And so we beat on, posts against the tide, and continue our series of “photos of readers.” Today’s reader is Stephen Pilotte, who took a trip to Oz with his wife. Stephen’s notes are indented:

Not sure if you are still looking for photos of your readers, but here are a few from our one month trip to Australia in 2011. I had just met my future wife, Nathalie, two years before. She had told me that visiting Australia was one of her dreams. I love travelling even though it is more of a challenge being in a wheelchair. Our first trip together was to visit the city of Toronto and we went by train. In the train, there was a magazine and inside that was an ad for a train, the Ghan that does Adelaide, SA – Darwin, NT in 48 hours for a total distance of 2,979 km or 1,851 miles. I thought it would be an exciting thing to do, so I ripped the page out of the magazine. I still have it and actually framed it! We left Montreal, Canada, and landed in Sydney, Australia, where we stayed only five days. The reason for such a short stay was because of the scheduled of the Ghan, which was twice a week if I remember correctly. We were taking the train from Adelaide, SA, and so could not stay too long in Sydney. We stayed one week in Alice Springs so we could visit Uluru.

This photo was taken at the end of our visit to Uluru. We had a cheap meal of sausages and veggies accompanied by thousand of flies!