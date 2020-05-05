Today I’ll take a break from travel stories as I have two stories connected with my Wanderhalbjahr in Europe. Today’s (at the request of a reader) tells how I became a conscientious objector, worked in a hospital, found out I’d been drafted illegally, and got the government to release me and many other men from service. The other, for another day, is how, after my post-release jaunt through Europe, I came to be admitted to Harvard though I’d been accepted to graduate school at the University of Chicago.
I’ll tell the first one today, and the other one some other day. It’s easy to write this because the ducklings are about to hatch, I’m quite nervous, and it’s easier to tell stories about the past than to ruminate on or analyze current events (there aren’t any that intrigue me, anyway). Some of the details of this account are hazy, but I’ll do my best.
On December 1, 1969, the first draft lottery during the Vietnam War was held; this would assign numbers to every eligible man’s birthday, with the number specifying the order in which you’d be drafted. “1”, for example, would be the first person called for service, “2” the second, and so on to 365, the last person called to service. It was clear that they wouldn’t go through the entire year, which would have meant drafting everyone born between between January 1, 1944 and December 31, 1950, the class subject to the lottery.
That included everyone in my college class. (I was born on December 30, 1949). The draft was explicitly meant for service in Vietnam, and we all knew what that meant. If you had a low number, that meant that the government would begin processing you in 1970 for military service, which in my case meant that the service would begin after I graduated from The College of William & Mary in June, 1971.
The government put one day of the year on each of 365 slips of paper (as you see below, there were Feb. 29 births too), and those slips were put in plastic capsules, mixed up in a barrel and picked out sequentially. All of us watched the television drawing in the dorm, nervously awaiting our numbers. A low number meant that, barring a medical deferment or conscientious objection, you would go into the Army and probably to Vietnam. If you were assigned to a combat platoon, you had a high risk of dying.
The general feeling, as Roger Mudd notes in the short documentary of the drawing below, was that if you were in the lowest third of the numbers (1-about 120), you’d be sure to be inducted, in the middle third it was a toss-up, and in the lowest third you’d be safe from conscription forever.
Here, from HistoryNet, are the results of that drawing. My birthday is circled:
As you see, December 30 was assigned #3. That’s the third worst possible number, and guaranteed that I would be drafted. While my dorm-mates who got high numbers celebrated, I had to think hard.
All of us, being Leftist hippies, were opposed to the Vietnam War, and many of us, including me, had gone to Washington several times to demonstrate against it. We saw no point in fighting the Viet Cong, many of whom were South Vietnamese. We saw no point in having our bodies used as targets in a war that had no bearing on national security, and I, personally, saw it as an unjust war on the part of the U.S.
As a peacenik, I had a record of opposing war, but can’t remember exactly when that began, or the time frame during which my antiwar activities occurred relative to the lottery. I know that I’d written a long term paper for my Ethics class (taught by Alan Fuchs, a student of John Rawls), trying to come to grips with the question, “Is there any war that one would consider just?” (I can’t remember my answer save that the vast majority of wars were unjust, and didn’t warrant conscripting and killing soldiers.
What I did realize is that I would try to seek conscientious-objector status based on my views, and if I didn’t get that 1-O deferment, I was prepared to go to jail instead of serving in the Army. Some of my friends saw that stand as impure, thinking that being a CO was a coward’s way out since you were still acting at the behest of the government, and that going to jail or fleeing to Canada were better alternatives. David Malament, one of my fellow students at Rockefeller University (where I started grad school) felt this way, and wound up spending time in jail. Malament later became a well-known philosopher of science and in fact spent a quarter of a century teaching at the University of Chicago. I always meant to look him up, but didn’t get around to it.
I spent the rest of my junior year and most of my senior year engaged in various antiwar activities, which included demonstrating and working for the Quakers as a draft counselor, a period that, as you’ll see, was pivotal in my later history. I also compiled a dossier of my writings and activities that I would need to submit to the draft board supporting a request for 1-O status.
