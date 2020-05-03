Harvard report on Jeffrey Epstein finds missteps, makes recommendations

I wasn’t aware that Harvard was conducting a special inquiry into the disposition of the big-time money it received from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but the Big Three of newspapers, the New York Times, (first screenshot), the Washington Post (second screenshot) and Boston Globe (last screenshot) have just published stories on Harvard’s newly released report. You can read them by clicking on any screenshot below. You can also read Harvard’s 27-page report here.

As you may recall, Epstein was arrested in 2008 for soliciting a prostitute and procuring an underage girl for prostitution, and served 13 months “very easy time” in jail and then a year of house arrest. He was arrested again in 2019 on much more serious charges of sex trafficking, and (presumably) killed himself in jail on August 10 of last year. I suspect that he would likely have been convicted and spent the rest of his life in jail.

The upshot is that, even after Harvard decided not to take more donations from Epstein, parts of the university treated him not like a rich donor, but like a rich donor who was also an academic, providing him with a keycard and an office. Epstein may also have helped other donors decide which Harvard faculty should get money. I’ll summarize the findings of the report below the three stories. Harvard has made recommendations and have also begun disciplinary investigations concerning an evolutionary biologist we’ve met before.

The summary:

1.) Between 1998 and 2007 (before he served time), Epstein gave Harvard about $9.2 million dollars that was directed to faculty and research programs. Nearly $6.5 million of that was given to establish Harvard’s Program for Evolutionary Dynamics (PED), headed by evolutionary biologist Martin Nowak.

2.) After Nowak’s first conviction in 2008, on the direction of president Drew Faust, Harvard took no more money from Epstein. However, other donors who, according to the Globe, Epstein introduced to Nowak and George Church, gave an additional $9.5 million to these two, with $7.5 million going to Nowak and $2 million to Church. (Those donors deny that Epstein facilitated these latter donations.) These donations were between 2010 and 2015—after Epstein had served his time and was already a registered sex offender.

3.) After his conviction and later release, Epstein continued to visit the PED. He kept an office there and had code and keycard access, often meeting with Harvard professors, with the meetings arranged by Nowak. These visits ended when researchers complained.

Finally, from the Globe report (I quote):

4.) “Nowak approved a 2013 request intended to burnish Epstein’s reputation by Epstein’s publicist to post links links to Epstein’s foundations’ websites on the PED’s Harvard website. Nowak also approved a 2014 request to feature Epstein in a full-page ad on the PED website, the report said. The report said there was no evidence that university leadership knew about the postings. ‘PED removed the Epstein page from its website after PED and Harvard received complaints in 2014 from a sexual assault survivor’s group,’ the report said.”

There are other instances in which Nowak was treated as an academic instead of a donor. He was, for example, given a Visiting Fellow title in Harvard’s psychology department, facilitated by department chair and Professor Stephen Kosslyn. That’s an academic title usually bestowed on researchers, but of course Epstein did no research, even though Harvard renewed his fellowship. Kosslyn, by the way, received $200,000 in donations from Epstein between 1998 and 2002. His position was set up and his donations accepted before Epstein’s conviction.

Two things have now been done. First, Nowak has been placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation of whether he committed professional misconduct. One of the charges (below) involves lying. Nowak was funded not only by Epstein, but also by the John Templeton Foundation, and I wonder if it’s Templeton that Nowak is accused of misleading.

From the NYT:

The report also accused Professor Nowak of falsely informing a grant-making foundation that he had matching funds from one of Mr. Epstein’s foundations, even though he had no such funds.

Claudine Gay, dean of the school’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, said on Friday that she had placed Professor Nowak on paid administrative leave pending a review of whether he had violated policies and standards of professional conduct.

Professor Nowak did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Friday. And, of course, Harvard is reevaluating its relationship to donors. To be sure, the University itself doesn’t seem culpable, at least if it didn’t know about Epstein’s status at the PED with an office and other privileges. And when Harvard learned of Nowak’s conviction, they no longer took money from him. But other stuff still went on at the PED, and it may be the case that Epstein remained able to direct other people’s money to Nowak and George Church after Harvard declined his dosh. If anyone is culpable here, it is Nowak, who continued to publicize Epstein and give him facilities, as well as (perhaps) taking more money from other donors prompted to give money by Epstein. Harvard is now trying to establish clearer procedures for dealing with “controversial gifts”, and, when gifts are rejected because of controversy, to ensure that that decision is “clearly communicated and faithfully executed.” As for Nowak’s science, I’ve discussed it before: he’s one of the three people who, along with Corina Tarnita and Ed Wilson, attacked the value of kin selection and inclusive fitness in explaining the evolution of “eusociality” (colonies of related individuals with a queen and nonreproductive casts) in insects. (I was one of 130 co-authors of a 2011 letter to Nature criticizing the Tarnita et al. paper.) Nowak has also been one of those who claim that the modern evolutionary synthesis is badly misguided, and that we need a new paradigm. I’ve opposed that, as well (you can see all the relevant posts here), and I’ve criticized Nowak’s blurring of the borders between science and faith (he’s a Catholic). I’m reporting this not to gloat that a scientific opponent appears to be in trouble, as I’d report this about any major figure in my field. We don’t know what Harvard’s investigation of Nowak will find, and I’ll let this rest until we have an outcome.