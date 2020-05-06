Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ coronavirus

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “theme”, came with an email note:

Here’s a theological article by Howard Jacobson on the theme of Jesus and Judaism, if you’re interested. It’s quite long, but a good read.

The article is about the ambivalent relationship Christians have to Jews: Jesus was a Jew, but because Jews are blamed for his death, they’ve been demonized for two millennia. It is a good read; the author is British writer Howard Jacobson.

Sadly, now that Moses has come to join the boys during the lockdown, Mo is expressing some typical anti-Semitic tropes, even questioning whether Jesus was a Jew. Jesus settles the issue.

Sadly, Jews have been blamed for the spread of the coronavirus, but so have Muslims. In times of stress like this, minority populations are always singled out for extra opprobrium. Let’s hope Mo stops virus-blaming Moses!