We have several contributors today, all of whose notes and IDs are indented. First up is Lenora good with a deer:
The deer showed up on Bateman Island across from my home in Richland WA this morning. There were three that I think were two does and a yearling. Alas, they refused to pose for a group shot. Not sure if they could really hear my camera, or if something closer to the shore below me caught their attention. But they turned in my direction several times.
Mule deer (I think, glad for an education if I’m wrong) (Odocoileus hemionus) She walked into the grass and disappeared.
Reader Anne-Marie in Montreal now has a semi-tame red-winged blackbird (Agelaius phoeniceus) in her yard.
He is waiting for me every morning…and every time I get out of the house! From branch to branch, he follows me to the mangeoire [animal cafe/bird feeder] and starts to eat as soon as I step away. Beautiful bird! I feel so lucky and so blessed!
From reader Ken Phelps:
A couple photos of attached. The absolutely irresistible color of Arbutus bark and some alder trees reflected in a creek. I am very lucky to live out in the country where there is only social confinement – the woods are available for hiking. dog running, etc.
From Jamie Blilie:
Hardhack (Spiraea tomentosa), with a bee (perhaps Yellow head bumble bee; Bombus flavifrons) flying up to it Washington Cascade range):
Probably a House Wren (Troglodytes aedon), but possibly a Pacific Wren (Troglodytes pacificus). (Washington Cascade range)
And our favorite mammal (Felis catus) from Andrea Kenner, in a photo sent yesterday:
Thanks for posting a photo of my girl!
All the photos are beautiful and so refreshing to see.
I’m in the middle of a city with very little
wildlife or open space with green.
These photos help take me outside to other wonderful places.
Thanks!
That Arbutus bark reminds me of cinnamon.