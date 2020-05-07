Thursday: Hili dialogue

Posting is likely to be very light today, as it’s Honey jump day, I need to return Cuthbert to his/her family, and it’s onerous to keep the drakes from attacking Dorothy. Please bear with me until things return to normal. Today’s Hili post is truncated (no tweets) and there may be few others. I have more to write about travels and the like, but that will have to wait until all the ducks are safe.
Good morning on a chilly (in Chicago) Thursday, May 7, 2020. It’s National Leg of Lamb Day, a cut that will now cost you more than it did last week, and National Cosmopolitan Day a drink I never tried and, until this moment, didn’t know what it was made of. It It sounds pretty dire, and too sweet for a cocktail, but many people (and the television show Sex and the City) claim credit for inventing it or popularizing it.
Curiously, it’s both the National Day of Prayer and the National Day of Reason. Pick one, as you can’t celebrate both!
Today’s Google Doodle goes to a game called Hip Hop, in which you can act as your own hip hop DJ, playing with a turntable with two records (click on screenshot to play):
News of the day: No better than yesterday, though there are suggestions that a coronavirus vaccine may be ready sooner than expected. Reported deaths from the virus are 74,581 in the U.S. and about 264,000 worldwide. According to the New York Times, the European Union is on the verge of economic collapse. Trump is having a “mission accomplished moment,” first disbanding the White House Task Force on the coronavirus pandemic and then backtracking, saying it will remain but with a different focus.
Stuff that happened on May 7 includes:
- 558 – In Constantinople, the dome of the Hagia Sophia collapses, twenty years after its construction.[2] Justinian I immediately orders that the dome be rebuilt.
- 1718 – The city of New Orleans is founded by Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne, Sieur de Bienville.
- 1824 – World premiere of Ludwig van Beethoven‘s Ninth Symphony in Vienna, Austria. The performance is conducted by Michael Umlauf under the composer’s supervision.
- 1915 – World War I: German submarine U-20 sinks RMS Lusitania, killing 1,198 people, including 128 Americans. Public reaction to the sinking turns many former pro-Germans in the United States against the German Empire.
- 1931 – The stand-off between criminal Francis Crowley and 300 members of the New York Police Department takes place in his fifth-floor apartment on West 91st Street, New York City.
- 1942 – World War II: During the Battle of the Coral Sea, United States Navy aircraft carrier aircraft attack and sink the Imperial Japanese Navy light aircraft carrier Shōhō; the battle marks the first time in naval history that two enemy fleets fight without visual contact between warring ships.
- 1945 – World War II: General Alfred Jodl signs unconditional surrender terms at Reims, France, ending Germany’s participation in the war. The document takes effect the next day.
- 1986 – Canadian Patrick Morrow becomes the first person to climb each of the Seven Summits.
- 1994 – Edvard Munch‘s painting The Scream is recovered undamaged after being stolen from the National Gallery of Norway in February.[6]
- 2004 – American businessman Nick Berg is beheaded by Islamic militants. The act is recorded on videotape and released on the Internet.[9]
Notables born on this day include:
- 1711 – David Hume, Scottish economist, historian, and philosopher (d. 1776)
- 1812 – Robert Browning, English poet and playwright (d. 1889)
- 1840 – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Russian composer and educator (d. 1893)
- 1861 – Rabindranath Tagore, Indian author and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1941)
- 1892 – Archibald MacLeish, American poet, playwright, and lawyer (d. 1982)
- 1909 – Edwin H. Land, American scientist and inventor, co-founded the Polaroid Corporation (d. 1991)
- 1919 – Eva Perón, Argentinian actress, 25th First Lady of Argentina (d. 1952)
- 1921 – Gaston Rébuffat, French mountaineer and author (d. 1985)
- 1933 – Johnny Unitas, American football player and sportscaster (d. 2002)
- 2000 – Douglas Fairbanks, Jr., American captain, actor, and producer (b. 1909)
I could find only one notable that drew their last breath on May 7, and that’s:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is again napping and pretending she’s working:
A: What are you doing here?Hili: I’m sorting out my values.
