The pleasure of washing one’s hands

One of the things I discovered about myself during the pandemic—perhaps the only good thing—is the immense pleasure I get from washing my hands. It’s a pleasure that I didn’t have before. Like most of you, I suspect, I do it many times a day—every time after I visit the duck pond or touch a door or use the bathroom. And I do it the right way, taking a good twenty seconds au minimum, working up a good lather, scrubbing my thumbs and between my fingers, and soaping up my fingertips, palms, and back of my hands. At home I use my favorite soap: a big round bar of Mysore sandalwood soap (I buy it in the 12-pack) with the wonderful smell.
At the end, as I dry my hands on a fluffy towel, I have a deep feeling of satisfaction. I’d almost call it erotic, but that would make me look like a perv. Let’s just say it’s pleasurable—the pleasure of a job well done. And then I can scratch my nose if it itches!
I used to get no pleasure from washing my hands: I did it regularly but dutifully, and it was a chore. Now it’s a pleasure, and of course that pleasure has beneficial side effects. Does that seem pathetic? Will I revert to the dutiful feeling after the pandemic?
What things have you discovered about yourself during the pandemic? Oh, and something else I discovered is that one can read too much, especially if it’s the only thing you can do during lockdown. But maybe that’s because I’m distracted and find it hard to concentrate on a good book.
Some visitors in East Boothbay, Maine
>
Agree with you about the newly recognized pleasure of hand washing.
What are you reading? What works best for me is two or three books at the same time, just now a Department Q mystery by Jussi Adler-Olsen from the library, Defoe’s Plague Years in a used paperback, an Oxford Book of English Prose sent by a friend.
Right now three things, but mostly the collected short stories of Katherine Mansfield. Also Boudry and Pigliucci’s collection of essays on scientism and a big book on the Shroud of Turin.
Yes, call us pervs, but I too now take note of the satisfaction of hand washing. A couple of other things for me: since eating is so easy, I have taken to an every-four-day fast; something I have never done before. It’s much easier than I thought it would be, and I am steadily losing a few pounds. Second, I am not a big fan of country music, but rather have a fairly eclectic taste from Amadeus to ZZ. However, I have enjoyed watching the live broadcasts from the Opry on Circle TV, and was even inspired to write a song about the Circle – feedback welcome over at my place 🙂
What an isolationist I already was.
Ditto for us – we joke that our lives haven’t changed much at all, other than not going out to eat with family 3 or 4 times a week.
I already washed my hands allot because I have two cats.
With respect to hand washing, I find the hand towels get too wet too soon. I have to turn them around, then set them aside. Agree about the reading. I’ll be going through a long magazine piece and decide I don’t have time for this shit, as if I had anything else.
My lockdown on my rather scruffy farm in the mountains of mid-France has been made the easier by those most charming of visitors… teenage duckies!
I have kept ducks for 25 years. They are really special… highly intelligent, and able to form quite complex strategies, which I have not seen in other creatures.
But ducks always bring disappointment… Of the 22 eggs, about 13 hatch. The first three days about four or six little yellow duckies are found dead in the morning. Mummy duck takes the remaining seven down to the pond, and out into the swamp, but the smallest is often left behind, and cannot be found. After a month I am down to four healthy teenage duckies, who come boldly into the Conservatory for grain.
Cats and ducks make a good family.
I’d love to talk of the complex strategies developed by ducks to get at food, but another time.
By the way, Conrad Lorenz who never owned ducks was quite wrong in his observations. They were following his bucket, and not him!
George
This is interesting, and it would be fun to see pictures of the duckies here.
While washing my hands, I was thinking about how hand washing compares to tooth brushing. I use an electric toothbrush. It is vastly superior to manual brushing for one reason – you brush longer. If I use a regular manual toothbrush, I find it hard to go for more than 45 seconds. With the electric, I go for more than the recommended two minutes. The timer shuts off the brush but I restart it because I think there are parts of my mouth that did not get sufficient attention. So manual brushing is a laborious chore while electric brushing is not.
I find hand washing pleasurable. I wash for way more than 20 seconds. The tactile feel of working your hands together is getting into the erotic. So manual tooth brushing sucks, electric tooth brushing is OK, hand washing is great.
Do you imagine the virus particles going down the drain?
Yes. Screaming on their way down.
After a long time of being on either Atkins or Keto diets, I find that my former addiction to salty chips and sugar in chocolate has returned with a vengeance, resulting in weight gain. Having been retired and relatively inactive for a number of years, I broke my right humerus over Christmas 2019, therefore my activity level has further diminished into the present. Adds to weight gain. I watch too many internet news shows and, then, I gravitate towards comedians and humor to counteract. Sitting on derrière adds to weight gain. Too much snoozing and more than usual weird dreams. More weight. I read, as always, but find it harder to concentrate. I roam around my house in my comfy long tee shirt night gown rather than dressing. I send messages or call relatives and friends frequently to make certain we’re all still here. I continue to plan a road trip that I probably won’t be able to take for a year or two (and hope I’m not too old and debilitated to travel by then), but find pleasure in the planning. I do a lot of internet window shopping but, for the most part, don’t buy (except for books, of which I already have too many but the appetite for which is insatiable.)Pretty exciting stuff, eh?!
I have always been a compulsive hand washer, so nothing new for me in that regard. I can’t say I’ve discovered many pleasant routines, except perhaps sleeping in more, but I found plenty I don’t like. Wearing a mask above all, endless use of purel, standing in line at grocery stores and other social spacing fetishes, and listening to endless commercials telling me “they are there for me in these uncertain times”, and of course the “We are all in this together” mantra.
I agree about handwashing. I’d called it volupté. I think it’s better, tho less pleasurable, to dry on a paper towel and then throw the towel away. More hygienic.
I’ve always enjoyed washing hands. When I pick my nose I wash my hands afterwards. I wash my hands a lot. One reason I like masks: I don’t touch my face.
Also, I used to be a cook, so I washed about 100 times an hour. Not sure other cooks did that.
That bit I learned about washing ones’ thumbs. I did not know before about the need for that. I am sure I will forever think about these strange times every time I wash my hands, and now my thumbs.