I’m running quite low on readers’ photos, and may have to post them less often unless you guys step up to the plate. Fortunately, I have a backlog of “themed” bird photos from evolutionary biologist John Avise, including three sets in this series. John’s IDs and captions are indented:
This little batch of pics could be titled “blacktop backdrop”, with the following comment: I sometimes like to photograph birds against a solid-color background (such as a blue sky), which can give the picture a “clean” look. One other such opportunity came about when several birds rather fortuitously perched on sticks that I had placed between my camera and the blacktop driveway leading to my mom’s house. The first six pictures below thus had a “blacktop backdrop” (the shades vary because of the different natural lighting conditions). The other photos in this batch were taken from the same back porch but had somewhat busier, mostly green backgrounds. All of these avian portraits are from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Common Grackle (Quiscalus quiscula):
Rose-breasted Grosbeak adult male (Pheucticus ludovicianus):
Rose-breasted Grosbeak female:
Rose-breasted Grosbeak juvenile male:
Pine Siskin (Carduelis pinus):
Evening Grosbeak (Coccothraustes vespertinus):
Purple finch male (Carpodacus purpureus):
Chipping Sparrow juvenile (Spizella passerina):
Baltimore Oriole male (Icterus galbula);
Baltimore Oriole female:
Northern Cardinal female (Cardinalis cardinalis):
American Goldfinch female (Carduelis tristis):
Red-breasted Nuthatch (Sitta canadensis):
The grackle is presumably a very young bird: eye isn’t yellow, relatively short tail, bill seems shorter and thicker than an adult’s. A good photo for a bird-id quiz!
