me to be futile to debate the implications of this for our approach to justice in the sense that our positions in the debate are already determined by prior chains of events back to the dawn of time(of course, futile or not, we cannot do otherwise!).
When we argue for a justice system that is not retributional but which recognises that the criminal was somehow compelled to act the way he did, it seems to me that we are implicitly recognising that we are free to make choices in the compatibilist sense. I can vote or argue in favour or against capital punishment or in favour or against justice systems that aim to rehabilitate criminals and in so doing I consider the evidence and to all intents and purposes ‘make my mind up’.
I am also not convinced that a view of crime and punishment that acknowledges compatibilist choice necessarily dictates a different approach to justice to one based on hard determinism. With a de facto acknowledgement of personal choice we can still adopt social policies that seek to eliminate the causes of crime, steer youngsters away from crime, seek to rehabilitate them if they are convicted of crime and treat criminals humanely when they present such a threat to the rest of society that they need to be deprived of their liberty. There is nothing about acknowledging choice that then forces you to adopt a hard line retributional philosophy of justice. Indeed I would suggest that many liberals with no particular knowledge of or interest in physics, philosophy or free will and who tacitly assume they are ‘at the controls’ of their own persona nevertheless take a view of justice that is very much along these non-retributional lines.
+1
If “everything must obey the laws of physics”, how is it possible for certain human individuals to seemingly choices to commit what some in various societies consider to be against the law (with no uniformity among cultures about law and types or severity of punishments), thereby possibly bringing about retributive vs, rehabilitationist so-called justice?
Are mental and physical illnesses, child abuse, rape, and murder “determined”?
Is not following orders re Covid-19 about masks and staying at home that may cause deaths of others “determined”?
Is it “determined” that some of us do as we’re asked or told, and others not?
It’s obvious that I haven’t the education or ability (yet) to answer this question for myself as I am torn between the reality of “physics” and determinism vs. “free will” (meaning different things to different people). So, I will continue to read all that is written here on this topic and hope that I eventually “get it”.
What’s annoying is that Carroll denies that determinism, when accepted at the human level, might influence our interpersonal attitudes and social policies. To acknowledge that our behavior is determined isn’t, as Carroll seems to suggest, mixing up two ways of talking about the world:
Q: “When you see people on the news, or even when you think about the people in your own life, does your belief in determinism affect the way you judge their behavior?”
A: “Not really, no. As long as you’re talking about a human-scale world. This idea that we are just puppets is clearly a mistake. It’s mixing up two different ways of talking about the world. There’s a way of talking about human beings going through their lives and making choices. There’s another way of talking about the laws of physics being deterministic and so forth. Those are two different ways — pick one.”
Why? It isn’t clear we must forgo talk of determinism when it comes to making choices. And in fact he immediately adverts to the determinants of choice:
“Now, there are situations where we might learn that the choices that we thought people had are more circumscribed than we knew, either because of their biology or because of mental health issues, or what have you. By all means, take that into consideration. But that’s very human-scale stuff. If a person could not have acted otherwise, then you don’t hold them responsible in the same way.”
But Carroll neglects to point out that under determinism, persons, although not puppets, could not have acted otherwise in any actual (as opposed to counterfactual) situation. So, as Jerry argues, we shouldn’t hold them responsible in the way we do under the assumption they could have acted otherwise, which is what many, perhaps most folks assume. This is the crucial point Carroll fails to communicate about determinism and its implications for our responsibility practices, very much in the way Dennett fails to communicate it.
Thanks as always to Jerry for his valiant efforts to rectify this omission. Who else out there is a good determinist? Robert Sapolsky is one.
Carroll: “If a person could not have acted otherwise, then you don’t hold them responsible in the same way.”
Carroll here is referring only to human level reasons why the person couldn’t have acted otherwise. The person’s lawyer may claim his client had a mental defect that made him do it but “determinism made him do it” isn’t one of the justifications we consider in our courts.
And I’m saying that determinism should be a FACTOR when it comes to meting out punishments for a crime.
I do accept the argument that it would make little difference to the stability of society if most people understood that they lacked free will. I expect that would be true enough if this understanding comes about during one’s adult life, after people have already been socialized and had committed to their sense of empathy and morality. After all, that is when people become determinists. They learn as adults that we lack free will.
But what if a large population of children were somehow made to believe there is only hard determinism? Would that instead make a population of narcissists? A billion Trumpsters? I am wondering.
I don’t consider myself a compatibilist, but here’s about as close as I can get:
Free will is like Newtoniam Mechanics – an excellent and accurate model we can use to effectively manipulate the world at human scales…but which also happens to be fundamentally wrong at other scales, as it is really an approximation of deeper theories. Thus, if you want to talk about people psychologically choosing X or economic agents choosing a price point, you’re using a theory in the domain in which it works. If you’re talking about brain chemistry, your model becomes inaccurate and ineffective. You would not use QM to calculate a cannonball’s trajectory – it’s not needed, and NM provides a high quality answer cheaper, faster, and easier. Likewise, you would not use deterministic physics to calculate human sociology – it’s similarly not needed, and other disciplines or models will give you an answer cheaper, faster, and easier.
Briefly, I respectfully disagree with PCC here. We may agree that humans are deterministic, but I personally support more rehabilitative criminal justice, but determinism doesn’t show that. The question of “are we meat puppets” is different from “do these meat puppets change their behavior more to retributive, or rehabilitative approaches?” A “yes” to the first provides not answer to the second. Empiricism can, though, and I certainly hope it shows that us meat puppets respond better to rehabilitative criminal justice systems. If we look at European systems in comparison to the U.S. one, it certainly seems that that’s the case.
I agree here. It seems more of an umbrella term for people who don’t want to call themselves determinists than it is any specific philosophical position. It’s sort of like “none” on a religious survey – comprising many disaparate groups.
I think there is something to the idea that a hard deterministic outlook can have a negative impact on behavior, especially for children. I believe Sam Harris said he doesn’t expose his children to his promotion of hard determinism. It would be interesting to hear how much other determinists expose (or not) their children to deterministic thinking.
The illusion of free will seems to enable a social cohesion that could be a fitness advantage – having said that I think governing and legislating informed by determinism would result in morally better outcomes than does out current Judeo-Christian influenced system.