Ja: Co tu robisz?
Hili: Porządkuję moje wartości.
From Jesus of the Day:
Biologist and reader Ursula Goodenough had kittens born on her bed from a mother aged only 9 months (Delores). All are black and white ones. Her narrative:
The tuxies on top are dubbed Blaze (Zorro mark on head, wide white center) and Patch (black over one eye, narrow white center). One of the two underneath black ones is in fact more of a charcoal gray.
Needless to say, they came up with this amazing pose all by themselves.
Delores has been outstanding throughout. She’s now cool about leaving them and taking a break — scheduled feedings rather than on-demand — and although still vigilant, is much more tolerant of family visitors than yesterday.
Three are already spoken for (one being my granddaughter so s/he will stay in the family), and if I can resist keeping one for myself (one of my other two cats just turned 21; she’s still hanging in there but her turn is coming), I’ve been told it’s not hard to find kitten homes here. The [Martha’s] Vineyard litter that included Delores was quickly snapped up last summer.
Before the last one was born:
Good luck Honey with the jump, and good luck PCC reuniting Cuthbert with his family.
Yep. No surprise there. The Bank of England is reporting that the UK recession will be the worst in the entire history of the UK.
I particularly feel for those in Italy and Spain whose economies were a bit iffy before they closed down their entire countries.
Botany Pond is a beehive of activity. Looks like Jerry has reinforcements. Also appears that Honey is down. And a box with what I think is Cuthbert has arrived. So he/she may be reunited with his family soon.
Thanks for keeping us updated, George. I do apologize for my recent lame attempt at humour. I don’t know what came over me.
I am seeing a hen with just four babies. Three drakes spoiling the happy family montage.
This was at 10:40am.
I see Jerry in red and blue with the yellow feed bag.
Trump backtracked on the COVID-19 Task Force not because it still has some crucial role to play in fighting the disease (it was never naught but a prop for his task-force press conferences), but because he got phone calls from friends telling him how “popular” the task force is. He also said the task force would undergo some changes in personnel, with new members replacing some of the originals.
Trump is approaching this like the manager of the Beach Boys sending a band consisting of a couple of the originals and a bunch of replacements back out on the road again because the crowds still want to hear “Surfin’ USA” and “Little Deuce Coupe.”
At Trump’s urging, many states are reopening public businesses and loosening social-distancing requirements, even though those states have NOT met even the meager first-phase benchmarks announced by the coronavirus task force in the roll-out of its supposed three-phase “gated” plan for reopening the nation — and even though, with the exception of the New York metro area (the nation’s original hot-spot, which has already suffered such grievous losses), the rate of COVID-19 infections and deaths is on the rise for the rest of the country.
Gird your loins ladies and gents, brothers and sisters, comrades and friends, my fellow countrymen: This nation is charging pell-mell into the devil-take-the-hindmost phase of this crisis.
Yes… Any national effect the quarantine had, which only mainly reduced the rate of increase a little, will soon be wiped out. Our ‘decline’ is more like a ‘shoulder’. *Sigh* It is not one of our finest moments.
I went to get take-out at our favorite Mexican restaurant the other day. It was crowded with waiting customers inside, and few wore masks (I sure as hell did — a good one). What was worse was none of the staff wore masks and the cashier had the sniffles though that may have been allergies.
I ain’t going back.
The local Mexican place near us was overwhelmed with customers on Cinco de Mayo. Which I’m sure they appreciated, but the police ended up being called because nobody was obeying the governor’s social distancing declarations.
Which is a roundabout way of saying if you try it again next week, you might find the staff and situation a lot different, a lot safer.
We’ve relied on restaurants that provide curbside pickup and skipped the Cinco de Mayo scene completely. I heard reports about the local BelAir Cantina being a virus transmission zone on Tuesday.
I think June is going to be a really bad month, case-wise.
The only bright side – when the curves start to rise again, and grandma and grandpa are dead, tRump will have sealed his electoral coffin.
I know it’s early, so I hate to get too optimistic, but have you had a gander at the recent polling?