At the time, the only valid objection to war that draft boards would consider was a religious one: you had to have a sincere and religiously-based opposition to war. That applied to Quakers and Jehovah’s Witnesses, but not to me, as I was already an atheist. But there were ways in which a profound moral objection to war could be considered, and that’s what I worked on. I’d already written a term paper on the issue, and I went to talk to various rabbis, priests, and ministers, telling them that I was an atheist but detailing my objections to war. To their credit, they all wrote me letters of support averring that my objections were profound, moral, and, I suppose, “spiritual”, though I no longer have a copy of my dossier.
On top of that, my father, a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army, offered to write me a letter of support, as did one of his Army friends. I remember part of what my dad said, which was something like “I believe that every able-bodied man should serve his country in the military, but I also know that my son has a sincere moral objection to war, and should not be required to serve.” In the end, I think that that letter, and the one from the other Army guy, were pivotal in getting me my 1-O.
But that was to come. In the meantime I had to go to Richmond, Virginia to take the Army my physical and mental tests. I passed both, though they found my hearing substandard (it still is). I remember standing naked in two rows and being asked to bend over for the fundament check. I was given “draftable” status, so I continued to pursue my 1-O.
The normal procedure for requesting exemption was to appear in person before the draft board to answer tough questions, and they’d decide your status. They rarely granted exemptions. I was preparing for such a grilling, which would also take place in Newport News, Virginia, a notoriously stringent draft board known to almost never grant exemptions. (The city is, of course, home to a huge Navy base and has a huge military population.) But it turned out I didn’t need to. I remember my mother running into my room in the early summer, waving a letter from the draft board. She’d already opened it, and inside was my draft card with the prized “1-O” designation. I was a CO! I was particularly proud that they awarded me my status based on my dossier, and saw no need to put me through the usual in-person grilling.
After I graduated in June, 1971, I immediately went to Rockefeller University for the required summer biochemistry course for all biology grad students. (I’d been admitted to pursue a Ph.D. in evolutionary genetics under Theodosius Dobzhansky). At the end of the summer, #3 was called up for service, and I was required to find my own CO job. The stipulations were that it had to be some kind of public service, and that you’d be paid the same amount as an Army private, regardless of what the normal salary for the job was. (As I recall, I made about $5500 a year.) And of course you didn’t get free food, housing, or medical care like the regular draftees did.
Eventually I found a job as a lab technician working on neurochemistry at Cornell University Medical School in Manhattan, right across the street from Rockefeller University. Rockefeller was kind enough to allow me to live in the dorms and to continue having subsidized food and medical care, as if I was a regular graduate student. They expected me to return after my CO stint, which is what I intended, too. (I worked in the lab of Dr. Michael Gershon, who apparently still works at Cornell. Gershon was a nice guy and was glad to take a CO on board.)
My stint as a technician was easy work compared to some COs, who had to wash bedpans and work as orderlies in hospitals. But it lasted 13 months rather than the regular two years (equivalent to a stint in the Army).
Why the truncated period of service? Well, one day I found that I’d been called up for service illegally. I was reading the New York Times at breakfast, and read on the front page an article that from the first draft lottery, nobody would be inducted into the Army. The war was winding down, and they didn’t need more cannon fodder. Having worked for the Quakers as a draft counselor, I knew that this wasn’t legal: the law required anybody with a given “inductable” draft number be called to service at the same time, regardless of whether he was going into the Army or into service as a conscientious objector. What the Selective Service had done was to draft a lot of COs (about 2500, as I recall), but nobody into the regular army.
I immediately contacted the American Civil Liberties Union and told them my plight, and they agreed to help me. As I recall, they found five other COs like me and put together a class action suit against the government for violating its Selective Service regulations. I said yesterday that the suit was Coyne et al. v. Nixon et al., but it could have been Coyne et al. v. Curtis Tarr et al. (Tarr was head of the Selective Service). I do know that Nixon was named in the suit as a defendant, along with other government officials like Melvin Laird, Nixon’s Secretary of Defense.
After a short while, we had a hearing in Federal court in New York City. I recall that it lasted only about 30 minutes, as the government basically admitted it had violated its own rules. Soon after that, the ruling came down: we got a letter from the ACLU saying that we five—and the 2000-odd other COs who fell into the plaintiff class—were released. I was free!
