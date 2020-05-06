Light posting today

by Matthew Cobb

PCC(E) is extremely busy with the ducks today – Dorothy’s ducklings have already reached the pond, and Honey’s will be getting there today. That would be enough to distract Jerry, but there is an added issue – there are four drakes hanging around the pond, trying to get the females to abandon their brood and mate with them instead. Drakes are notoriously aggressive and randy, so this is fairly preoccupying. Jerry asked me to post this update as the situation on the pond is demanding his full attention right now, and posting today will be light.

As they used to say when the TV went wonky: Do Not Adjust Your Set – Normal Service Will Be Resumed Soon.

  1. George
    Posted May 6, 2020 at 8:41 am | Permalink

    Youtube has a chat feature. If you head over to the At Botany Pond page, Jerry has posted some comments and answers to questions. The chat history is short. This is what is there right now:

    Jerry Coyne
    ​Dorothy and brood are confined in the channel because of their fear of the drakes. I moved the duck ramp to the channel so they could get out. This is very stressful

    Colin McLachlan
    ​Yes, I thought so. Stay cool. Soon see Honey plus brood 🙂

    K Brennan
    ​Quack Quack

    K Brennan
    ​I’m a duck I used to live in that pond

    Mark Kautzmann
    ​At 7:25 AM I saw you (?) with what looked like a squirt gun. Trying to chase the interloping drakes away?

    Andrea Kenner
    ​You are a good duck dad with a watchful eye. It’s almost as if you are protecting your OWN genes.

    Jerry Coyne
    ​Right now you can see Wingman protecting his own genes as he’s driving another drake away. But when there are three others besides him, he’s pretty powerless.

  2. notsecurelyanchored
    Posted May 6, 2020 at 8:44 am | Permalink

    Reading around it looks like rehoming the extra drakes is the only solution short of a Chicago-style hit.

    • George
      Posted May 6, 2020 at 9:12 am | Permalink

      Should have done it yesterday – The Cinco de Mayo Massacre. Has a nice ring to it.

  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted May 6, 2020 at 8:44 am | Permalink

    Other than capturing those drakes, I am not sure what can be done. I suspect this happens when there is more than one drake around. It was happening here with two of them. One would go after the female and the other drake would follow around but he would get run off by the other one. It is crazy.

    • George
      Posted May 6, 2020 at 8:53 am | Permalink

      Men are assholes. No matter the species.

  4. Jacques Hausser
    Posted May 6, 2020 at 8:47 am | Permalink

    I was lucky enough to spot Jerry chasing the drakes around the pond with an impressive water-gun, but I’m afraid it’s not the good solution to bring back the peace to the Botany pond. Perhaps using a small drone ?

  5. Ken Kukec
    Posted May 6, 2020 at 8:52 am | Permalink

    Sounds like it’s time for Jerry to break out that big water-cannon squirt gun of his, go full Clint Eastwood on those rando drakes.

  6. Simon Hayward
    Posted May 6, 2020 at 9:08 am | Permalink

    Is it time to consider what sauce would be most appropriate to serve with the drakes?

    • George
      Posted May 6, 2020 at 9:14 am | Permalink

      Only five miles to Chinatown. A lot of expertise there in preparing duck.

