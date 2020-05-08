Friday: Hili dialogue (and Mietek monologue)

DUCK UPDATE: All 17 ducklings are still thriving in the pond, and two remain in ICU, with one in great shape , the other being tended and not in terrible shape, but not really vigorous. We are keeping them together as pals (they stimulate and warm each other) and tomorrow may be a release day for at least one. One hen (Honey?) has only two ducklings, while 15 are swimming with the other one (it was too dark to tell the hens apart). The marauding drakes seem to be leaving the hens alone, and Wingman is keeping them away. So, apart from the unequal division of offspring, which may change, things aren’t too bad. Tonight will be freezing and thus rough for the little ones, so keep your fingers crossed.

It’s Friday, May 8, 2020, and I’ll slowly try to get back to normal postings—and normal Hili posts—when duck duties are a bit less onerous. It’s going to be chilly today in Chicago, with a high of only 42° F (6°C), and the low tonight is right at the freezing points (32°F, 0° C). That’s very cold for newborn ducklings, and I have to say I’m more than a bit worried. I can in fact hear the wind howling as I’m warmly ensconced in bed.

News of the Day: Still pretty bad. The Justice Department and Attorney General William Barr have dropped charges against Michael Flynn, Trump’s former National Security Advisor. Flynn had already pleaded guilty to two counts of lying to FBI agents. It’s unprecedented for charges—and these are felony charges—to be dropped after a guilty plea, but of course Trump has been campaigning for this for months. Barr and his Justice Department, supposedly an independent government agency, is in the pocket of our moronic “President.”

Reported deaths from coronavirus in the U.S. stand at 76,537 and worldwide at about 270,000. We will surely exceed one lower estimate of 100,000 deaths in the U.S.

The only good news comes from one study that appears to show that those who have recovered from coronavirus carries antibodies to it. That means that those people may be at least partly immune, and that, in turn, is good news for the possible efficacy of a vaccine.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili gets “shut down” for her witticism.

Hili: People play with mice all the time. Małgorzata: But at least we don’t harm them.

In Polish:

Hili: Ludzie ciągle bawią się myszami.

Małgorzata: Ale przynajmniej nie robimy im krzywdy.

Today Mietek is going on a trip, but his monologue needs some explanation from Malgorzata:

This is difficult to translate. In Polish: Podróże kształcą? Which means verbatim: Journeys educate? There is a saying in Polish which says just that but without the question mark. It's taken for granted that journeys can educate you. Here Mietek is not happy going on a journey and he questions this common wisdom. He repeats it sarcastically and puts question mark after it.

Tweets from Matthew: His cat Pepper is not a bad cat, just a cat!

Bloody cats eating my sardines when my back is turned. — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) May 7, 2020

Note Tina (Christina Purcell’s response to the one below; she’s Matthew’s spouse):

Oi stop publicly shaming our beautiful pepper! — Christina Purcell (@TinaMPurcell) May 7, 2020

And this is the malefactor Ollie, who laid my nose open with a wicked claw. Although Matthew loves dinosaurs, Ollie isn’t impressed. He is a bad cat.

Ollie hugging the sofa and not impressed by the pliosaur on TV. pic.twitter.com/XCZ6WocZ7v — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) May 3, 2020