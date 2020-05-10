Praying mantis devours murder hornet

In Why Evolution is True, I begin the chapter on natural selection with the example of the Asian giant hornet (Vespa mandarinia). I used that example because it shows both the amazing adaptations of animals, and it’s also a tale that wasn’t well known then. But it’s better known now that the giant hornets have been found in the U.S., where the native honeybees are defenseless. The hornets are pure bee-killing machines, two inches long, each capable of decapitating 40 bees per minute. But native Asian bees have evolved a a defense. As I said in the book:

The hornets are fearsome hunting machines, and the introduced bees are defenseless. But there are bees that can fight off the giant hornet: honeybees that are native to Japan. And their defense is stunning—another marvel of adaptive behavior. When the hornet scout first arrives at their hive, the honeybees near the entrance rush into the hive, calling nestmates to arms while luring the hornet inside. In the meantime, hundreds of worker bees assemble inside the entrance. Once the hornet is inside, it is mobbed and covered by a tight ball of bees. Vibrating their abdomens, the bees quickly raise the temperature inside the ball to about 47degrees C. Bees can survive this temperature, but the hornet cannot. In twenty minutes the hornet scout is cooked to death , and—usually—the nest is saved. I can’t think of another case (save the Spanish Inquisition) in which animals kill their enemies by roasting them. There are several evolutionary lessons in this twisted tale. The most obvious is that the hornet is marvelously adapted to kill—it looks as though it were designed for mass slaughter. Moreover, many traits work together to make the wasp a killing machine. They include body form (large size, stings, deadly jaws, big wings), chemicals (marking pheromones and deadly venom in the sting), and behavior (rapid flight, coordinated attacks on bee nests, and the larval “I am hungry” behavior that prompts the hornet attacks). And then there is the defense of the native honeybees—the coordinated swarming and subsequent roasting of their enemy—certainly an evolved response to repeated attacks by hornets. (Remember, this behavior is genetically encoded in a brain smaller than a pencil point.)

Here’s a video showing the brutal attacks of the hornets on honeybees. The counterattack by bees on the hornet “advance guard” begins about four minutes in:

Several readers in the comments noted that this hornet can also take down praying mantids. But sometimes the mantis wins. Watch this mantis chomp down on a hornet, ingesting it in minutes. Look how the hornet tries to sting the mantis, but the mantis knows just where to grab it so that fearsome stinger can’t strike. (I do have my suspicions that the hornet was drugged or something, as it looks lethargic.

