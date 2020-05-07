Duck tales: Thursday

I’ll have to be brief, as I’ve been dealing with ducks all day. This morning Dorothy was attacked by the marauding drakes again, but seems to have survived; I heard Wingman helped drive one of them away.
Honey’s brood jumped from the ledge at 6:15 a.m., and I and two friends were there to watch and film it (yes, we do have video showing they jumped). All eight them made it down safely, and we picked three of them out of the trampoline and put them in the bushes where Honey was waiting. As the eight of them marched to the pond without us needing to lead them, I added Cuthbert to the parade, and he followed along. That makes nineteen, and I was glad Cuthbert joined the gang.
As soon as Honey entered the pond, though, she got into a vicious fight with Dorothy that went on for a long time; they bit each other’s necks while the two broods of ducklings agglomerated into one big brood, peeping piteoously.. I separated the mothers with the Super Soaker, and the ducklings, who got splashed in the fight, divided themselves up among the mothers. It wasn’t the right split, for I recall that Honey had five and Dorothy had fourteen! (These numbers may be a bit off.)
Throughout the day the mothers battled, but not as viciously, to get more offspring. Honey’s brood was as low as three and as high as 19, when, at one point, she drove Dorothy out of the pond completely and had all the ducklings to herself. But through clever distraction of Honey with food, I managed to split them more evenly. Now Honey is on the island with seven ducklings, and Dorothy has ten.
Where are the other two? Two got so splashed in the fracas that they got waterlogged and couldn’t swim well, and one couldn’t even walk on land. We put them in a box and they’re in ICU. I thought one was dead but after an hour of holding it by my space heater, massaging it, and rubbing it gently with a Kleenex, it came not just back to life, but became a fluffy, vigorous duckling. Both waterlogged ducklings seem to be reviving under heat and soft cloth, and with luck we should be able to get them to rejoin the hens tomorrow (I want them to go to Honey to even up the brood). My assistant duck farmer, who is calmer than I, will be in charge of the reintegration, which is a delicate process.
I’m sure one of the ducklings in ICU will be fine tomorrow, but I’m worried about the other, which is a bit less vigorous, and if we can’t release it because it’s too lethargic we’ll keep it, feed it, and perhaps give it to a rehab facility.
So it’s been quite a stressful day at the pond, but now both moms are settled on the islands, each with a sizable brood. The marauding drakes have vanished for the time being, and although Dorothy is a bit beat up (she’s missing feathers from the back of her head), both hens are being great mothers. The problem is that each of them wants all the ducklings. There may be more swapping yet to come.
Posting is going to be light for a couple days, and please bear with me if posting is very sparse, as I promise things will get back to normal. I have great photos, videos of Honey’s ducklings jumping, and there may be a piece on the national ABC news this weekend. Stay tuned for photos and videos.
As for me, I need a hamburger.
Man, if I could only witness a video of this exchange, my day would be complete:
“I separated the mothers with the Super Soaker, and the ducklings, who got splashed in the fight, divided themselves up among the mothers.”
You might be able to witness it, but rewinding on the PondCam recording is very hit and miss, and I’m not sure how far back you can go.
It goes back twelve hours, so you should be able to see it if you hurry. But as JezGrove says it’s pretty awkward to skip around and search for one particular episode (I happen to know).
I am so sorry. I hope everything works out OK for everyone! Thank you for caring for them all!
Wow, what a couple days you’ve had. Hopefully Cuthbert isn’t one of the ducklings that got waterlogged. Thanks for the update, looking forward to the great duck-jump video.
I hope you get your hamburger, and if you do, make sure you accompany it with a cold beer. You deserve it!
Enjoy the hamburger. With meat supplies run running short, especially enjoy it. 😉
Congratulkations on maintaining order in the Pond. I wonder why the mothers would be trying to steal babies? Maybe they want cannon fodder, to lower the probability that a rare predatory event on the flotilla of ducklings will kill one of her real babies. This would work if food were abundant, so that competition between babies would not decrease the probability of survival of her real offspring.
My guess is it’s a territorial thing. The males do some of this as well and mostly in the Spring. The water area in question is very small and there is not much space.
Thank you for the update. I watched for awhile at oh dark thirty this AM and couldn’t see where the ducks were. I saw one turtle that I mistook for a duck initially. Then had to depart for a blood test. By the time I started watching again, both moms and sets of ducks were swimming around the pond with no fighting. There also seemed to be quite a few humans attracted to the pond. Hope they all control their dogs and kids. I’m looking forward to your photos and video and, maybe,
ABC. Rest up. Good luck in the duck hospital. May both ducklings make it.
I hope the ICU ducklings pull through and that the competition between Honey and Dorothy settles down. Best wishes to you and the assistant duck farmer.
Wow what a dramatic series of events! And each hen wants all the ducklings, but I gather the ducklings have no preference? Interesting. Just hope things level out in the next 24 hours!
One hen (I’m guessing Dorothy.) allows her brood to scatter much more widely than the other.
Over the last half hour, I saw a duckling from Dorothy’s brood get far enough away from mom that Honey was closer, and the duckling joined up with Honey’s brood for awhile. The duckling seemed to know something wasn’t right though, and eventually spotted Dorothy, and tore off to rejoin her.
I don’t suppose we’ll ever know how many ducklings have swapped moms.
Wow, Just wow. Every few hours I would go to UChicago “On Botony Pond ” and look for the ducks. Saw one with babes around 2 or 3 pm and maybe PCC in a red shirt watching and talking to maybe a lady. Finally you posted some info. Looking forward to more stuff on the past few days. What fun.
It’s nice to see things settling down for now. I am surprised about the duckling wars. I would have thought the trick would be to foist one’s offspring onto another female, and then have more of your own. I really had no idea about mallards’ mating behavior, and have learned a lot in the last couple of days.
I must admit, when I heard about the webcam on the pond, I envisioned calm, relaxing moments in between meetings or other tasks; a nice break in a peaceful oasis. Instead, it’s one dramatic moment after another. (Oh no, a fight has broken out! Who is that female with only three ducklings? Look out Dorothy, two males are coming in from your left! Why is that little boy so close to the ducks; doesn’t he have parents?) I’m all stressed out!
But seriously, thanks to PCC and UC for sharing this space; it’s really appreciated.
> it’s one dramatic moment after another.
I hope you didn’t miss the “is that gray-haired lady yelling at PCC for being on the other side of the fence?” episode at 11:30.