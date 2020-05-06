Light posting today

by Matthew Cobb

PCC(E) is extremely busy with the ducks today – Dorothy’s ducklings have already reached the pond, and Honey’s will be getting there today. That would be enough to distract Jerry, but there is an added issue – there are four drakes hanging around the pond, trying to get the females to abandon their brood and mate with them instead. Drakes are notoriously aggressive and randy, so this is fairly preoccupying. Jerry asked me to post this update as the situation on the pond is demanding his full attention right now, and posting today will be light.

As they used to say when the TV went wonky: Do Not Adjust Your Set – Normal Service Will Be Resumed Soon.