But it was winter, too early to go back to graduate school, and at any rate Dobzhansky had retired and left Rockefeller for the University of California at Davis. I left my job at Cornell, and had to find some place to go to grad school for the fall of 1973. Fortunately, I’d earlier been admitted to the University of Chicago to work under Dick Lewontin, so I went off to Europe for my Wanderhalbjahr expecting to study at Chicago when I returned. (As I recall, I’d rejected Chicago’s offer in favor of Rockefeller’s, but they told me they’d take me if I changed my mind.)
Little did I know that Lewontin had taken a job at Harvard for the fall of 1973, and had forgotten that I had been accepted to work with him. I didn’t know this until I returned from EuropeI called Lewontin, who told me that he couldn’t help me: he’d already bargained to take his five Chicago grad students to Harvard, and I wasn’t one of them.
That meant that I had to wangle my way into Harvard on my own, and I had about two weeks to do it. And that is the next story in this odyssey: How I Got Into Harvard In One Day with the Help of E. O. Wilson.
Stay tuned.
Time to check the ducks. . . . (they’re still on their nests).
Interesting story, thanks much.
My experience with large federal bureaucracies leads me to believe that inducting COs while not drafting people with the same number into the army was likely an example of Hanlon’s razor.
It was also nice to read that the government admitted it and conceded the case. I can’t imagine the current administration behaving so rationally towards one of it’s own snafus.
At least one clutch of ducklings is in the pond.
Hopefully you can video the other clutch jumping.
Looks like you have a thunderstorm to contend with though.
Yes, it’s raining heavily now by the look of things. :o(
Great story. Just another reason why you’ve got so many fans.
A very interesting post indeed. In the late 60’s I was given numerous deferments being a graduate teaching assistant at UT in Austin, Texas. But finally in 1970 they called me up for a preinduction physical and off a bunch of us went to San Antonio. When they found out that I was a “red” they didn’t bother me again since they didn’t want agitators infiltrating the rank and file. It was not too long after this that Nixon capitulated for peace talks and the draft came to an end. This was truly a horrible period for the country to go through.
As a high school student, I went to draft counselors at Swarthmore in preparation for trying to register as a conscientious objector. Didn’t amount to anything. I turned 18 in 1972. Don’t even remember if they had a lottery for us. If they did, I had a high number. I do remember discomfort with the expectation that one’s convictions would be religious.
Actually, my recollection was that you were included in the lottery in the year in which you turned 19. I turned 19 in 1972 (born in 1953) and I recall skipping classes and being glued to the radio in February of that year as they drew each birth date and the corresponding lottery number. All the 19-year-olds on the floor of my dorm had chipped in a dollar (we raised about $20), with the understanding that the low number would get the money as a going-away present (19-year-old boys can be so cruel). About halfway through the lottery, the nerdy engineering student in the room next door to mine drew number 1 (I drew 135). He came walking out of his room ashen-faced mumbling “I won’t go – I won’t go – I’ll go to Canada,” as we handed him his $20. My understanding in that no one from my “class” of 19-year-olds was actually drafted.
The last year to have a draft lottery was 1956 – my birth year. My birth date came up 46. The top 90 got 1A draft cards.
You had to register for the lottery within 3 months (either way) of your 18th birthday. The actual draft ended in January 1973. So here I was in July of 1974, having just graduated from high school. I was not planning on registering but then I got some papers that said I had to register or my financial aid would be withdrawn. So I did.
The actual lottery was in March 1975. Just before finals. And i get 46. A little nervous. The spring quarter starts. Saigon falls on April 30, 1975. Followed by the Mayaguez incident.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mayaguez_incident
During all this, my 1A draft card arrived. I still have it. I began looking into transferring to McGill University.
I was in the same boat at about the same time. Interestingly, I had, as a oceanography student, applied for college ROTC in high school after a recruiter at a school assembly told me that the Navy was major locus of oceanographic research, and would fund my education.
I went through the process all the way to an induction examination and interview, where I learned that I would have to serve on a ship of the line in the war. I told them that I was a pacifist studying oceanography to be in service to humanity and could not participate in warfare. I was told “we respect your views but there is no place for you in the Navy” and was rejected.
