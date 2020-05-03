The pleasure of washing one’s hands

One of the things I discovered about myself during the pandemic—perhaps the only good thing—is the immense pleasure I get from washing my hands. It’s a pleasure that I didn’t have before. Like most of you, I suspect, I do it many times a day—every time after I visit the duck pond or touch a door or use the bathroom. And I do it the right way, taking a good twenty seconds au minimum, working up a good lather, scrubbing my thumbs and between my fingers, and soaping up my fingertips, palms, and back of my hands. At home I use my favorite soap: a big round bar of Mysore sandalwood soap (I buy it in the 12-pack) with the wonderful smell.

At the end, as I dry my hands on a fluffy towel, I have a deep feeling of satisfaction. I’d almost call it erotic, but that would make me look like a perv. Let’s just say it’s pleasurable—the pleasure of a job well done. And then I can scratch my nose if it itches!

I used to get no pleasure from washing my hands: I did it regularly but dutifully, and it was a chore. Now it’s a pleasure, and of course that pleasure has beneficial side effects. Does that seem pathetic? Will I revert to the dutiful feeling after the pandemic?

What things have you discovered about yourself during the pandemic? Oh, and something else I discovered is that one can read too much, especially if it’s the only thing you can do during lockdown. But maybe that’s because I’m distracted and find it hard to concentrate on a good book.