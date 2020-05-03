ZeFrank on snails that surf (and his Earth Day Awards)

Is it my imagination, or is ZeFrank getting more biology into his posts than before? This is a good one, with a lot of good biology but also with the usual humor. It’s also scary!  Look at that radula!

The species at issue is the suspension-feeding and surfing sea snail Olivella semistriata and its predator Agaronia propatula.

I suppose ZeFranks gets his videos from others (there are some credits at the end), but I don’t know for sure.

And another recent ZeFrank video, this time highlighting the “Earth Day Awards” for the most “special” animals.

h/t: Rick

5 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted May 3, 2020 at 2:09 pm

    I had no idea that such snails existed!

    Reply
  2. laingholm
    Posted May 3, 2020 at 2:21 pm

    Being as you described I liked that he dedicated this programme to janitors working for essential services.

    Reply
  3. merilee
    Posted May 3, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    🐾🐾

    Reply
  4. rickflick
    Posted May 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    ZeFrank deserves an Earth Day award of his own. Category, best comic relief.

    Reply
  5. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted May 3, 2020 at 3:01 pm

    Snails be impressive! Many years ago I would join a zoology class on their field trips to the sea. There were these predatory moon snails that were the fastest crawling snails I ever saw, but there was also another speedy snail that could swim surprisingly well by lashing its foot from side to side. Put the swimmer next to a hunting moon snail, and usually the swimming snail would skedaddle as soon as the moon snails’ foot even slightly touched it. Usually.

    Reply