The good ship Trump is foundering on the rocky shoals of the Donald’s own shallow mind.
Expect to see the character assassination of an incumbent president’s opponent, and an all-out effort to suppress the vote, the likes of which this nation has never before endured.
I think you are right that we will see vote suppression efforts turned up to 11. I’m hopeful, based on the failed attempt to terrorize voters in Wisconsin last month, that Republicans will be utterly destroyed in November. (Hopeful, not confident.)
At what point do they stop with the recession and call it what it is – depression. Maybe if the administration ever realizes this is a pandemic and not another flu season. Stay busy with the ducks. Much better than thinking about the new reality or bozo the clown for another 7 months.
Probably you were being rhetorical, but here’s a pair of definitions:
So I guess we’ll have to wait awhile before calling it, though you and I can probably agree as to what we’ll be calling it a couple of years down the line.
Dude was deaf, right?
This article was published a few months ago and argues that Beethoven wasn’t completely deaf https://www.theguardian.com/music/2020/feb/01/beethoven-not-completely-deaf-says-musicologist, and is based primarily on Beethoven’s “conversation books.”
“From 1818, he carried blank ‘conversation books’, in which friends and acquaintances jotted down comments, to which he would reply aloud.” However, this is misleading because the article goes on to say that Beethoven wrote answers in the conversation books and quotes his responses.
The way I heard the story (with apologies to “Kamala” from The Nails’ 88 lines about 44 women), at the debut of the Ninth:
Ludwig, who couldn’t hear
Kept the beat and kept it wrong.
🙂
“Curiously, it’s both the National Day of Prayer and the National Day of Reason. Pick one, as you can’t celebrate both!”
Excellent burn!
Our father, who may or may not be in heaven,
hallowed by thy name, assuming you exist and have a name,
Thy Kingdom come, assuming you exist, have a kingdom, and it can come,
Thy will be done, assuming you have a will, and that it can be done, on earth as it is in heaven, assuming there’s a heaven
Give us this day our daily bread, assuming you exist and have access to a bakery,
And all the above assuming that you not only exist but also listen to prayers and at sometimes act accordingly.
Yeh, it does seem to lose some of its rhetorical power, doesn’t it.
I prefer the Roger Zelazny version:
“Insofar as I may be heard by anything, which may or may not care what I say, I ask, if it matters, that you be forgiven for anything you may have done or failed to do which requires forgiveness. Conversely, if not forgiveness but something else may be required to insure any possible benefit for which you may be eligible after the destruction of your body, I ask that this, whatever it may be, be granted or withheld, as the case may be, in such a manner as to insure your receiving said benefit. I ask this in my capacity as your elected intermediary between yourself and that which may not be yourself, but which may have an interest in the matter of your receiving as much as it is possible for you to receive of this thing, and which may in some way be influenced by this ceremony. Amen.”
A silk-stocking Wall Street law firm would’ve billed a thousand bucks an hour to write something like that.
Remember the 1619 Project by the NYTs? This short article in the Post by George Will is a killer that put this theory in it’s proper place:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/the-1619-project-is-filled-with-slovenliness-and-ideological-ax-grinding/2020/05/05/4a91c868-8f04-11ea-9e23-6914ee410a5f_story.html
Indeed, but too late to stop the project winning a Pulitzer (and not for fiction, sadly): https://nypost.com/2020/05/04/the-only-pulitzer-the-1619-project-deserved-was-for-fiction/
True enough. But it’s rich coming from a tabloid like the New York Post, which wouldn’t recognize a Pulitzer if Mick’s ex threw one at old Rupert.
That’s the Washington Post. I think they would recognize it.
It seems a very good and pithy rebuttal of that project. I do wish it had more details, so to provide a more complete teaching moment.
The 1619-ers will be unable to absorb the lesson, however, since to them it is automatically disqualified by the conservative label of its author.
Yes and by all those first class historian that Will refers to.
Ursula Goodenough’s kittens are dear, so is their mother.
They are adorable. But poor Delores! Just nine months old.
Honey’s back in the big pond. Dot must still be in the channel. Or vice versa.
🐾🐾