Today we have a gaggle of Canada geese from reader Lenora Good. While the goslings are cute and the parental behavior touching, these are a plague on Botany Pond, and may try to invade again this year. Fortunately, they usually leave after a few days. Lenora’s captions are indented:

All photos were taken in Richland WA, and are of Canada Geese (Branta canadensis) There were a few adults around the flotilla of babies, so I’m assuming (dangerous, I know) that more than one family is represented. I have no idea when they hatched, but my guess is within the week. I first saw them three or four days ago, but couldn’t get decent pictures. I did not get close for these, and though I was watched by the adults, they weren’t concerned about my presence, though they did chase a few adult geese off. The babies were more curious, but I backed away from them when they came toward me so I wouldn’t upset their parental units.

JAC: Given that the clutch size of a female is usually 2-8 goslings, this brood (I count 22) probably comes from several mothers.