“After Life”: a (fairly) new television show

Now this is a show after my own heart: it stars a depressed atheist and also features the lovely Philomena Cunk (aka Diane Morgan), long a heartthrob of mine. Created, produced and directed by Ricky Gervais, it’s called After Life, and has finished its second season. Its premise, given on its Wikipedia page, is this:

After Life follows Tony, whose life is turned upside down after his wife dies from breast cancer. He contemplates suicide, but instead decides to live long enough to punish the world for his wife’s death by saying and doing whatever he wants. Although he thinks of this as his “superpower”, his plan is undermined when everyone around him tries to make him a better person. It is set in the fictional town of Tambury, where Tony works as a journalist at the local free newspaper, The Tambury Gazette.

Reader Karl sent me three links to YouTube summaries, and this first one, featuring Tony (Ricky Gervais) mostly bantering with Kath (Morgan), who works on the newspaper, got me intrigued.

And then I watched the recaps of the two seasons (below), and thought, “This is one television show I’d really like to see.” It’s not really a comedy, and not really a drama, but apparently a slice of life that could well have been real. And it seems to deal with real human emotions, often dark ones.

I wonder if there will be a season 3. (Since I don’t get cable or belong to Netflix, I can’t watch this, but maybe I should.) I presume at least a few readers have followed this show, so please give your takes below.