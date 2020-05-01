Photos of readers

Here we have a photo of a reader who posts under the name “amyt”. Her caption (indented):
I really hate having my photo taken! This is a composite I took of me, myself and I.
I think it’s an excellent photo!
Excellent!
Great photo!
That couch is about to get very uncomfortable 🙂
Great composite. The eyes have it!
Is this where someone says holy sister.
Jesus and Mo?
That was my thought, too.
Me too!
Very amusing. Well done amyt
I love it!
I once went as a Catholic priest assassin on Halloween, like the one in the movie Elizabeth. I had Papal orders, too, so I could slit any throat and still go to heaven. Nothing compares to church authority.
Well done!
Nice!
Great photo, nice to have some humorous readers’ pics. Your nun self is looking very severe…perfect look.
Hope I never do anything to earn the side-eye from you, amyt.
🤓