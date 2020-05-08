We have two contributors today.

First, reader Martin Heller has several photos from the South Pacific. His notes (as with everyone’s) are indented:

Here are three pictures from my last stay in Bali (Jan-Mar 2020). Preying mantis with prey, species unknown. The plant is a Giant Milkweed, Calotropis gigantea.

Colorful things growing on a stone in a tiny lava rock pond. Some fish in the lower left corner.

Cicak (house gecko), Hemidactylus frenatus, in a massage booth at the hotel pool.

From Garry VanGelderen in Ontario:

While in isolation (now going on for at least 5 weeks) I have been spending a lot of time in the alcove of the house. This alcove looks out on my backyard where I have several bird feeding stations and many trees. With few exceptions, these pictures have been taken through the glass of the windows. Yellow-bellied sapsucker (Sphyrapicus varius), male:

And a bonus mammal (you guess it!):