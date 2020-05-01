Photos of readers

Here we have a photo of a reader who posts under the name “amyt”. Her caption (indented):

I really hate having my photo taken!  This is a composite I took of me, myself and I.
I think it’s an excellent photo!

15 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Excellent!

  2. Shell-Shell's🐚tipsandtricks
    Great photo!

  3. laingholm
    That couch is about to get very uncomfortable 🙂

  4. Smokedpaprika
    Great composite. The eyes have it!

  5. Randall Schenck
    Is this where someone says holy sister.

  6. Ray Little
    Jesus and Mo?

    • GBJames
      That was my thought, too.

  7. rickflick
    Very amusing. Well done amyt

  8. Kevin Henderson
    I love it!

    I once went as a Catholic priest assassin on Halloween, like the one in the movie Elizabeth. I had Papal orders, too, so I could slit any throat and still go to heaven. Nothing compares to church authority.

  9. Debra Coplan
    Well done!

  10. Diana MacPherson
    Nice!

  11. Mark R.
    Great photo, nice to have some humorous readers’ pics. Your nun self is looking very severe…perfect look.

  12. Ken Kukec
    Hope I never do anything to earn the side-eye from you, amyt.

  13. merilee
    🤓