I attempted to use this statement in my CO application but it too was rejected.
Sounds like something from Catch 22 -the Navy rejects you on the grounds of your conscientious objection, but the draft board won’t accept that as evidence that you’re a CO.
I agree. Thanks for sharing your stories with us. This is the first place I go every morning with my cup of green tea. A decent way to start the day.
I was agreeing with JohnE
Thanks for your story. My dad was an evolutionary biologist (San Diego State, University of Houston) working on frogs, primarily. In 1963 he was on sabbatical at the American Museum of Natural History and I got to meet Theodosius Dobzhansky at Rockerfeller University. One of my dad’s master’s students later got a PhD under Dobzhansky. After we returned to San Diego, Dobzhansky came to collect fruit flies. My dad, Dobzhansky, a few grad students, and I went to the Anza Borrego Desert State Park to trap fruit flies with traps containing mashed bananas. In those days, I collected butterflies and in high school I did a mark-release-recapture study on the Western Pigmy Blue. I had a collection of local butterflies and some other insects, including beetles. I thought I had a fair number of local beetles (I was rather uninformed), and recall Dobzhansky gently explaining to me how unlikely that was. I wish I could recall whether he quoted Haldane’s (apocryphal?) statement about “God’s inordinate fondness for beetles”, but I can’t.
I was drafted with 92 and had to consider options, but they ended the draft before I could be called up. Given that I was in Austin and had been on the Rag staff (early underground newspaper), there was no way I was going to do anything but CO.
Like you I was prepared to do anything necessary to stay out of Vietnam. Several of my friends had already been there. Without exception they told me to go to any extreme to avoid it. (At least 3 of my high school classmates suicided within 10 years of returning.) I was in college and 20 years old at the time of the lottery. I was fortunate to draw a high number.
Thank you for posting the table with the birthdays and lottery numbers. I am pleased to see that my 50-year old memory of my number is accurate. It was clearly significant to me.
Thanks for taking the time to tell your story of the draft. I would add Amish, Mennonites and Church of the Brethren to the Quakers and JW’s with a peace church tradition. Most young men in those churches were counseled to register as a CO when they turned 18. Draft boards seemed to differentiate between those who registered CO at 18 and those who registered when the war was escalating. Nearly all of us who graduated from college in 1968 were drafted and ended up serving two years, from Vietnam to the local VA Hospital.
I was in that same lottery. I’d been on a student deferment. But I drew a pretty high number, 263. I waited for the end of the year to get close and once it was clear they would not actually call me I gave up my deferment. I knew I was safe from the draft at that point. Had I been called I likely would have gone to Canada. One of my friends had already done that and so I had a connection in Toronto if I needed it.
We were spared the draft in the UK (and involvement in the Vietnam war) but I do remember fondly Country Joe and the Fish and Alice’s Restaurant among other protest songs.
Sub
Wonderful story. Enjoyed every word.
Thanks!
Jerry is at the pond with some food (12:55pm Chicago time). Talking to a couple walking by (from an acceptable distance). I think he was pointing out the ducklings. There is a hen with five or so ducklings on the pond. Also a drake – maybe Wingman.
The ducklings and mother are near/on the far tree island.
Another drake on the scene. The two are swimming very rapidly in formation but keeping their distance from the ducklings.
PCC(e) appears to be heading back inside. Hope to see a report shortly.
Really seems nuts that they drafted all those guys, including you with no intention of putting anyone into the army. Someone must have been pissed at COs.
Although I am nearly the same age as you, about 3 months younger, I missed out on that first lottery draft because I was already in the service. As you know, there were many ways to avoid the draft besides old feet spurs Trump. You could join the national guard and lots of guys did that. It turned the guard into a joke but they were full. You could also join other military organizations and I went to the Air Force. Maybe by luck, but it ended up being a good thing for me. I was not ready to get into college at the time and was not interested in jail or Canada either. My entire 4 years of Air Force service less the basic training and tech school was spent in Europe. As a crew chief on F-100 jet aircraft at RAF Lakenheath, England. I spent several months in Italy, Spain, Turkey and Denmark but home base was England. My three years plus over there was a good time but I was glad to get out too.