Photos of readers

We have two photos from reader Merilee. The captions are a bit terse, but she says that there’s no more to say. Her words are indented:

Heading into Toronto to the opera:

Hiking at Delicate Arch, Utah:

 

4 Comments

  1. rickflick
    Posted May 2, 2020 at 2:58 pm | Permalink

    Love the shoe laces!

    Reply
  2. Glenda Palmer
    Posted May 2, 2020 at 3:01 pm | Permalink

    Thank you Merilee. I do enjoy seeing your photos and those of the many others who show up here in WEIT Comments. Nice to learn more about interests and see what they look like.

    Reply
    • JezGrove
      Posted May 2, 2020 at 3:15 pm | Permalink

      Absolutely!

      Reply
  3. Diana MacPherson
    Posted May 2, 2020 at 3:24 pm | Permalink

    You’re either very small or far away in the second picture.

    Reply

