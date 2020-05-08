Readers’ wildlife photos

We have two contributors today.

First, reader Martin Heller has several photos from the South Pacific. His notes (as with everyone’s) are indented:

Here are three pictures from my last stay in Bali (Jan-Mar 2020).

Preying mantis with prey, species unknown. The plant is a Giant MilkweedCalotropis gigantea.

Colorful things growing on a stone in a tiny lava rock pond. Some fish in the lower left corner.

Cicak (house gecko), Hemidactylus frenatus, in a massage booth at the hotel pool.

From Garry VanGelderen in Ontario:

While in isolation (now going on for at least 5 weeks) I have been spending a lot of time in the alcove of the house. This alcove looks out on my backyard where I have several bird feeding stations and many trees. With few exceptions, these pictures have been taken through the glass of the windows.

Yellow-bellied sapsucker (Sphyrapicus varius), male:

Red-bellied woodpecker (Melanerpes carolinus), male:

Northern flicker (Colaptus auratus), male:
Downy woodpecker (Picoides pubescens), male:
Red-wing blackbird (Ageaius phoeniceus),male:

Wild turkey (Meleagris gallopavo), female:

And a bonus mammal (you guess it!):

7 Comments

  1. eric
    Posted May 8, 2020 at 8:13 am | Permalink

    And a bonus mammal (you guess it!)

    Allviiiiiiiiin!

    Looks like he expects a second winter. Either that, or he did quite well with food through this last one.

    Reply
  2. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted May 8, 2020 at 8:55 am | Permalink

    Cool stuff! A quick sweep of the internets brings back a possible ID on the mantis. It looks to be a nymph of one of the ‘flower’ mantis species, genus Creobroter.

    Reply
  3. enl
    Posted May 8, 2020 at 9:40 am | Permalink

    Is that a downy woodpecker, or another red-bellied?

    Reply
    • garry vangelderen
      Posted May 8, 2020 at 9:44 am | Permalink

      You are right ….it is another re-bellied. Not sure how that got mixed up.

      Reply
      • enl
        Posted May 8, 2020 at 10:38 am | Permalink

        thanks for the follow up. Thought I was missing something.

        Reply
  4. rickflick
    Posted May 8, 2020 at 11:00 am | Permalink

    I bet the gecko could give quite a delightful massage. Look at those hands! (& feet) 😎

    Reply
  5. Smokedpaprika
    Posted May 8, 2020 at 1:21 pm | Permalink

    Excellent photos! I particularly like that lava rock. Thanks, Martin.

    Reply

