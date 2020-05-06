Hanging out with Cuthbert

Cuthbert is just his temporary name. He’s already pecked at my lips with his (her) bill. Of course I don’t know the sex.

A kiss!

17 Comments

  1. T.W.Johnson
    Careful, or you’ll have a house-duck…

    • Jenny Haniver
      And it’ll imprint on you and regard you as its mother. It’s already nesting on your chest. But it’s adorable.

      If it’s female, Cuthberta ain’t half-bad.

      • Smokedpaprika
        Or Cutbertha?

        That duckling is going to follow Jerry everywhere. I adopted one of those when I was a teenager. A little yellow one. It even went in the car with my siblings and me to our river outings.

  2. Lou Jost
    It looks adorable.

  3. JezGrove
    How about Pip if it’s a boy? – I have great expecktations…

    • JezGrove
      And Eggstella if it’s a girl (equally great eggspecktations, of course)!

  4. notsecurelyanchored
    Who’s imprinting on whom?

  5. darwinwins
    Wow. You never cease to amaze me, PCC. Enjoy being mom for a day.

  6. Debra Coplan
    That is an amazingly cute being. I love the tiny bill.

  7. GBJames
    Imprinting on you?

  8. Charles A Sawicki
    Cute

  9. George
    You’re hanging out with a saint. Let us all pray to Saint Cuthbert tonight.

    Cuthbert (c. 634 – 20 March 687) was an Anglo-Saxon saint of the early Northumbrian church in the Celtic tradition. He was a monk, bishop and hermit, associated with the monasteries of Melrose and Lindisfarne in what might loosely be termed the Kingdom of Northumbria, in North East England[b] and the South East of Scotland. After his death he became the most important medieval saint of Northern England, with a cult centred on his tomb at Durham Cathedral. Cuthbert is regarded as the patron saint of Northumbria. His feast days are 20 March (Catholic Church, Church of England, Eastern Orthodox Church[5]), also 31 August (Episcopal Church) and 4 September (Church in Wales).

    After Cuthbert’s death, numerous miracles were attributed to his intercession and to intercessory prayer near his remains. In particular, Alfred the Great, King of Wessex, was inspired and encouraged in his struggle against the Danes by a vision or dream he had of Cuthbert. Thereafter the royal house of Wessex, who became the kings of England, made a point of devotion to Cuthbert, which also gave a useful political message, as they came from opposite ends of the united English kingdom. Cuthbert was “a figure of reconciliation and a rallying point for the reformed identity of Northumbria and England” after the absorption of the Danish populations into Anglo-Saxon society, as Michelle Brown puts it

  10. Muffy Ferro
    good luck getting any sleep tonight

  11. rickflick
    I’ll drink to that.

  12. darwinwins
    You know, of course, that s/he has to go back to Honey tomorrow? Right?

