The deer showed up on Bateman Island across from my home in Richland WA this morning. There were three that I think were two does and a yearling. Alas, they refused to pose for a group shot. Not sure if they could really hear my camera, or if something closer to the shore below me caught their attention. But they turned in my direction several times.

Mule deer (I think, glad for an education if I’m wrong) (Odocoileus hemionus) She walked into the grass and disappeared.