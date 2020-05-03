Sunday’s Duck o’ the Week

We continue with our weekly feature of “Duck o’ the week,” otherwise known as “Identify the species of duck”. The photos and (below the fold) the ID and duck notes come from evolutionary biologist John Avise, and I’ve added a range map.

Click “read more” to see the ID, some facts about this species, and a range map from the Cornell site.

Ring-necked Duck (Aythya collaris)

The name of this species is highly misleading because the birds typically have no discernible ring around the neck (in good light, the drake does show a faint chestnut collar). Instead, both the drake and hen in breeding condition have a prominent white ring around the bill near its tip (and the hen also has a white eye-ring). Unlike some of the other surface-diving ducks, this species prefers small, wooded

freshwater ponds. The Ring-necked Duck has a continent-wide distribution, breeding across Canada and wintering across the southern United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

A range map: