Photos of readers

Reader Jorge Crisci sent “lockdown” photos of his cat Amy and her staff: Jorge, his wife Liliana Katinas (both biologists) and their daughter Victoria. Jorge’s notes:

This is a photo of Amy coping with the 44th day of the quarantine that isolates her from Argentina’s wildlife. She is an important member of our family: Liliana, Jorge, Victoria and Amy, two biologists, one university student of the translating and teaching course of English, and a happy cat.

Left to right: Liliana Katinas, Jorge Crisci, and Victoria Crisci: